Malcolm Ex

The former prime minister, a fierce critic of coal, backed a moratorium on new coal mines in NSW, angering many Liberal and National MPs.

John Barilaro had voted in favour of Malcolm Turnbull chairing the NSW Net-Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board after he was recommended by Environment Minister Matt Kean.

Mr Barilaro revealed to Ray Hadley the government will not move forward with Mr Turnbull’s appointment.

“He pulled my pants down within 48 of his appointment on an area that I take seriously.

“Matt Kean has agreed that he won’t proceed with the appointment of Malcolm Turnbull as chair.”

  1. notafan says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:10 am

    Malcolm.

    Man’s best female friend.

  2. candy says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:15 am

    What a shambles.

    It’s not good form to offer a position like that to a former PM and then snatch it away.
    Why not research his credentials for that particular job first before offering it – not suitable, so don’t offer the job.
    Gladys B. wanted Turnbull in, is my take. There’s a bond there of some sort, but I think Gladys B has now stabbed Turnbull in the back, via Kean. Childish goings-on.

  3. Judith Sloan says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:18 am

    Should never have been appointed because of conflicts of interest

  4. Joanna Smythe says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:20 am

    Some days you do get a bit of good news.

  5. Roger says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:23 am

    Should never have been appointed because of conflicts of interest.

    But it was OK for him to be PM.

  6. Iain Russell says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:23 am

    I do, sincerely, hope that this was a Macchiavellian scheme by Our Glad to humiliate Trumble. Sadly I suspect was just another cock up.

  7. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:26 am

    Mr Barilaro revealed to Ray Hadley the government will not move forward with Mr Turnbull’s appointment.

    That is a tell methinks. If you see some poor Gladys-staffer walking around with bandages over its ears it’ll be the one who’d been tasked with listening to 2GB for what voters have been saying.

  8. Fin. says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:30 am

    “Some days you do get a bit of good news”. (Judith Sloan)

    Let today or tomorrow see the last of the ridiculous Kean.

  9. calli says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:36 am

    Let today or tomorrow see the last of the ridiculous Kean.

    Oh, pleeeeese! Make it so!

    I want to see this creep exiled to thick, untamed bushland in his electorate, far from a fire trail. In a hot, dry summer.

  10. Roger says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:36 am

    That is a tell methinks. If you see some poor Gladys-staffer walking around with bandages over its ears it’ll be the one who’d been tasked with listening to 2GB for what voters have been saying.

    If they knew anything about good governance practices they’d never have gotten themselves into the situation in the first instance. This is a text book case in how not to handle such an appointment and they’ve wasted a lot of political capital on it.

  11. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:41 am

    Right. Next thing is to abolish that one billion behemoth itself. We do not need investigation into net zero 50 because we do not need net zero and CO2. We need a new HILE (if we must) coal-fired power station or two, removal of subsidies for renewables to let the market run on them, and as much cheap electricity as we can possibly generate in order to attract capital and businesses back to manufacturing things, including jobs, in Australia. China is breathing down our necks. Let them sell their windmills and solar panels to a more gullible set of consumers in Europe. China will will soon be forced to start demolishing their plant anyway, as the great Global Warming CO2 Scare becomes, like Covid19, yesterday’s bad modelling.

    Covid has opened people’s eyes to the failures of ‘modelling’ complex systems and situations, where many factors have to be taken into account. Also, there is, post the Trump election that was ‘fortified’, a very great suspicion of the MSM and all that it stands for. These barrackers for the warming cause can take their Greta and go home. Indoctrinated children now seeking jobs are going to grow up soon.

  12. Tom says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:43 am

    Malcolm Ex

    Brilliant headline, CL. If you had written it for a newspaper, it would be nominated for a Walkley Award.

  13. old bloke says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:43 am

    We’ve got a bloke out here in the West called Zak Kirkup who needs a job, perhaps Gladys could offer him the position. He’ll fit right in and make NSW nett-zero by 2030.

  14. Mother Lode says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:44 am

    I suspect the reason he was dropped was not because he was committed to inflicting pain on New South Wales, but because he embarrassed his political sponsors.

    The suicidal policy would be fine, but the optics:he blew that. Had he kept his mouth shut he would have done precisely what we knew he would – the same he had articulated in everything else he has done.

  15. Shy Ted says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:44 am

    To be replaced by whom in this taxpayer funded boondoggle? I wonder if, in his anger, he’ll go home, kick the dog and beat the wife? I’ll have him if he touches the dog.

  16. Cardimona says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:46 am

    All I can say is 😂😂😂😎👍

  17. H B Bear says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:46 am

    If you had written it for a newspaper, it would be nominated for a Walkley Award.

    That’s a bit unfair. It’s actually pretty good.

  18. Turtle says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:48 am

    More engineers, less lawyers. That’s my slogan on climate crap and government.

  19. Shy Ted says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:49 am

    Can someone forward this article link to Malcolm? It wouldn’t be fair if we didn’t.

  20. sabena says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:51 am

    Malcolm is fundamentally unsuited to any government position-period.

  21. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:52 am

    I want to see this creep exiled to thick, untamed bushland in his electorate, far from a fire trail. In a hot, dry summer.

    Yes. With a whiff of smoke coming from somewhere not too far away.

    He might need to start clearing a little of the undergrowth around him, because the current wet summer has certainly allowed it to build up again.

    Why on earth we keep on planting more gumtrees is completely beyond me.
    We are merely replicating the cycle of fire and regrowth and hence the release of much atmospheric pollution (including the dread CO2) when we should be ‘vaccinating’ against it, by opening up grasslands into pasture again, reintroducing better species of trees to withstand Australian conditions, and allowing people to enjoy beautiful vistas once more to uplift the spirits when driving in this great land; and in their ICE cars, for they certainly won’t get far if restricted to electric ones.

    Just dump the Paris Agreement, ScoMo; or if you can’t find the cohones to do this, then just ignore it, as most others are secretly doing. Spending huge amounts of time and money trying to ‘calculate’ CO2 from cow farts and other pieces of nonsense is sheer lunacy. Count in the bushfires for a start, and recognise that trees are simply stores of CO2 as carbon; so are we. If you don’t like it, stop breathing.

  22. Lee says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:54 am

    Says a lot about Kean’s judgment.
    Or lack of.

  23. H B Bear says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:55 am

    I might skip lunch at The Australian club today.

  24. Hugh says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:00 am

    Lizzy in both posts: tick, tick.

  25. Albatross says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:00 am

    Eat shit you tosser.

  26. Entropy says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:06 am

    Now get rid of the junket altogether. And the Minister while you are at it.

  27. Up The Workers! says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:06 am

    Malcontent Turncoat is certainly unfit for employment as a Chair, but I hear he does a good impersonation of a stool!

  28. The Barking Toad says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:07 am

    Some days you wake up feeling a bit flat.

    Then you hear something that puts a spring in your step.

    I might get on the drink a bit early today:)

  29. Bar Beach Swimmer says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:08 am

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
    April 6, 2021 at 10:41 am

    I’m with you on this, Lizzie. We don’t need zero emissions ever.

    I suppose the one good thing, well, maybe two, is the widespread notoriety that this stupid Matt Kean Board has received in the community and just before the Seat of Upper Hunter by-election: no-one in NSW cannot possibly now be unaware of Gladys’ duplicity with Kean on energy.

    And, two, and deliciously so, Turnbull again has been, as the classics say, “unceremoniously dumped”.

  30. Rockdoctor says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:12 am

    Barilaro is all over the shop again! Not the first time either. NSW Nat seriously need to get their house in order if they want to be treated seriously…

  31. Entropy says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:12 am

    “Matt Kean has agreed that he won’t proceed with the appointment of Malcolm Turnbull as chair.”

    Heeyyy, I suspect we might have been sold a pup with that little bit of careful wording.

  32. jo says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:12 am

    If you don’t like it, stop breathing.

    I can help with that if he’s incapable.

  33. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:13 am

    We’ve got a bloke out here in the West called Zak Kirkup who needs a job, perhaps Gladys could offer him the position.

    OB – You must really not like us NSWelshpersons to want to replace Malcolm with Malcolm-lite.

    Poor Mr Kirkup should join the Greens. Maybe if he asks Matt Kean he could offer them a twofer deal.

  34. old bloke says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:19 am

    Poor Malcolm, such great potential thwarted again.

  35. Entropy says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:21 am

    I am fine corned he might still be on this boondoggle Board. He won’t proceed as “Chair”.
    Get. Rid. Of. The. Board. Altogether.

  36. Kneel says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:23 am

    “unceremoniously dumped”

    A bit of ceremony may have driven the point home a bit harder, but I’ll take what I can get…

  37. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:26 am

    Barilaro is all over the shop again! Not the first time either. NSW Nat seriously need to get their house in order if they want to be treated seriously…

    Rockdoctor – Barilaro has to be noice to all those lefty wymminses Nat MPs who’ve been enthusiastically trying to make the Nats more palatable to wymminse voters. If he doesn’t do noice he will incur the wrath of wymmises journos and wymminses Nat MPs. Of course culling the dead wood from the Nat Party would inevitably require booting of those wymminses Nat MPs, so he’s in a bit of a bind.

  38. a happy little debunker says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:26 am

    But it was OK for him to be PM.

    Nope – since the late 80’s he has been failing up – now it seems Karma has him failing down.
    If only it had started properly in 2009…

  40. Bar Beach Swimmer says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:32 am

    And, two, and deliciously so, Turnbull again has been, as the classics say, “unceremoniously dumped”

    Fact checked: true.

    Just watched Gladys…
    No matter that she dressed it up with shite; ‘well regarded, respected, I greatly admire him & his intellect…’

  41. Mother Lode says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:33 am

    And yet, through all this, there has been no mention of ‘mounting pressure’, ‘growing calls’, or that ‘questions are being asked’.

    Talk about out of left field.

  42. Gibbo says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:33 am

    That’s a great headline CL. Up there with some of Tim Blair’s best efforts. 🙂

  43. min says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:36 am

    Has anyone in any government in Australia read about Germany’ failure with Renewables ? EnergieWende has cost them trillions of euros and does not supply enough to keep country and manufacturing going whilst having the highest energy costs in Europe .

  44. Bar Beach Swimmer says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:37 am

    Mother Lode says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:32 am

    ML, while that doesn’t qualify as an emoji, it’s pretty close😂😂😂

  45. duncanm says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:39 am

    Good.

    I take Barilaro and Kean’s statements at face value – Malcolm’s cult of personality, his ongoing beef with the coalition, and his misunderstanding of the role, and hoping its this, rather than the usual political cock-up.

    Of course, any idiot should have seen it coming, given Malcolm Ex’s* history. To appoint him in the first place was a mistake, but at least they learned quick smart and punted the loser.

    (*) – wonderful.

  46. dover_beach says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:43 am

    C.L. is just getting better and better. Practice makes perfect.

  47. Leigh Lowe says:
    April 6, 2021 at 11:59 am

    Kean has been running around for ages making batshit crazy announcements and the party has been falling into line “to avoid a public stoush”.
    How is that conflict avoidance strategy working for you now?
    I’ll bet Kean sold it to Glad-bags (probably on the back of some veiled “better to have him inside the tent” threat) and they pushed it through Cabinet as a fait accompli.
    The trouble is, there would more than one spineless minister at the table shit-scared of Trumble white-anting them in the meeja.

  48. Leigh Lowe says:
    April 6, 2021 at 12:02 pm

    Kneel says:

    April 6, 2021 at 11:23 am

    “unceremoniously dumped”

    A bit of ceremony may have driven the point home a bit harder, but I’ll take what I can get…

    Yes.
    A ceremony.
    Perhaps removing his epaulettes in the parade ground with the tip of a sword.

  49. Leigh Lowe says:
    April 6, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    Bwah ha ha ha ha.
    Kean has to eat a shit sandwich with very thin slices of bread.

  50. Robbo says:
    April 6, 2021 at 12:09 pm

    Turnbull should never have been appointed so what was the NSW Government thinking when they gave him the job? He is an anti Liberal puffed up windbag who will use every opportunity to destroy the Party so why give him a taxpayer funded platform to use? At least some last minute commonsense sees him shown the door so it’s good riddance to a nasty self absorbed incompetent, vindictive waste of space.

  51. duncanm says:
    April 6, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    Just sent a thank-you to Kean.

    Got to give him a pat when he does something right.

  52. billie says:
    April 6, 2021 at 12:12 pm

    a pox on all their houses

