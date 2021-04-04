Please start your own fear-removal experiments – a report on what I’ve found to date

The West Australian election result on 13 March 2021 was a big eye-opener so on 17 March 2021 I posted “a possible way forward to douse the covid hysteria“.

From 19 March 2021 I started my experiments in the removal of fear. This involved going to my nearby shopping centre with an A3 sheet (with a different message each time) stuck with Blu-tack to cardboard. I’d then either walk around and meet people or (in most cases) just stand outside the Coles for an hour or so, waiting for people to talk to me. I’ve also conducted these experiments in a social gathering of Indians, and at the Frankston pier – a total of nine experiments to date.

Illustratively, the image of the A3 sheet that I used at the Frankston pier on 3 April 2021, below:

MY FINDINGS

I have found that we are living today in the Orwellian world of 1984 because the people WANT it.

Overall, around 80-85% of Australia’s population is in deep fear

We’ve seen how the small political parties were wiped out in the WA elections as part of the people’s deep-seated, reptilian “flight to safety” response. People are so desperate for safety, they’ll vote for anyone who claims to be protecting them.

The level of fear in the general population is easy to judge: After excluding passers by who are busy (their eyes have a focused – or in some cases an absent-minded look), count the number of people with fear and panic in their eyes. Most such people will actually see you and the A3 signboard but then actively stay away – they might even roll their eyes or abuse you verbally.

I estimate that around 80-85% of Australia’s population is currently desperately afraid of covid and crave “safety”. They don’t care the slightest about human rights and such niceties. They want mandatory masks, vaccine passports, border closures. I’ve had people say that vehemently to me, among the (very) few who stopped and discussed.

This hysteria is visceral at the deepest psychological level. It will last with many of these people for their entire life. It may not be stretching things to say that these people have been made mentally sick by the government. They display a psychological response to covid that borders on a severe phobia – which makes them particularly resistant to contrary information. This report from a Melbourne dentist confirms that such people are suffering massively from stress and their teeth (and probably internal organs) are being ravaged.

It is also likely that most of these people have never come across alternative views, i.e. views outside of the MSM or politicians. If some of them have come across such views, these have been drowned in the 24/7 hysteria being drummed up by MSM/politicians. Virtually none of these panic-stricken people would come close to me to listen to even a single word that contradicts their beliefs. In my view, they are sure to destroy any leaflets which provide alternative information in their letter box.

Politicians are keenly aware of the massive political benefits to them of this ongoing hysteria, and couldn’t care a damn what happens to either this country now or to our future generations. They aren’t going to tell the people the truth any time soon.

There is some evidence that this hysteria is highest among the young

A recent survey reported on by FEE shows that the level of fear in the USA is highest among the young.

While I’ve not had the opportunity to conduct such a specific survey, this is probably true in Australia as well. It might explain why so many young children are still being masked by their parents even though there is no such requirement. The protective instinct among hysterical young parents is toxic for their children who need the oxygen for brain development.

And our schools are scaring their pupils, as well. I’ve seen many school children masked up outdoors even when the adult accompanying them was not masked.

There is hope – I’ve changed the minds of at least 20 people to date

Over the course of these 9 experiments, I estimate that I’ve converted at least 20 people from a strong belief in government propaganda, to the realisation that they have been lied to in the biggest possible way in human history. And in talking to me, at least 50 others have re-confirmed their existing suspicion that they are not being told the truth.

But this group of converts does not include even one of the desperately scared people. They won’t come anywhere close to me!

Nevertheless, I believe that by shifting the conversation even in a small way, we can set off a chain reaction that will ultimately send in rays of light even into the heads of those who’ve been made severely ill by the government.

THE SITUATION IS DIRE

The situation is dire. The demand for Orwellian control is coming not just from politicians but from the people. As mentioned above, they WANT the vaccine passport, they want lockdowns. They don’t realise the massive risk to their very existence that vaccine passports pose – and politicians aren’t going to be telling them about these risks. (I have much to say about vaccine passports, but this video by Naomi Wolf will give a flavour of the issues involved).

Unless we reach out to people outside our echo chamber and show them how badly they are being lied to, our politicians can now easily enslave us and start discriminating between those who take the vaccine and those who don’t. The people of Australia are happy to discriminate. The fascist nightmare of Hitter’s regime is certain repeat itself – right here.

Fear and violence go together. These people who live in fear are quite happy for state violence to be used against “non-complaint” people – whether it be masks, curfews, lockdowns, or vaccine passports. They will fully back the most extreme violence by Australian governments upon those whom they consider to be “threatening their safety”.

We are entering very dangerous times.

A SMALL WINDOW TO REACH OUT TO THE DESPERATELY ILL BEFORE THEY BRUTALISE THE REST OF US

Between now and when vaccine passports are imposed in Australia (probably just a month or so at the most), there is a small window in which the hysteria can be doused.

DOUSING THE FEAR IS NOT AS HARD AS IT LOOKS

We tend to live in our own echo chamber in which we receive validation. For instance, when I go to the freedom rallies or groups (e.g. I spoke at the 20 February 2021 rally and met a group at Jubilee Park in Frankston yesterday), I am cheered. But the test of whether I’m on the right track is when I’m abused on occasion by a passer-by. That’s proof that I’m now accessing a genuine random sample of Australia’s population.

So let’s get outside our comfort zone and try out some of these fear removal experiments. Places to visit might include your local shopping centre, Bourke St in Melbourne CBD, the beach, the pier, or in universities. Try it out! It is not hard. And the A3 sheets cost 16 cents each (black and white) at Officeworks. (Letter box drops won’t help because people will destroy anything that goes against the official narrative.)

In this regard I would suggest we focus on only one fight at this stage – on the government's claim that this pandemic is of the magnitude of the Spanish flu is the biggest lie in human history. That's a battle we are guaranteed to win, each and every time (e.g. see charts below that I'll be using this outside DTF in the coming days – the time of my visit to DTF is yet to be finalised

Once this battle is won (which simply can’t be lost) then all other issues fall by the wayside. We should not talk about PCR tests or vaccines, as these are secondary matters compared with the biggest lie – that this is a once-in-100 years pandemic.

In doing so, if we can change the mind of even one person who is currently living in deep fear, we will have done well. The inevitable chain reaction will then make the politicians come to their senses as they see their jobs threatened.

On the other hand, if we sit on our haunches and don’t reach out, we will collectively be in a much worse situation a year from now: Australia would have certainly and inevitably become a full blown communist society.

This is a matter of life and death. I’m not joking – go and talk to the people and you’ll find out what’s going on in the minds of Australians.