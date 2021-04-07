Be afraid – scientists at work

The idea of artificially cooling the planet to blunt climate change — in effect, blocking sunlight before it can warm the atmosphere — got a boost on Thursday when an influential scientific body urged the United States government to spend at least $100 million to research the technology.
That technology, often called solar geoengineering, entails reflecting more of the sun’s energy back into space through techniques that include injecting aerosols into the atmosphere. In a new report, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine said that governments urgently need to know whether solar geoengineering could work and what the side effects might be.
What could possibly go wrong?
As it turns out this is the plot line for the Netflix series Snowpiercer (and a movie of the same name – I haven’t seen the movie). Scientists try to cool the earth by placing aerosols in the atmosphere and end up nearly destroying all life. Just finished watching season 2 – really good.
Destroying the planet in order to save it. Leftism at work, they inescapably end up causing the exact opposite of their stated goal.
But they’re in charge at the end of it (or so tbey hope), so it’s all OK!
We should be geoengineering from now on…because we already are and to stop would reduce us back to living like savages.
Anything else would mean no forestry, agriculture etc. No cloud seeding, not even reafforestation in general or rehabilitation of mine sites.
