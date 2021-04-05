Why the hysteria?

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
No new local COVID-19 cases as calls grow for mass vaccination centres to be fast-tracked
Victoria has recorded no new local cases of coronavirus for the 38th day in a row as calls grow for the government to fast-track mass vaccination centres.
Some people want to travel overseas
And also avoid future lockdowns just in case. And also bring more Australians home.
To get the Powers That Be to stop dicking the country round and honour their insistence on vaccinating everyone (regardless of efficacy, risk or even if actually medically necessary) as a prerequisite for opening up.
And watch the public discontent with pollies and Elf Department bugmen turn to anger if they keep trying to dance, dissemble and evade…
Letting people from overseas in to Australia will inevitably bring the Chinese virus into the quaratine system , which is not infallable ,witness the 800 odd deaths in Victoria in the early stages where a union bribe Scam went wrong , the union didnt suffer of course but the families of the deseased did . The main concern could be the colder weather coming ,as we can see overseas the Chinesevirus thrives in the cold . The mass vaccination plan would reduce the effect. If everyone is vaccinated the destructiveness of the Chinese virus is reduced to much less than panic levels and it will be much harder for the control freaks to exercise the total power they enjoy so much ,so get vaccinated and tell the globalists to get knotted .
I want the old Fred Lenin back.
Shorter Boris:
*Shudders*
If everyone is vaccinated the destructiveness of the Chinese virus is reduced to much less than panic levels
Prof., there’s no such thing as “less than panic levels” when the Age, the ABC and Maximum Leader and his clown troupe are on the job.
Chicken Little was unavailable for comment.
What’s your position on Covid Vaccination, rexie?
I ask, because you come across as the type of totalitarian Troll who favours coercion, yet on this thread you’re trolling your soulmate BorisG.
What’s the full story?
The latest ‘Rona beat-up is just another get SloMo. Brittany with a syringe if you will.
Tim ,havent heard anything about the Maximum Leader of Victoria lately since his accident , not like him to do a Sniffy biden in the Fuhrerbunker, perhaps the lad is much more injured than Pravda on the Yarra and Australian Bullshitting Communists said , he was , he was going to be back in no time . The Victorian Politburo isnt letting them say anything about him . The silee is a relief after thde 4,000 press briefings he gave daily ,well it seemed like 4,000 it may not have been that many . Hes probably druged up like Sniffy biden ,but with different drugs .
Gargs, back in your box.
Prof, Chairman Dan must be OK. None of his Cabinet eunuchs have made a move to seize control.
Feeling a bit butthurt cos I laughed at you and your co sliracy about Uncle Joh Bjelke-Petersen’s plot to defraud Queensland of the guaranteed income of Death Taxes on the estates of dead junkies, Grigory?
That one’s an own-goal of spectacular effort and impact. And no amount of deflection-by-projection will cover that.
Best you go snort a pinch of powdered gypsum and harden youself up, baby…
Prof, Chairman Dan must be OK. None of his Cabinet eunuchs have made a move to seize control.
The last report suggests he is good for 18 minutes a day.
That’s enough time to trigger a few shock collars on any Cabinet members looking at him funny…
Looking for local restaurants to take Mum and Dad out for dinner in country vic.
An ominous number now have “permanently closed” on their websites.
Good one Government morons.
The least you could have done was make an Australian bubble, but no, couldn’t even manage that because you’re complete fuckwits searching for a Churchill moment in a mild flu.
God help us if a real pandemic hits – cos our fucking useless governments won’t.
My guess is they want to vaccinate the population, then just open the boarders and let anyone in.
The Age would be running the story because it’s partly about the fact that many other countries have done better than us on the vaccination “roll out” so it’s anti-Morrison, but it’s also about opening the borders for travel (which is obviously top priority for a lot of media types) and to rev up the overseas student trade for our bleating universities and to resume the Big Australia Ponzi scheme for the benefit of industries (esp. real estate and retail) which want an ever-growing supply of captive domestic consumers.
The latter factors would be why other media outlets, including Sky, have joined in what is very obviously a co-ordinated push.
An important sleeper issue tucked away in this is that it is yet another illustration of the patchy, at best, performance of the Commonwealth government in direct service delivery and serves as a reminder that the Commonwealth should stop wasting public money maintaining bloated Canberra-centric bureaucracies in areas which properly rest with the state governments.
whats the issue with opening up the borders mundi?
let those who fear – wear masks, take as many jabs are prescribed and contact-trace themselves night and day.
i’m not ok with living like a prisoner with my freedom of movement and free association wrestled from me by brownshirts for a pedestrian illness with a 99.97% survival rate for the average person.
literally the freedom to associate with my own family is no longer something i have a right to do.
never thought i would see this day in oz.
under a lnp pm no less.
For the record, I am strongly opposed to compulsory vaccinations but I would understand if a child care centre requires proof of vaccinations for lethal infections. Likewise I would understand if some countries require proof of a Covid vaccination as a conditions of entry.
In Israel after 5 million vaccinated (the vast majority of adult population, especially if you exclude ultra orthodox and Arabs where vac rates are lower but still ok), they have opened up concerts etc for vaccinated only.
Of course Steve is right that there should be far less urgency in Australia, and it is, but for reasons outlined in my first two lines, it would be nice to hurry up. Especially to allow Australians stranded overseas to exercise their right to return to their counttry.
“Whats the rush” vaccine now, 6 to 8 months international travel maybe, will need another dose. Arm growing out of head lol. Relax, we have all the time in the world.
Not sure if you noticed but our state leaders decided on irradiation strategy, which won’t allow entry of many people unless Australians are protected by vaccine. You don’t have to vaccinate but it is not unreasonable to give an opportunity to vaccinate to those who want it. Currently very few have such an opportunity.
boris- love how everyone talks abt the jab as the only way to develop antibodies and immunity.
infection immunity is well proven and doesnt have the side effects of not knowing wtf actually happens to you in 10yrs after a crispr edited mRNA altering device starts roaming around your innards.
and for 99.97% of us…the infection is no worse than a bad cold or the flu.
Publius
+100
Define lethal infections? If you are talking about children of childcare age you would not be including covid.
Also if it’s government run there is an obligation not to discriminate, private have more latitude to set their own rules.
And how far could this be taken, is it compulsory to accept every single vaccine on the global market that could prevent a lethal infection? What about excluding children from categories or groups that statistically have more communicable diseases?
Seriously, what’s the rush?
I imagine many want to get back to some semblance of normality.
Their window is closing and they know it.
Just fuck off Boris.
You aren’t here to be helpful.
Pretty much like several others who the doomlord has a blind spot for.
I think you were irradiated in utero.
Seriously, what’s the rush?
Exactly, Steve.
And readers.
C&C Music Factory said it best I think.
What’s the rush? Normality, as said above. And some common sense applied about Covid once the over 50’s and other vulnerables have all been vaccinated.
This country is currently locked away from the rest of the world and if we don’t vaccinate fast then it is likely Covid will break lose, contact tracing will be insufficient, and we will get a real epidemic, not the fake one we’ve had so far. It didn’t take much to rip away in Victoria and the same could easily happen again, with borders slamming shut once more. We cannot live like this. Vaccinate all at risk groups asap, pronto and within the next month, with big halls full of people with jabs. Then open the borders and call life back to normal.
It’s an analogy.
Indeed. Boris is a liar. Here he is moments ago vaunting over his fake COVID ‘excess death’ figures:
He’s just here to spew propaganda and mock free men. He’s a slave.
Considering that all past attempts at coronavirus vaccines failed when the test animals were re-exposed to the wild virus, developed ADE and died, I think anyone under 70, not obese and in decent health, who ‘volunteers’ for this experimental concoction, needs his/her head read.
You see, the influenza bug, unlike the coronavirus family, does not have this unpleasant tendency. So while the vaccine against it is not particularly effective – same as the new ‘vaccines’ – at least it won’t kill you.
There is absolutely no way anyone can be certain whether any such horrible side effects may occur, and we will not know for at least another 6-12 months.
Even so, it is already abundantly clear that the corona vaccines are multiple times more dangerous than the flu ones. Just check out VAERS or its EU equivalent.
So do go ahead and be nice, obedient guinea pigs.
And for those of you who believe that once ‘everyone’s had the jab’ the world will go back to normal, complete with unrestricted travel, no masks, no ‘social distancing’ and no ‘contact tracing’, I hear there is a very nice bridge in Sydney for sale, and cheap, too.
I like your posts generally Lizzie, but all of your COVID-related posts get a hard “Ok Boomer” from me.
Above all, how allowing people to be vaccinated voluntarily infringed anyone’s feedoms? Currently people don’t have such freedoms.
Who suggested compulsory vaccinations? Rollout means giving vaccine to anyone who WANTS ot.
“He’s just here to spew propaganda and mock free men. He’s a slave.”
Indeed…..BolshevikG was indoctrinated by communists in Soviet Russia. It’s impossible to undo.
This is like the Statist’s “muh roads” argument, mutatis mutandis. Let’s all pretend this is about individual liberty, ok? FKNLOL.
Unbelievable!
Just some of the side effects that have been reported from the vaccinations:
swollen ankles, swollen knees, swollen wrists, swollen elbows, swollen hands, eyes swelling shut, lips swelling, tongue swelling, body rashes, pins and needles,numbness, paralysis, passing out, hives, aching joints, burning sensation different parts of body, arms and hands peeling in sheets, Stevens Johnson Syndrome (skin all over appearing like a burned victim, peeling off and leading to blindness), seizures, blacking out, vomiting, extreme tachycardia (heart rate around 200), shortness of breath, stridor (high pitch sound when breathing), blood clots and, of course, more deaths than are being reported.
From the documentary, Once Were The Living, comment from a woman by the name of Debra is screenshot at cv19vaccinereactions. She writes:
You would think that she would be pleased not to get the second shot, but she thinks this is unfortunate. WTH!!
And calls to fast-track the vaccine are amplified in Victoria.
Insanity!
Two full tote costs: the cost of isolation, followed by the cost of infection.
For me, the major risk for Australia just at the moment. We cannot live like this.
I’m waiting until the human trials are finished. I don’t care if I have to cancel Japan…again. It will keep.
We have not faced a more serious threat to individual liberty in my lifetime. I pity anyone who sincerely posts here and doesn’t understand this.
We have not faced a more serious threat to individual liberty in my lifetime. I pity anyone who sincerely posts here and doesn’t understand this.
Indeed, this is it, whatever you surrender now will never be returned. Say NO! NOW!