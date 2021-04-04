Please start your own fear-removal experiments – a report on what I’ve found to date

The West Australian election result on 13 March 2021 was a big eye-opener so on 17 March 2021 I posted “a possible way forward to douse the covid hysteria“.
From 19 March 2021 I started my experiments in the removal of fear. This involved going to my nearby shopping centre with an A3 sheet (with a different message each time) stuck with Blu-tack to cardboard. I’d then either walk around and meet people or (in most cases) just stand outside the Coles for an hour or so, waiting for people to talk to me. I’ve also conducted these experiments in a social gathering of Indians, and at the Frankston pier – a total of nine experiments to date.
The content I have used (including the handouts I have given out and my Facebook video reports on the experiments) is available at: https://teamaustralia21.org/first-we-must-rid-australians-of-the-fear-that-has-been-drummed-into-them/
Illustratively, the image of the A3 sheet that I used at the Frankston pier on 3 April 2021, below:
MY FINDINGS
I have found that we are living today in the Orwellian world of 1984 because the people WANT it.
- Overall, around 80-85% of Australia’s population is in deep fear
We’ve seen how the small political parties were wiped out in the WA elections as part of the people’s deep-seated, reptilian “flight to safety” response. People are so desperate for safety, they’ll vote for anyone who claims to be protecting them.
The level of fear in the general population is easy to judge: After excluding passers by who are busy (their eyes have a focused – or in some cases an absent-minded look), count the number of people with fear and panic in their eyes. Most such people will actually see you and the A3 signboard but then actively stay away – they might even roll their eyes or abuse you verbally.
I estimate that around 80-85% of Australia’s population is currently desperately afraid of covid and crave “safety”. They don’t care the slightest about human rights and such niceties. They want mandatory masks, vaccine passports, border closures. I’ve had people say that vehemently to me, among the (very) few who stopped and discussed.
This hysteria is visceral at the deepest psychological level. It will last with many of these people for their entire life. It may not be stretching things to say that these people have been made mentally sick by the government. They display a psychological response to covid that borders on a severe phobia – which makes them particularly resistant to contrary information. This report from a Melbourne dentist confirms that such people are suffering massively from stress and their teeth (and probably internal organs) are being ravaged.
It is also likely that most of these people have never come across alternative views, i.e. views outside of the MSM or politicians. If some of them have come across such views, these have been drowned in the 24/7 hysteria being drummed up by MSM/politicians. Virtually none of these panic-stricken people would come close to me to listen to even a single word that contradicts their beliefs. In my view, they are sure to destroy any leaflets which provide alternative information in their letter box.
Politicians are keenly aware of the massive political benefits to them of this ongoing hysteria, and couldn’t care a damn what happens to either this country now or to our future generations. They aren’t going to tell the people the truth any time soon.
- There is some evidence that this hysteria is highest among the young
A recent survey reported on by FEE shows that the level of fear in the USA is highest among the young.
While I’ve not had the opportunity to conduct such a specific survey, this is probably true in Australia as well. It might explain why so many young children are still being masked by their parents even though there is no such requirement. The protective instinct among hysterical young parents is toxic for their children who need the oxygen for brain development.
And our schools are scaring their pupils, as well. I’ve seen many school children masked up outdoors even when the adult accompanying them was not masked.
- There is hope – I’ve changed the minds of at least 20 people to date
Over the course of these 9 experiments, I estimate that I’ve converted at least 20 people from a strong belief in government propaganda, to the realisation that they have been lied to in the biggest possible way in human history. And in talking to me, at least 50 others have re-confirmed their existing suspicion that they are not being told the truth.
But this group of converts does not include even one of the desperately scared people. They won’t come anywhere close to me!
Nevertheless, I believe that by shifting the conversation even in a small way, we can set off a chain reaction that will ultimately send in rays of light even into the heads of those who’ve been made severely ill by the government.
THE SITUATION IS DIRE
The situation is dire. The demand for Orwellian control is coming not just from politicians but from the people. As mentioned above, they WANT the vaccine passport, they want lockdowns. They don’t realise the massive risk to their very existence that vaccine passports pose – and politicians aren’t going to be telling them about these risks. (I have much to say about vaccine passports, but this video by Naomi Wolf will give a flavour of the issues involved).
Unless we reach out to people outside our echo chamber and show them how badly they are being lied to, our politicians can now easily enslave us and start discriminating between those who take the vaccine and those who don’t. The people of Australia are happy to discriminate. The fascist nightmare of Hitter’s regime is certain repeat itself – right here.
Fear and violence go together. These people who live in fear are quite happy for state violence to be used against “non-complaint” people – whether it be masks, curfews, lockdowns, or vaccine passports. They will fully back the most extreme violence by Australian governments upon those whom they consider to be “threatening their safety”.
We are entering very dangerous times.
A SMALL WINDOW TO REACH OUT TO THE DESPERATELY ILL BEFORE THEY BRUTALISE THE REST OF US
Between now and when vaccine passports are imposed in Australia (probably just a month or so at the most), there is a small window in which the hysteria can be doused.
DOUSING THE FEAR IS NOT AS HARD AS IT LOOKS
We tend to live in our own echo chamber in which we receive validation. For instance, when I go to the freedom rallies or groups (e.g. I spoke at the 20 February 2021 rally and met a group at Jubilee Park in Frankston yesterday), I am cheered. But the test of whether I’m on the right track is when I’m abused on occasion by a passer-by. That’s proof that I’m now accessing a genuine random sample of Australia’s population.
So let’s get outside our comfort zone and try out some of these fear removal experiments. Places to visit might include your local shopping centre, Bourke St in Melbourne CBD, the beach, the pier, or in universities. Try it out! It is not hard. And the A3 sheets cost 16 cents each (black and white) at Officeworks. (Letter box drops won’t help because people will destroy anything that goes against the official narrative.)
In this regard I would suggest we focus on only one fight at this stage – on the government’s claim that this pandemic is of the magnitude of the Spanish flu is the biggest lie in human history. That’s a battle we are guaranteed to win, each and every time (e.g. see charts below that I’ll be using this outside DTF in the coming days – the time of my visit to DTF is yet to be finalised – if you’d like to accompany me, let me know at [email protected]).
Once this battle is won (which simply can’t be lost) then all other issues fall by the wayside. We should not talk about PCR tests or vaccines, as these are secondary matters compared with the biggest lie – that this is a once-in-100 years pandemic.
In doing so, if we can change the mind of even one person who is currently living in deep fear, we will have done well. The inevitable chain reaction will then make the politicians come to their senses as they see their jobs threatened.
On the other hand, if we sit on our haunches and don’t reach out, we will collectively be in a much worse situation a year from now: Australia would have certainly and inevitably become a full blown communist society.
This is a matter of life and death. I’m not joking – go and talk to the people and you’ll find out what’s going on in the minds of Australians.
I went shopping Saturday (after the Brisbane lockdown had ended). Almost everyone I saw was wearing a mask, even outdoors. The level of caution (fear if you will) is astonishing.
Anecdotally, I can verify Sanjeev’s contention that the vast majority of the population is scared to the teeth and that many I talk to actively support concepts such as lockdowns and passports, in spite of the somewhat buried evidence that 99%+ recover for the WuFlu. I despair at being surrounded by sheeple who swallow the exaggerations of the fear-mongering politicians who impose their will using men with guns. I regret that I am not as optimistic as Sanjeev who, I reckon, is doing God’s work. All strength to his arm and his voice.
Collective governments across this country have put the fear of God into the large majority of people. I see this every day as people use their phones to check into shops etc. when there has not been a single case of the ChinaVirus for months on end.
the other day a bobble-head on talkback radio told me that there had been 20k covid tests in the last 24 hours and they all came back negative.
as far as I can tell, the machine takes about 3 hours to cycle through the test.
20000 x 3 =60000 hours
60000hr / 24hr = 2500 machines all whizzing away every day.
2500? yeah, nah … total bull dust
So what you’re really saying is that all politicians and all Chief Health Officers are committing very serious crimes. And harming the population on purpose.
The case of Victoria (and to some extent Queensland) is a demonstration of the speed with which a police state can be imposed by making examples of a few people – arresting a pregnant woman in front of her children, ripping a phone out of the hand of an elderly woman in a park, breaking down someone’s front door, ramming a mentally ill man with a police car, as a few examples.
“…I talk to actively support concepts such as lockdowns and passports,”
Working in Healthcare is worse because everyone has a vested survival interest in perpetuating these things because they fear two things: one is looking like the tin-foil weirdo for bucking the desired orthodoxy, and the other is the very real fear of deregistration and loss of income that would arise from being Karened to the Licensing body for not thinking the correct thoughts.
Working around lots of women is difficult because women simply love the power that they think laws and regulations give them. That’s one reason they don’t need men anymore. Rules give them all the protection and resources they need, and they can always be right.
I like ask people I meet just how many people personally known to them have died or even been hospitalised as a consequence of COVID.
If you want to see what a rabbit caught in headlights looks like, give it a try yourselves…
I came up with the idea because my own answer is no one – though as a retired research academic I still have a vast and diffuse network of contacts worldwide, family overseas (mainly in the UK) which ranges in age from a couple of new-borns to, at the other extreme, a couple of 90 year olds…
Shy Ted – you’re obviously very shy. But can you show me where’s the Spanish flu!?
The RASCALS AND CRIMINALS in government are destroying Australia. Wiping out everything.
And for those who’ve not yet seen my 68,000 word complaint to the ICC: https://www.sabhlokcity.com/2020/11/my-complaint-to-the-international-criminal-court-against-the-policies-of-daniel-andrews-and-scott-morrison/
A few decades ago we wondered how an entire nation could succumb to a police state.
Why didn’t they just rebel? They thought they were free, and then, suddenly, they weren’t.
Now we know how easily that can happen.
Another factor might be the feeling of importance from being alive in such a historical time. Tales about the virus also resound with ancient voodoo that hides somewhere in our unconscious – the idea that our invisible breath has been turned toxic and is capable of causing death. It’s like having our soul taken over by an evil spirit, potentially turning even me into an unsuspecting boogyman causing havoc among my friends & family.
This age will be known in the future as The Age of Voodoo and Prudery. Belief in mysteries of climate and diseases, and the prudishness of PC that accuses language of causing harm like sticking pins into a doll.
Tonally Sanjeev’s pieces are a poor fit here.
Let’s just look at the USA for example.
Deaths per 100,000
Spanish Flu (1918)
1917 – 1425
1918 – 1809 (a 27% increase from previous year)
1919 – 1287
Asian Flu (1957)
1956 – 926
1957 – 950
1958 – 942
Hong Kong Flu (1968)
1967 – 932
1968 – 962 (3% increase)
1969 – 948
COVID-19
2019 – 867
2020 – 1000 (17%)
See here for yearly all-cause mortality since 1915 for long term trends.
All-cause mortality for USA in 2020 has been well above the usual pattern for the previous 3 years, and that pattern continues in 2021 – see here.
So in answer to your question, a 17% increase in all-cause mortality warrants calling this a 1 in 100 year pandemic – considering the improvements in health care and the measures taken to reduce transmission and mortality.
Bit disappointed you didn’t go the full 70k. But then again, when you get there, why not just continue on to 100K? All I’m saying is, a million words seem like hardly enough.
Catallaxy Files, the true home of crazy people who walk about town babbling incoherently to strangers about vast left-wing conspiracies.
I would actively avoid anyone with an A3 sheet of paper in a shopping centre.
If you wanted to improve things you could stop posting.
Have I just agreed with mUnty? I’m going for a walk on the ice, I may be some time.
Great work Sanjeev what is needed is something dramatic to happen to be a circuit breaker otherwise the world will end in an Orwellian hole . Look at the USA at the moment and that’s where the Woke want us to be.
m0nty says:
April 4, 2021 at 10:24 am
Catallaxy Files, the true home of crazy people who walk about town babbling incoherently to strangers about vast left-wing conspiracies.
So, not as bad as people who dress up in black and walk about town beating up random strangers while rambling incoherently about vast fascist conspiracies leavened with racist and misogynist fantasies?
Another aspect to this is people have been raised thinking evil is upfront and obvious and unless they have a leader that looks and acts like Darth Vader, they won’t be suspicious. Totalitarian regimes weren’t cape-wearing, moustache-twirling villains cackling manically while murdering people. The French Terror was carried out by the Committee of Public Safety. They always couched their evil in terms of protecting the nation or the public.
This is exactly what’s happening now though they aren’t straight up murdering us yet. As you say, I wouldn’t be surprised if the public-at-large turned a blind eye to imprisonment without trial and maybe even executions if things go on.
When the public wakes up to this monstrosity, we need to be ready to make sure every public figure that went along with it, can’t switch sides when convenient. If they aren’t calling it out now — they are part of the problem.
Can confirm. People wearing them even when they don’t have to. Only place that I’ve been that was relatively sane place I went where people were acting without fear was Church. Of course, Christians are commanded not to be afraid.
I have heard Dennis Prayer talk about how people value being taken care of over liberty. The political class and their henchman in the bureaucracy have got the message big time. The media, as always know the had news and fear outsells anything else.
I’ll just randomly choose the nation where hospitals had significant financial incentive to cry COVID! Oh and where there was significant political incentive to make the crisis even worse to get rid of a very bad orange man.
80 to 85 % of people are natural serfs, slaves or prisoners. Australia may be worse.
They don’t want freedom, just a tolerable master who looks after them.
I think our pollies have realised this, hence instead of being our representatives they have decided to farm us.
Now get on the cattle car. The government says it’s OK. You believe them don’t you? There will be showers in the camp when you arrive.
Is this post satire cos it’s pretty damn funny, maybe sanjeevsabhlok is Pete Evans nom de plume ?
7/10 (would have been higher but there was no mention of George Soros or Bill Gates).
BTW – random dudes with bits of paper and I’m a PHD written on them approaching strangers to chat about whatever is on their addled mind reinforces why I wear earbuds when getting my groceries.