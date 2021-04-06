An ethical way to die. Thanks, ABC

I saw this on the abc and wondered where some good places are in Brisbane to do this.” (Best places to dumpster dive).
Soylent Green! You know it’s coming!!!
Might be an option for 7-Nilligan after Christian Porter is finished with her.
Can’t fight Darwin’s Law.
I once dropped some stuff off in a dumpster on a horrible morning and was quite shocked to hear, “oi, I’m sleeping in here”. I think I replied “oh, sorry”. Always apologise when shocked.
When you hear “circular economy” you now can be clear as to what it means.
Waste of good food irks me too.
I wonder if retailers can just give away free any fresh food that is not going to be bought because imperfect or right near a use-by date, or would it be too complicated legally and logistically.
Who are you going to sue when you get food poisoning from eating the crap tossed out into a garbage skip?
There is a reason why food gets tossed out into the garbage – and that reason generally is not that the food was too pristine and healthy for eating.
What a bunch of Labor voters!
Labor(sic) – it’s like Mensa, for stupid people.
Nobody puts the good stuff in ‘Charity Bins’.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-11-01/tasmanian-charities-again-overwhelmed-with-junk/12835094
“… or would it be too complicated legally and logistically.”
I used to get “employee packs” of goodies from someone who worked in the industry.
In many cases, they rejected it because it was over weight by more than their allowed margin.
If they didn’t sell it to employees (very cheaply, I might add!), it would be thrown out.
This was stuff like package says “100g” and the limit is 110g, but this particular packet was 112g.
THAT stuff should be able to be given away, as should the wrongly labelled stuff like vanilla ice cream with a chocolate ice cream label – clearly marked that the label is wrong, of course, but there’s nothing wrong with the actual foodstuff…
I used to enjoy some good perks from a summer job delivering freezers for Streets IceCream while at uni. Can confirm you do get sick of it after a few days.
CL – I don’t know why you’re conflating general refuse bins with food scraps in them, and charity collection bins with one-way flapper lids.
It’s be pretty hard to trap yourself in the former.