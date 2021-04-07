Don’t ask how he mistook his sister-in-law for his wife

Posted on April 7, 2021 by currencylad

  1. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 7, 2021 at 10:36 am

    he used to smoke parmesan cheese because it resembled crack

    As one does. I occasionally enjoy snorting a line of laundry powder (or two).

  2. H B Bear says:
    April 7, 2021 at 10:38 am

    What does he put on his spag bol?

  3. Shy Ted says:
    April 7, 2021 at 10:56 am

    Co on, pull the other one.

  4. Mar M says:
    April 7, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Pro-Tip: When cutting the cheese, one should be wary of naked flames.

  5. Mother Lode says:
    April 7, 2021 at 11:14 am

    I think he is being a little disingenuous here.

    With all the stuff he has no recollection of I would guess it was not parmesan, but Swiss cheese.

    God knows what dairy products his Dad has been putting in his crack pipe that it makes Hunter look like an intellectual colossus.

  6. Tintarella di Luna says:
    April 7, 2021 at 11:26 am

    My daughter-in-law makes what I call vegan crack — nutritional yeast, plus ground chilli = vegan crack — texture of parmesan cheese+ground chilli

  7. JohnJJJ says:
    April 7, 2021 at 11:29 am

    You can bet the human behavior stylists have a word for the humanising of evil. So you get the drug corrupt bidenboy, then throw in equal mix of pathos, apologies, forgetfulness and the look of a confused cute labradoodle.
    aawwww, poor fella.
    Works every time.

  8. candy says:
    April 7, 2021 at 11:30 am

    I reckon he smoked something before the interview. His eyes look strange.

  9. Mother Lode says:
    April 7, 2021 at 11:32 am

    I reckon he smoked something before the interview. His eyes look strange.

    Early onset Joementia?

  10. Warwick says:
    April 7, 2021 at 11:47 am

    JohnJJJ says:
    April 7, 2021 at 11:29 am
    You can bet the human behavior stylists have a word for the humanising of evil. So you get the drug corrupt bidenboy, then throw in equal mix of pathos, apologies, ……………

    Spot on with your thoughts here. It is a preemptive PR strike. I watched the story with my mother last night on the ABC. Very ” poor addict used by evil right wingers to boost Trump”. Uncle Joe portrayed as a loving, decent father and family man.

    Miranda Devines new book on the sordid laptop about to be released. I think they running ahead of that.

  11. candy says:
    April 7, 2021 at 11:51 am

    Early onset Joementia?

    Possibly. But evasive and putting up a blank shiny look to hide truth. Maybe his pupils have gone into pinpricks, hard to tell.

  12. Frank says:
    April 7, 2021 at 12:21 pm

    His eyes look strange.

    Probably dosed on oxycontin so that he can appear calm for the interview. As for the smoking cheese, what a load of crap. They got Oprah’s people onto redeeming him but it won’t work on anyone but the credulous. The press will go with it though.

  13. Dot says:
    April 7, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    Nate Dogg chimes in:

    “Smoke cheese every day”

    “Holdup”

  14. JohnJJJ says:
    April 7, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    Warwick says:
    April 7, 2021 at 11:47 am
    It is a preemptive PR strike.

    Everything, I mean everything in the press is a preemptive strike. The US ( and us) is full of PR companies that offer the service with stylists, psychologist, behavioural therapists, body language experts all on staff. No one should react to these stories. Rather examine the method of manipulation. Bidenboy would have been trained down to when to blink.

  15. Aynsley Kellow says:
    April 7, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    His eyes look strange.

    So do Joes. Compare the bags under his eyes when he was V-P with now. Definitely had work to go with the hair transplant. The latter was not botched like Trumps. Both remind me of the Clive James aphorism that it you cannot trust a man to be honest about what’s happening on top of his head, why should you believe him about anything else.

    I’m not sure where that leaves Boris. I expect to see birds nesting in his.

  16. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 7, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    the hair transplant. The latter was not botched like Trumps

    So Geriatric Joe was known for decades as “Plugs Biden” why exactly?

