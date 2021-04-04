Police terrorists violate sanctuary and threaten congregation

This happened 24 hours ago in Sadiq Khan’s London. It is a sinister, evil desecration:
“It is Good Friday and I appreciate your right to worship but this gathering is unlawful.”
BREAKING: London police shut down Catholic mass on Good Friday
“This gathering is unlawful” pic.twitter.com/JyQMsEtqYS
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 3, 2021
Brendan O’Neill: Now the police are breaking up Good Friday services.
“The cops’ invasion of a Polish Catholic mass in South London is genuinely chilling.”
If you go to his twitter he re-tweets a UK airplane that is completely filled with people flying UK domestically. This is apparently 100% OK…. because they are all flying for ‘work’.
Where as worship is optional, so its banned.
This highlights a big problem with COVID restrictions:
-They are based on the government perception of ‘important’ and ‘vital’.
The church should just say they are all unpaid volunteers and they working on a filming a mass, and that this is a workplace. Then the police can fuck right off.
The war on Christianity continues.
The Pakistani Mayor of Londonistan will be laughing his cock off.
Has this even made it into a UK paper ?
Not seen on Daily Mail.
They wouldn’t dare try it at the mosque!
live protest in germany over lockdowns
Riot police incoming
What a shocking thing to have happened. A desecration of all that is holy.
The state has become unshackled from the laws of God and man and now holds everything in contempt.
On that first Good Friday, the Roman soldiers scorned Jesus as he hung on the cross. Today, in London, on Good Friday, we watch as the state scorns His church.
It wasn’t a Mass, for the record.
Mass is forbidden on Good Friday.