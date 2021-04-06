The former prime minister, a fierce critic of coal, backed a moratorium on new coal mines in NSW, angering many Liberal and National MPs.
John Barilaro had voted in favour of Malcolm Turnbull chairing the NSW Net-Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board after he was recommended by Environment Minister Matt Kean.
Mr Barilaro revealed to Ray Hadley the government will not move forward with Mr Turnbull’s appointment.
“He pulled my pants down within 48 of his appointment on an area that I take seriously.
“Matt Kean has agreed that he won’t proceed with the appointment of Malcolm Turnbull as chair.”
Liberty Quote
Balancing the budget is a little like protecting your virtue: You just have to learn to say “no.”— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- billie on Malcolm Ex
- Old Lefty on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- duncanm on Malcolm Ex
- Robbo on Malcolm Ex
- Leigh Lowe on Malcolm Ex
- max on The addling of the brains of our young
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- min on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Cardimona on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Malcolm Ex
- Annie on Why the hysteria?
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Leigh Lowe on Malcolm Ex
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Derp on More than a thousand years building the rule of law
- Cardimona on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Top Ender on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Cardimona on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Nick on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Terry Pedersen on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- calli on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- dover_beach on Malcolm Ex
- Cardimona on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- duncanm on An ethical way to die. Thanks, ABC
- H B Bear on An ethical way to die. Thanks, ABC
- duncanm on Malcolm Ex
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Malcolm Ex
-
Recent Posts
- Malcolm Ex
- An ethical way to die. Thanks, ABC
- Why the hysteria?
- Something a bit different. Talking about Karl Popper
- “Why Vaccine Passports Equal Slavery Forever”
- It’s only right that you should pay for a millionaire to be buried
- Nazis are not welcome here
- More than a thousand years building the rule of law
- Revered godfather of the bourgeois left was a rapist of boys
- The addling of the brains of our young
- Please start your own fear-removal experiments – a report on what I’ve found to date
- Police terrorists violate sanctuary and threaten congregation
- “A beautifully crafted and eminently fair review”
- Why shut down just because a few people might die, right?
- Speaking of horses…
- George Pell on the ABC
- How immoral is online gambling?
- George Floyd was a life-destroying nuisance and a suicide
- Black left-wing Muslim terrorist murders DC cop
- To be righteous is one thing, to be right another
- Vikki Campion guest post. Antony’s electrifying ev pitch
- David Bidstrup guest post. This is what they trashed the country for.
- Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Lost generation
- Australia facing US senescence and a buoyant, aggressive China
- How is this a hit job?
- Millennial of Steel
- There are solutions to this problem
- Comfort women for the Democratic National Committee
- Easter 2021
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Malcolm.
Man’s best female friend.
What a shambles.
It’s not good form to offer a position like that to a former PM and then snatch it away.
Why not research his credentials for that particular job first before offering it – not suitable, so don’t offer the job.
Gladys B. wanted Turnbull in, is my take. There’s a bond there of some sort, but I think Gladys B has now stabbed Turnbull in the back, via Kean. Childish goings-on.
Should never have been appointed because of conflicts of interest
Some days you do get a bit of good news.
Should never have been appointed because of conflicts of interest.
But it was OK for him to be PM.
I do, sincerely, hope that this was a Macchiavellian scheme by Our Glad to humiliate Trumble. Sadly I suspect was just another cock up.
That is a tell methinks. If you see some poor Gladys-staffer walking around with bandages over its ears it’ll be the one who’d been tasked with listening to 2GB for what voters have been saying.
“Some days you do get a bit of good news”. (Judith Sloan)
Let today or tomorrow see the last of the ridiculous Kean.
Oh, pleeeeese! Make it so!
I want to see this creep exiled to thick, untamed bushland in his electorate, far from a fire trail. In a hot, dry summer.
That is a tell methinks. If you see some poor Gladys-staffer walking around with bandages over its ears it’ll be the one who’d been tasked with listening to 2GB for what voters have been saying.
If they knew anything about good governance practices they’d never have gotten themselves into the situation in the first instance. This is a text book case in how not to handle such an appointment and they’ve wasted a lot of political capital on it.
Right. Next thing is to abolish that one billion behemoth itself. We do not need investigation into net zero 50 because we do not need net zero and CO2. We need a new HILE (if we must) coal-fired power station or two, removal of subsidies for renewables to let the market run on them, and as much cheap electricity as we can possibly generate in order to attract capital and businesses back to manufacturing things, including jobs, in Australia. China is breathing down our necks. Let them sell their windmills and solar panels to a more gullible set of consumers in Europe. China will will soon be forced to start demolishing their plant anyway, as the great Global Warming CO2 Scare becomes, like Covid19, yesterday’s bad modelling.
Covid has opened people’s eyes to the failures of ‘modelling’ complex systems and situations, where many factors have to be taken into account. Also, there is, post the Trump election that was ‘fortified’, a very great suspicion of the MSM and all that it stands for. These barrackers for the warming cause can take their Greta and go home. Indoctrinated children now seeking jobs are going to grow up soon.
Brilliant headline, CL. If you had written it for a newspaper, it would be nominated for a Walkley Award.
We’ve got a bloke out here in the West called Zak Kirkup who needs a job, perhaps Gladys could offer him the position. He’ll fit right in and make NSW nett-zero by 2030.
I suspect the reason he was dropped was not because he was committed to inflicting pain on New South Wales, but because he embarrassed his political sponsors.
The suicidal policy would be fine, but the optics:he blew that. Had he kept his mouth shut he would have done precisely what we knew he would – the same he had articulated in everything else he has done.
To be replaced by whom in this taxpayer funded boondoggle? I wonder if, in his anger, he’ll go home, kick the dog and beat the wife? I’ll have him if he touches the dog.
All I can say is 😂😂😂😎👍
That’s a bit unfair. It’s actually pretty good.
More engineers, less lawyers. That’s my slogan on climate crap and government.
Can someone forward this article link to Malcolm? It wouldn’t be fair if we didn’t.
Malcolm is fundamentally unsuited to any government position-period.
Yes. With a whiff of smoke coming from somewhere not too far away.
He might need to start clearing a little of the undergrowth around him, because the current wet summer has certainly allowed it to build up again.
Why on earth we keep on planting more gumtrees is completely beyond me.
We are merely replicating the cycle of fire and regrowth and hence the release of much atmospheric pollution (including the dread CO2) when we should be ‘vaccinating’ against it, by opening up grasslands into pasture again, reintroducing better species of trees to withstand Australian conditions, and allowing people to enjoy beautiful vistas once more to uplift the spirits when driving in this great land; and in their ICE cars, for they certainly won’t get far if restricted to electric ones.
Just dump the Paris Agreement, ScoMo; or if you can’t find the cohones to do this, then just ignore it, as most others are secretly doing. Spending huge amounts of time and money trying to ‘calculate’ CO2 from cow farts and other pieces of nonsense is sheer lunacy. Count in the bushfires for a start, and recognise that trees are simply stores of CO2 as carbon; so are we. If you don’t like it, stop breathing.
Says a lot about Kean’s judgment.
Or lack of.
I might skip lunch at The Australian club today.
Lizzy in both posts: tick, tick.
Eat shit you tosser.
Now get rid of the junket altogether. And the Minister while you are at it.
Malcontent Turncoat is certainly unfit for employment as a Chair, but I hear he does a good impersonation of a stool!
Some days you wake up feeling a bit flat.
Then you hear something that puts a spring in your step.
I might get on the drink a bit early today:)
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
April 6, 2021 at 10:41 am
I’m with you on this, Lizzie. We don’t need zero emissions ever.
I suppose the one good thing, well, maybe two, is the widespread notoriety that this stupid Matt Kean Board has received in the community and just before the Seat of Upper Hunter by-election: no-one in NSW cannot possibly now be unaware of Gladys’ duplicity with Kean on energy.
And, two, and deliciously so, Turnbull again has been, as the classics say, “unceremoniously dumped”.
Barilaro is all over the shop again! Not the first time either. NSW Nat seriously need to get their house in order if they want to be treated seriously…
Heeyyy, I suspect we might have been sold a pup with that little bit of careful wording.
I can help with that if he’s incapable.
OB – You must really not like us NSWelshpersons to want to replace Malcolm with Malcolm-lite.
Poor Mr Kirkup should join the Greens. Maybe if he asks Matt Kean he could offer them a twofer deal.
Poor Malcolm, such great potential thwarted again.
I am fine corned he might still be on this boondoggle Board. He won’t proceed as “Chair”.
Get. Rid. Of. The. Board. Altogether.
“unceremoniously dumped”
A bit of ceremony may have driven the point home a bit harder, but I’ll take what I can get…
Rockdoctor – Barilaro has to be noice to all those lefty wymminses Nat MPs who’ve been enthusiastically trying to make the Nats more palatable to wymminse voters. If he doesn’t do noice he will incur the wrath of wymmises journos and wymminses Nat MPs. Of course culling the dead wood from the Nat Party would inevitably require booting of those wymminses Nat MPs, so he’s in a bit of a bind.
Nope – since the late 80’s he has been failing up – now it seems Karma has him failing down.
If only it had started properly in 2009…
Malcom’s plans foiled again!
Fact checked: true.
Just watched Gladys…
No matter that she dressed it up with shite; ‘well regarded, respected, I greatly admire him & his intellect…’
And yet, through all this, there has been no mention of ‘mounting pressure’, ‘growing calls’, or that ‘questions are being asked’.
Talk about out of left field.
That’s a great headline CL. Up there with some of Tim Blair’s best efforts. 🙂
Has anyone in any government in Australia read about Germany’ failure with Renewables ? EnergieWende has cost them trillions of euros and does not supply enough to keep country and manufacturing going whilst having the highest energy costs in Europe .
ML, while that doesn’t qualify as an emoji, it’s pretty close😂😂😂
Good.
I take Barilaro and Kean’s statements at face value – Malcolm’s cult of personality, his ongoing beef with the coalition, and his misunderstanding of the role, and hoping its this, rather than the usual political cock-up.
Of course, any idiot should have seen it coming, given Malcolm Ex’s* history. To appoint him in the first place was a mistake, but at least they learned quick smart and punted the loser.
(*) – wonderful.
C.L. is just getting better and better. Practice makes perfect.
Kean has been running around for ages making batshit crazy announcements and the party has been falling into line “to avoid a public stoush”.
How is that conflict avoidance strategy working for you now?
I’ll bet Kean sold it to Glad-bags (probably on the back of some veiled “better to have him inside the tent” threat) and they pushed it through Cabinet as a fait accompli.
The trouble is, there would more than one spineless minister at the table shit-scared of Trumble white-anting them in the meeja.
Yes.
A ceremony.
Perhaps removing his epaulettes in the parade ground with the tip of a sword.
Bwah ha ha ha ha.
Kean has to eat a shit sandwich with very thin slices of bread.
Turnbull should never have been appointed so what was the NSW Government thinking when they gave him the job? He is an anti Liberal puffed up windbag who will use every opportunity to destroy the Party so why give him a taxpayer funded platform to use? At least some last minute commonsense sees him shown the door so it’s good riddance to a nasty self absorbed incompetent, vindictive waste of space.
Just sent a thank-you to Kean.
Got to give him a pat when he does something right.
a pox on all their houses