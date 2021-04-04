The addling of the brains of our young

I think the crisis in confidence over the legitimacy of the west and its institutions, values and history can be sheeted home to the march of so-called critical theory through our universities – a pernicious ideology that is anti-intellectual and anti-science.
This was emphasised to me by two articles in the Australian Financial Review on 31 March 2021.
The first was a write up of the AFR Banking Summit 2021, which stated
Buy now, pay later pioneers Afterpay and Humm Group say major banks have little choice but to partner with them, given their dominance of the market for younger customers. Afterpay executive vice president Lee Hatton said the fintech juggernaut’s success could be attributed to its understanding of the Millennial psyche …
“[Our product] brings joy, it is actually no longer just about a transaction …”
Wow – there’s a lot of hubris here, and since when does debt bring joy? Is the Millennial psyche so different that the joy of taking on Afterpay debt adds to the experience of buying the ‘ethical’ product? I might have learned economics during the pre-historical period, but surely key concepts like opportunity cost, scarce resources and humans being insatiable still apply? Don’t Millennials want to buy a product at the lowest price they can? Or is it simply that Millennials have a lexicographical preferencing for being seen to be good (that used to be the sin of pride) that they lap up all the claims (supported by that highly reliable source of information – social media) of the various products aimed at them that they can bask in their moral superiority to their forebears.
The other was an article – on the front page no less – about Georgia Geminder (the eldest daughter of supposedly Australia’s third richest woman – don’t get me on to the obsession by people about who is the richest etc, this seems to be antithetical to morality).
Anyhow young Geminder has created a startup for a new toothpaste – and you might ask, why is the AFR promoting such products?
The new toothpaste – priced at a ridiculous $15 for a much smaller tube of toothpaste –
… a range of toothpastes and other products that replace harsh chemicals with natural alternatives
This obsession with ‘natural’ products is profoundly anti-scientific. One of the ‘harsh chemicals’ being removed is flouride. Something that countless clinical trials show substantially reduce the risk of dental caries.
But, no, Geminder whose qualifications apparently include “sociology studies at Monash University” and “a modelling career in LA” is the expert on what Millennials want in their toothpaste. And the experience and packaging is much more important than whether something actually works.
No thank you Georgia. I’ll stick to the traditional toothpaste makers. Natural doesn’t mean safe and effective, nor are ‘harsh chemicals’ unsafe and ineffective. Mercury is natural but I wouldn’t recommend using it as an ingredient in cosmetics as it was during long periods of history.
I can’t stand the idea of afterpay. If you can’t pay for retail items now then don’t buy them. Doubly so since most of the cheaply made products that pass for retail won’t last as long as the debt they create. As for Humm – I have a special place of loathing and contempt for them since once of their criminal users has hacked my carefully guarded and rarely used credit card not once but twice in the last two years. There can’t be many protections in place or if there are they are not applying them.
I hope the young lady has an old-fashioned dentist.
I’m going to buy up the toothpaste in the Asian Indian stores…..most is herbal based….and not expensive
I’d you think this is deluded, find the clip of an obese feminist telling men that the Gillette ad was right, don’t approach women outside of a bar, otherwise use Tinder.
A debt crippled generation of unhappy people who will never procreate or fall in love.
Because an obese, unlovable (woman?) Told them so.
But look. Getting a home loan with negative real interest rates is within our grasp.
Normality might be around the corner.
You’ve got to hand it to Geminder: who would be dumb enough to pay $15 for a tube of toothpaste that doesn’t do its job and encourages tooth decay? She understands diseducated millenials perfectly!
As for Afterpay, isn’t that just a digital version of laybuy? It seems to me it’s a scavenging app cleaning up what’s left after the digital revolution – an invention by people too dim to get on board the trashing of the advertising/retail market that Goolag (and others like Ebay and Amazon) pioneered 20 years ago.
While that may be so, who are we to question how another person chooses to maximise their utility?
City dwelling customers stupid enough to buy that ridiculous toothpaste already get all the flouride they need by drinking lattes made with town water. The people who need fluoride supplements, those living remotely on tank water, are fortunate not to be the demographic targeted by this huckster.
https://www.iflscience.com/health-and-medicine/researchers-have-found-a-way-to-regrow-teeth/
My mum used to wash my mouth out with soap. Quite a lot. OK, I admit I learned my lesson after a couple of goes. Lesson learned, don’t get caught.
See also : a fool and his money are soon parted.
It’s the natural order of things.
“Addling of brains” – you can thank a teacher for that. As someone once said.
Afterpay is good, old-fashioned loan-sharking repackaged with a nice digital sheen.
Does Afterpay charge a large amount of interest if one cannot pay? How is that different from a credit card then, or loan sharking as PB said? The success of this company seems strange to me.
“Afterpay”?
When I were lad, it was called “Hire Purchase” and considered by many as a dubious activity.
We also had “lay-by”; the opposite practice; “Pat steadily in increments and the collect”
Housing is the BIG one. It long ago went to the “Afteterpay” model. Only drug barons and polliemuppets can pay cash for a house these days. Thirty to forty years to pay off a house? NUTS!.
It might be interesting to track house prices in relation to purchase methods and just for fun, all levels of Government IMPOST on the process.
Tom (8.36am) and PB (9.11am). C’mon fellas…..knock off the grumpy old men routines where everything new is bad!
Lay By meant taking the product home after you paid the instalments. whereas the new method is that you get the product at the beginning and pay later. If the four instalments are paid on-time there is no extra charge whatsoever to the buyer. These are major improvements.
Of course we know that Afterpay companies are hoping the customer will fail to pay the instalments on time, but so what? For the smart and disciplined buyer this is a big improvement
Huh? Do some of you folks saying how terrible Afterpay is actually know how it works? It allows you to purchase items and pay for them over four fortnightly instalments of equal size. The maximum amount of debt one can hold is $2k, meaning the maximum fortnightly payment would be $500. You don’t pay interest on what you owe. Afterpay makes its money by charging the vendor a fee (which, of course, is passed on to the customer) – I think it’s 1.5%. Do the people here berating Afterpay and its competitors have a credit card? An overdraft? A redraw facility on their mortgage? These are all much more costly ways of holding debt than something like Afterpay.
And the experience and packaging is much more important than whether something actually works.
Enough people think this way, ergo, Trump is gone.
Have it all now and do not think about consequences is how millennials have been brought up . This thinking shows up everywhere, a result of many busy parents giving into kids’ demands for stuff or allowed to behave in ways beyond their years. More so in girls too ,I believe , mainly as they reach puberty earlier than male counterparts. But although bodies are getting there earlier , brains still take same number of years to mature .
Back in the 90s is when many parents driven to despair started to seek help to manage the behaviour of their fourteen year old daughters. As well, I used to run Parenting classes to teach the tools needed for bringing up children to be resilient , responsible , rational thinking adults based on CBT therapy. This gave me a picture of how parents were struggling as many said they didn’t like how they were parented but no idea what to do instead .
First we had to teach adults to change their beliefs and manage their emotions (EQ)
Here are some of the beliefs that led to trouble .
I want to be my child’s best friend. It would be horrible and terrible if my kids didn’t love me . Getting angry when kids broke the rules, often ones they were supposed to have learnt by osmosis , and punishing the child rather than putting in consequences.
Low frustration tolerance eg I can’t stand it when my child does …. and then giving in and giving the kid what they want now
The self esteem movement where kids were praised and not the outcomes was also prevalent at this time . All won a prize so approval and success and never failure or rejection is what they learnt . This leads to a lack of self worth and self acceptance and needing approval to feel ok about themselves .
There are more of course but this style of parenting ,I believe , has resulted in them being vulnerable to the rubbish now taught in schools much based on woke beliefs .
Sounds like someone needs to introduce Gemindless to the work of Bruce Ames, inventor of the standard Ames Test used for carcinogencity.
Ames pointed out the about 97% of the chemical reagents we consume are contained IN the food we eat, quite naturally, not ON the plants from chemical sprays. In bad news for the organic enthusiasts, plants produce more of these various metabolites in response to attack from pests and diseases, so those unprotected by (these days) quite benign chemicals like pyrethrin actual produce more.
Fluoride is natural – the 13th most commonly occurring element in the earth’s crust.
I wonder how natural the other ingredients in the paste are – xylitol, Sodium Menthyl Cocoyl Taurate, Maltodextrin, Calcium Carbonate and Hydroxyapatite amongst others.
Oh well.
It’s also not like a credit card where the financially irresponsible can get by being continuously maxed out and paying the minimum monthly repayment that reduces the principal by the tiniest of amounts. With Afterpay, you have to pay back a quarter of what you owe every fortnight. If you pay late, there’s a fee ($10 if I recall correctly) but the amount available for you to spend is also reduced if you keep making late payments. Credit cards are far more pernicious than this.
I use Afterpay to purchase on Ebay because…why not? I could pay all up front but it doesn’t cost any more to pay over four instalments. Better the money in my pocket over that period, I figure.
Bruce, the thing that made hire purchase so pernicious was that you had no equity at all in the item until the last payment was made.
In theory, if you bought something on hire purchase which required 20 monthly payments, and you paid all of them except the last, they could repossess the item and you had done your dough. Add to this the very high interest rates attached to these products, and they were very bad news for the often low income cutomers who used them.
I’m pretty sure HP was eventually banned, in NSW at least.
“Oh come on says:
April 4, 2021 at 9:47 am”
Agree OCO…particularly “Credit cards are far more pernicious than this“.
If Afterpay had been launched by the Big Banks there would have been outrage about irresponsible lending.
But Afterpay have carefully cultivated a “cool kids” image in the meeja, so it gets a tick.
Lucious
It’s just marketing, that’s all.
Also, another example of marketing.
Yes, they did.
From the generation who invented mortgage backed securities.
Ah young Matty
If you had a real science degree you might know that fluoride isn’t an element. 🤭
Someone has said to me afterpay might do things to your credit rating for home loans. Anyone know for sure?
The banks will ask about any debt and take note of any Afterpay payments. Can only be a negative for the applicant if they use it. Applying for loans these days is more invasive than a colonoscopy.
Go to a broker. Banks want to control you having a Netflix sub or not? Outrageous.
It’s just marketing, that’s all.
And all marketing is lies, as any sensible person knows.
The utility of Afterpay for those on limited incomes is that the cost of a purchase can be spread over a period of time without incurring fees or charges provided each instalment is paid on time. That explains its success as an alternative to other forms of credit.
Can only be a negative for the applicant if they use it.
Any line of credit will be asssessed in a mortgage application, whether it is used or not.
So who makes money out of Afterpay ? I don’t think they are doing it out of the goodness of their hearts . The consumer will always pay in the end. So who is kidding whom ?
Brush your teeth with a mixture of Xylitol, common salt and baking soda. Works fine. Gave up commercial toothpastes 3 years ago. Much less plaque on teeth.
Parental guidance?
My parents taught me to be wary.
Good to see the Cat sticking up for fluoridation. Next up: the wonders of government-mandated car seat belts!
Thanks Dot – well aware that fluorine is the element, but not commonly found in that form and is usually found as fluoride containing minerals.