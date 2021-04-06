Malcolm Ex

The former prime minister, a fierce critic of coal, backed a moratorium on new coal mines in NSW, angering many Liberal and National MPs.

John Barilaro had voted in favour of Malcolm Turnbull chairing the NSW Net-Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board after he was recommended by Environment Minister Matt Kean.

Mr Barilaro revealed to Ray Hadley the government will not move forward with Mr Turnbull’s appointment.

“He pulled my pants down within 48 of his appointment on an area that I take seriously.

“Matt Kean has agreed that he won’t proceed with the appointment of Malcolm Turnbull as chair.”