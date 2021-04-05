Something a bit different. Talking about Karl Popper

This evening I go live for a talk with Francesco Calderone in his series of interviews with people who have unusual ideas.
He will start with my interest in Karl Popper and see where we end up. The main thing is to display the fertility of Popper’s ideas, with some hints about misrepresentations, and focus on the CR mantra as a tonic for the times.
“You may be right and I may be wrong, and with an effort we might get closer to the truth.”
Don’t be alarmed by the image.
I have promised to avoid wind watching as much as possible.
Not a great deal about and South Australia importing most of the time, as usual.
Rafe, I’m just a punter without an economics degree. What is a “CR mantra”?
Exactly what are your ‘unusual’ ideas?
Tom, the Critical Rationalism credo is “You may be right and I may be wrong and with an effort we may be able to get closer to the truth.” The idea is to be prepared to make an effort to communicate in a productive way when debating problematic issues.
Damon, I should’ve written something like “ideas that are not usually discussed in the coffee shop and the pub” unless you come to the conservative gang of four taking coffee on Friday mornings.