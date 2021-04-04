Revered godfather of the bourgeois left was a boy rapist

Posted on April 4, 2021 by currencylad

6 Responses to Revered godfather of the bourgeois left was a boy rapist

  1. stackja says:
    April 4, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Leftist hypocrisy.
    I am shocked!

  2. Entropy says:
    April 4, 2021 at 10:58 am

    It’s different when they do it.

  3. Roger says:
    April 4, 2021 at 10:59 am

    No surprises here; he was an advocate for pederasty, along with many other prominent French intellectuals of the day.

  4. Entropy says:
    April 4, 2021 at 11:01 am

    The truly insulting part of this article is the attempt to divert the crime of rock spidering as “white imperialism”.

  5. Daily llama says:
    April 4, 2021 at 11:02 am

    And then there’s this- yes, there is a long history of French writers who were partial to a game of hide the sausage…
    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51133850?fbclid=IwAR2fj3Xv5L1xmmfcvM0SUStxRhLbg2g259LuRUWN0KXuX7OiduXlPJOPGH8

  6. Scott Osmond says:
    April 4, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Shocked! not. Funny isn’t it that those who spend their life’s work undermineing western civilisation and Christian morality turn out to be perverts, crooks or predators of one sort or another. Almost as if destroying western norms is the goal so they can pursue their perversions. Will his work stop being taught in universities? Or will handwavium and excuses once again trump the standards they in force on everybody else.

