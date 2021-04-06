An ethical way to die. Thanks, ABC

Posted on April 6, 2021 by currencylad
I saw this on the abc and wondered where some good places are in Brisbane to do this.” (Best places to dumpster dive).

11 Responses to An ethical way to die. Thanks, ABC

  1. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:38 am

    Soylent Green! You know it’s coming!!!

  2. jupes says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:40 am

    Might be an option for 7-Nilligan after Christian Porter is finished with her.

  3. H B Bear says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:41 am

    Can’t fight Darwin’s Law.

  4. Shy Ted says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:47 am

    I once dropped some stuff off in a dumpster on a horrible morning and was quite shocked to hear, “oi, I’m sleeping in here”. I think I replied “oh, sorry”. Always apologise when shocked.

  5. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:52 am

    When you hear “circular economy” you now can be clear as to what it means.

  6. candy says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:54 am

    Waste of good food irks me too.
    I wonder if retailers can just give away free any fresh food that is not going to be bought because imperfect or right near a use-by date, or would it be too complicated legally and logistically.

  7. Up The Workers! says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:02 am

    Who are you going to sue when you get food poisoning from eating the crap tossed out into a garbage skip?

    There is a reason why food gets tossed out into the garbage – and that reason generally is not that the food was too pristine and healthy for eating.

    What a bunch of Labor voters!

    Labor(sic) – it’s like Mensa, for stupid people.

  9. Kneel says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:32 am

    “… or would it be too complicated legally and logistically.”

    I used to get “employee packs” of goodies from someone who worked in the industry.
    In many cases, they rejected it because it was over weight by more than their allowed margin.
    If they didn’t sell it to employees (very cheaply, I might add!), it would be thrown out.
    This was stuff like package says “100g” and the limit is 110g, but this particular packet was 112g.
    THAT stuff should be able to be given away, as should the wrongly labelled stuff like vanilla ice cream with a chocolate ice cream label – clearly marked that the label is wrong, of course, but there’s nothing wrong with the actual foodstuff…

  10. H B Bear says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:41 am

    I used to enjoy some good perks from a summer job delivering freezers for Streets IceCream while at uni. Can confirm you do get sick of it after a few days.

  11. duncanm says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:42 am

    CL – I don’t know why you’re conflating general refuse bins with food scraps in them, and charity collection bins with one-way flapper lids.

    It’s be pretty hard to trap yourself in the former.

