Police terrorists violate sanctuary and threaten congregation

Posted on April 4, 2021 by currencylad

This happened 24 hours ago in Sadiq Khan’s London. It is a sinister, evil desecration:

“It is Good Friday and I appreciate your right to worship but this gathering is unlawful.”

“The cops’ invasion of a Polish Catholic mass in South London is genuinely chilling.”

7 Responses to Police terrorists violate sanctuary and threaten congregation

  1. mundi says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:07 am

    If you go to his twitter he re-tweets a UK airplane that is completely filled with people flying UK domestically. This is apparently 100% OK…. because they are all flying for ‘work’.

    Where as worship is optional, so its banned.

    This highlights a big problem with COVID restrictions:
    -They are based on the government perception of ‘important’ and ‘vital’.

    The church should just say they are all unpaid volunteers and they working on a filming a mass, and that this is a workplace. Then the police can fuck right off.

  2. mh says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:14 am

    The war on Christianity continues.

    The Pakistani Mayor of Londonistan will be laughing his cock off.

  3. BrettW says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:30 am

    Has this even made it into a UK paper ?

    Not seen on Daily Mail.

  4. DB says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:39 am

    They wouldn’t dare try it at the mosque!

  5. mundi says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:45 am

    live protest in germany over lockdowns

    Riot police incoming

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EewzzLwHeLQ

  6. Bar Beach Swimmer says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:46 am

    What a shocking thing to have happened. A desecration of all that is holy.

    The state has become unshackled from the laws of God and man and now holds everything in contempt.

    On that first Good Friday, the Roman soldiers scorned Jesus as he hung on the cross. Today, in London, on Good Friday, we watch as the state scorns His church.

  7. C.L. says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:27 am

    It wasn’t a Mass, for the record.
    Mass is forbidden on Good Friday.

