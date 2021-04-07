Liberty Quote
The system of discriminatory taxation universally accepted under the misleading name of progressive taxation of income and inheritance is not a mode of taxation. It is rather a mode of disguised expropriation.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Don’t ask how he mistook his sister-in-law for his wife
- dover_beach on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- H B Bear on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Top Ender on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- notafan on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Tom on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Bad Samaritan on Home of the scared and land of the compliant
- H B Bear on V-J Day
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Kneel on “Why Vaccine Passports Equal Slavery Forever”
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Lodger from Oz on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- H B Bear on V-J Day
- Leigh Lowe on V-J Day
- mh on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- John Smith101 on Mark Steyn speaks to Polish scourge of virus Nazis
- harrys on the boat on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Aynsley Kellow on Don’t ask how he mistook his sister-in-law for his wife
- Mark M on Mark Steyn speaks to Polish scourge of virus Nazis
- Bar Beach Swimmer on V-J Day
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: April 3, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Mark Steyn speaks to Polish scourge of virus Nazis
- Don’t ask how he mistook his sister-in-law for his wife
- Clarence Thomas puts a shot across Big Tech’s bow
- V-J Day
- Home of the scared and land of the compliant
- Tobacco Control peddling conspiracy theories
- Malcolm Ex
- An ethical way to die. Thanks, ABC
- Why the hysteria?
- Something a bit different. Talking about Karl Popper
- “Why Vaccine Passports Equal Slavery Forever”
- It’s only right that you should pay for a millionaire to be buried
- Nazis are not welcome here
- More than a thousand years building the rule of law
- Revered godfather of the bourgeois left was a rapist of boys
- The addling of the brains of our young
- Please start your own fear-removal experiments – a report on what I’ve found to date
- Police terrorists violate sanctuary and threaten congregation
- “A beautifully crafted and eminently fair review”
- Why shut down just because a few people might die, right?
- Speaking of horses…
- George Pell on the ABC
- How immoral is online gambling?
- George Floyd was a life-destroying nuisance and a suicide
- Black left-wing Muslim terrorist murders DC cop
- To be righteous is one thing, to be right another
- Vikki Campion guest post. Antony’s electrifying ev pitch
- David Bidstrup guest post. This is what they trashed the country for.
- Open Forum: April 3, 2021
- Lost generation
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Don’t ask how he mistook his sister-in-law for his wife
This entry was posted in Innovation, Plain Packaging. Bookmark the permalink.
As one does. I occasionally enjoy snorting a line of laundry powder (or two).
What does he put on his spag bol?
Co on, pull the other one.
Pro-Tip: When cutting the cheese, one should be wary of naked flames.
I think he is being a little disingenuous here.
With all the stuff he has no recollection of I would guess it was not parmesan, but Swiss cheese.
God knows what dairy products his Dad has been putting in his crack pipe that it makes Hunter look like an intellectual colossus.
My daughter-in-law makes what I call vegan crack — nutritional yeast, plus ground chilli = vegan crack — texture of parmesan cheese+ground chilli
You can bet the human behavior stylists have a word for the humanising of evil. So you get the drug corrupt bidenboy, then throw in equal mix of pathos, apologies, forgetfulness and the look of a confused cute labradoodle.
aawwww, poor fella.
Works every time.
I reckon he smoked something before the interview. His eyes look strange.
Early onset Joementia?
JohnJJJ says:
April 7, 2021 at 11:29 am
You can bet the human behavior stylists have a word for the humanising of evil. So you get the drug corrupt bidenboy, then throw in equal mix of pathos, apologies, ……………
Spot on with your thoughts here. It is a preemptive PR strike. I watched the story with my mother last night on the ABC. Very ” poor addict used by evil right wingers to boost Trump”. Uncle Joe portrayed as a loving, decent father and family man.
Miranda Devines new book on the sordid laptop about to be released. I think they running ahead of that.
Early onset Joementia?
Possibly. But evasive and putting up a blank shiny look to hide truth. Maybe his pupils have gone into pinpricks, hard to tell.
Probably dosed on oxycontin so that he can appear calm for the interview. As for the smoking cheese, what a load of crap. They got Oprah’s people onto redeeming him but it won’t work on anyone but the credulous. The press will go with it though.
Nate Dogg chimes in:
“Smoke cheese every day”
“Holdup”
Everything, I mean everything in the press is a preemptive strike. The US ( and us) is full of PR companies that offer the service with stylists, psychologist, behavioural therapists, body language experts all on staff. No one should react to these stories. Rather examine the method of manipulation. Bidenboy would have been trained down to when to blink.
His eyes look strange.
So do Joes. Compare the bags under his eyes when he was V-P with now. Definitely had work to go with the hair transplant. The latter was not botched like Trumps. Both remind me of the Clive James aphorism that it you cannot trust a man to be honest about what’s happening on top of his head, why should you believe him about anything else.
I’m not sure where that leaves Boris. I expect to see birds nesting in his.
So Geriatric Joe was known for decades as “Plugs Biden” why exactly?