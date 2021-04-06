Home of the scared and land of the compliant

A security fence topped with razor wire surrounds the US Capitol in Washington.
Is this the best journalist in Australia, the one who wrote this: Plague panic chills reason and chokes liberalism. Who else says anything like this anywhere?
Once the capital of the land of the free and home of the brave, the compliant and scared have taken their place in Washington, DC….
Deaths are sad, but COVID-19 has taken far more than loved ones. Conventions going back centuries restraining democratic governments have been dumped….
A few weeks ago former British Supreme Court judge and historian Jonathan Sumption gave the most eloquent and cogent critique of the “despotic and irrational” lockdown and mask obsessions that have “deprived everyone of what makes life worth living” and “thrown science out the window”….
Please watch it before Facebook, Twitter and Google remove it from the internet as part of a worrying trend towards censorship by firms that once praised free speech online….
A year on from the start of lockdowns around the world, we have learned three lessons. Foremost, we are far more compliant than we thought….
The pandemic also has revealed levels of intellectual laziness and credulity we might not have expected from ever higher spending on education….
Finally, despite decades of globalisation and internationalism, both Australians and Americans have evinced profoundly parochial sentiments….
Freedom and democracy aren’t the same. In the 19th century, the liberal John Stuart Mill worried that the gyrations of public sentiment would erode the individual rights of free association, movement, protest and speech.
His contemporary, Alexis de Tocqueville, in his famous observations on the US, said democracy unchecked would tend to “reduce each nation to being nothing more than a flock of timid and industrious animals, of which the government is the shepherd”.
COVID is proving them right.
If he’s not the best, he is certainly the bravest. This is the Best Comment found at The Oz where the article appeared.
Adam [Creighton], love your work (I mean all of your articles on this bender of public fear called COVID 19). I’ve always found it odd that myself and four of my siblings, now middle aged and over, reacted with anger and outrage the moment governments here started implementing COVID policies that curtailed personal liberties. We didn’t argue amongst ourselves, or cajole, bully or debate each other on the issue – we all saw red collectively. I see a similar outrage from some commenters here in the Australian (but more seem to argue for restrictions), and I don’t see any outrage or indignation in my workplace or amongst friends and acquaintances on the subject. The recent Qld election rout shows just how many are happy to be kept safe by Big Bro, too. The vast majority of Queenslanders are compliantly wearing masks – even when not required – while myself and fam avoid public places and seethe with anger and frustration behind our masks when we have to. I guess I’m confused as to why something that comes naturally to me and mine doesn’t come naturally to the majority, but Adam, I’m happy that we have you and your eloquence in our court.
And just below that comment was this:
Watching the West hand a decisive, overwhelming economic and industrial advantage to a huge dictatorship on the rise, China, over the last decade and more, by crippling ourselves with our Left’s insistence on industrially prohibitive expensive and unreliable energy, has been enough to cause many astute observers to conclude that the classical liberal ascendancy’s time is likely running out.
Watching the West implode with Covid put it beyond any doubt. For so many years we thought, in our complacency, that giving China an easy run in the WTO and in trade & climate agreements would make China more liberal, more like us. After Covid, we’re more like them, except that the downsides of Western modern ‘liberalism’ – the loss of social cohesion, the attacks on our long-standing institutions, the loss of cultural identity, the poison of identity politics and the demonisation of our historical legitimacy have only gotten worse.
All the attacks on our societies by our Left are now harnessed by the CCP. Observe the speechlessness of the new left-wing administration in the US in the face of CCP criticism at Anchorage. How could the US representative contradict China’s charges when the charges came straight from the US Dem’s political playbook? Our cultural self-loathing has become our adversaries’ most potent weapon.
We can now either learn from our extreme over-reaction to a ‘pandemic’ which doesn’t even come anywhere near as serious as those of the past such as the Spanish Flu of 1918-20, or we can continue down the path of totalitarianism towards the CCP model. Given the relentless denigration of our culture and history by the left-wing educators and media that dominate, however, it’s unlikely we’ll have the motivation to fight for what is being lost.
Worst of all, China remains free of the self-demonisation we have to endure, while we won’t be, under the increasingly censorious and illiberal trend of our governments, MSM and big tech. I don’t envy the Western young.
Just a quibble.
They can remove it from their platforms, but not the internet. Everything banned so far related to this scam can easily be found elsewhere😊
Basically we’re fucked because not enough people are prepared to go hard against this new totalitarianism.
And that goes for the blog management who allow all manner of crapologist trolls to denature threads here.
Soon we will be seeing this sort of lament for the life we had before ‘the great re-set’ started to kick in. Based on similarly fallacious modelling as the highly variable Covid models we suffered, we will wake up too late to the true meaning of ‘woke’ when it comes to climate change and realise with sorrow what unreasoning belief there has done to us.
The Democrats contradict themselves every day, they have never seen hypocrisy as a problem … they no longer even bother to worry when people point it out.
A large % of our fellow citizens want no more than to have control over the rest of us.
Convincing the still larger % of citizens that this is the case and that the motives of the former are not purely altruistic is bloody near impossible.
A lot of people are ignorant of history.
A lot of people are ignorant of human nature.
There was a putsch in 2020- Brexit and Trump had to be stopped.
I regard BloJo’s antics in Britain as a punishment imposed on the British people for supporting Brexit.
The disconnect between what is spent on education and the results from that expenditure has been evident for decades. Only someone who hasn’t been paying attention would be surprised.
Creighton’s questioning of the covid consensus is welcome, but as someone who’s followed him for several years I can only say he runs hot and cold. Sorry, but if he’s our best it’s a mediocre field.
if he’s our best it’s a mediocre field.
we all know that
He’s about to head to US to become the Oz’s correspondent there, replacing the execrable Cameron Stewart.
A true reflection of Creighton’s worth as a journalist will be how objectively he reports on the circus that’s siezed power there. I’m not hopeful.
He’s about to head to US to become the Oz’s correspondent there, replacing the execrable Cameron Stewart.
Why do I need some Australian germalist to tell me what’s going on in the US?
we are far more compliant than we thought….
The pandemic also has revealed levels of intellectual laziness and credulity
Love Adam Creighton. So rational and sensible.
This virus has brought out of the woodwork fellow citizens who’ve been itching to dob in others, berate others and control others. Ignorant, nasty people who’ve been given the green light with covid hysteria. They’ve always been lurking but civility and the law has kept a lid on their widespread emergence. Don’t know if it’s possible to put the genie back in the bottle. Worrying times.
Maybe its time for revolution and civil war, and maybe the Russians will support the revolutionaries, but either way the problem is the Chinese will support the status quo.
I remember people defending the awarding of the Olympics to Beijing saying that it was like a reward to the Chinese for more liberal policies adopted and an encouragement to further good behaviour to come.
I remember actually getting angry with someone (something I am generally loathe to do – and for which heatedness I apologised afterward) saying that it actually meant they could get what they wanted already.
She also opined that overtime China would increasingly incline to full-blown democracy. I countered that it would change until it reached a stable state which need not be the same balance of rights and restrictions we have. That she did not get that quite surprised me.
Somehow the fact this entire conversation took place in front of the Atomic Bomb Museum in Hiroshima seems to volunteer itself for some significance, but for the life of me I cannot imagine what.
Isn’t the below the right word?
Maybe if he were eaten by a lion. I would support such a measure.
Given I don’t have a subscription to the Oz, I’ll certainly be getting by without.
And indeed they are becoming more like us … they are no longer starving, and they have cars, electricity, computers, that they didn’t have before and which make them more like us.
They used to murder millions of their own population, but now they have reduced that down to feeding a few Falon Gung into the medical recycling plant and giving the Uighurs a gentle whipping to make them work. That’s huge progress, surely!
Give China another 10 years and they will be finding some hapless Middle Eastern nation, with no hope of defending itself, and dropping bombs on it … they you will know they have become exactly like us.
I thought that was the first shot in the trade war … hoping to bankrupt China early and get the whole thing over with.
The IOC managed to almost destroy NSW in 2000, you would have expected bigger things of them when they got to China.
Kek!
Didn’t think of that.
I remember thinking something similar to Clinton granting them ‘Most Favored Nation’ status. Why change their modus operandi?
My Russian born wife who has been steadfastly against these impositions that go against our constitution remarked –years back the West was vociferous in condemning the Soviet Union of my childhood for the impositions placed upon its citizens, but now the West, the supposed cradle of democracy, is now subjecting its citizens to impositions as bad as, or far worse than those the Soviet Union imposed on its citizens, and most people are agreeing with that–.
The saviour of the Western tradition, if there is one, will be the former states of Eastern Europe.
They still feel the sting of totalitarianism.
