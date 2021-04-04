Liberty Quote
When the government fears the people, it is liberty. When the people fear the government, it is tyranny.— Thomas Paine
-
Recent Comments
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- m0nty on The addling of the brains of our young
- Scott Osmond on Revered godfather of the bourgeois left was a boy rapist
- stackja on The addling of the brains of our young
- 1735099 on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Daily llama on Revered godfather of the bourgeois left was a boy rapist
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Luke73 on Please start your own fear-removal experiments – a report on what I’ve found to date
- Entropy on Revered godfather of the bourgeois left was a boy rapist
- H B Bear on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Roger on Revered godfather of the bourgeois left was a boy rapist
- Nick on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Entropy on Revered godfather of the bourgeois left was a boy rapist
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- dover_beach on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- stackja on Revered godfather of the bourgeois left was a boy rapist
- Eyrie on The addling of the brains of our young
- min on The addling of the brains of our young
- JC on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Roger on Police terrorists violate sanctuary and threaten congregation
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Eyrie on Please start your own fear-removal experiments – a report on what I’ve found to date
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- DP on David Bidstrup guest post. This is what they trashed the country for.
- Roger on Police terrorists violate sanctuary and threaten congregation
- Eyrie on Please start your own fear-removal experiments – a report on what I’ve found to date
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- H B Bear on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- min on George Floyd was a life-destroying nuisance and a suicide
-
Recent Posts
- Revered godfather of the bourgeois left was a boy rapist
- The addling of the brains of our young
- Please start your own fear-removal experiments – a report on what I’ve found to date
- Police terrorists violate sanctuary and threaten congregation
- “A beautifully crafted and eminently fair review”
- Why shut down just because a few people might die, right?
- Speaking of horses…
- George Pell on the ABC
- How immoral is online gambling?
- George Floyd was a life-destroying nuisance and a suicide
- Black left-wing Muslim terrorist murders DC cop
- To be righteous is one thing, to be right another
- Vikki Campion guest post. Antony’s electrifying ev pitch
- David Bidstrup guest post. This is what they trashed the country for.
- Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Lost generation
- Australia facing US senescence and a buoyant, aggressive China
- How is this a hit job?
- Millennial of Steel
- There are solutions to this problem
- Comfort women for the Democratic National Committee
- Easter 2021
- “It’s never gonna end”
- Better than baseball
- “Stop this nonsense. We already have the ABC”
- After all, thong nong isn’t a 12 year-old
- Goddam baby boomers!
- Spot which paper is which
- Barrie, Wendy and Henry discuss justice
- Thanks to South Australia we have a glimpse of the future power supply
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Revered godfather of the bourgeois left was a boy rapist
This entry was posted in History, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.
Leftist hypocrisy.
I am shocked!
It’s different when they do it.
No surprises here; he was an advocate for pederasty, along with many other prominent French intellectuals of the day.
The truly insulting part of this article is the attempt to divert the crime of rock spidering as “white imperialism”.
And then there’s this- yes, there is a long history of French writers who were partial to a game of hide the sausage…
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51133850?fbclid=IwAR2fj3Xv5L1xmmfcvM0SUStxRhLbg2g259LuRUWN0KXuX7OiduXlPJOPGH8
Shocked! not. Funny isn’t it that those who spend their life’s work undermineing western civilisation and Christian morality turn out to be perverts, crooks or predators of one sort or another. Almost as if destroying western norms is the goal so they can pursue their perversions. Will his work stop being taught in universities? Or will handwavium and excuses once again trump the standards they in force on everybody else.