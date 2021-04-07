Came across this today. Psychopath “diagnostic criteria”. These are all direct quotes.
- Psychopaths show a disregard for, and violation of, the rights of others.
- They fail to conform to social norms with respect to lawful behaviours.
- They are always deceitful…. They are nasty, aggressive con artists.
- They are massively impulsive and fail to plan ahead.
- They show irritability and aggressiveness, as indicated by repeated physical fights and assaults.
- They manifest a reckless disregard for the physical and psychological safety of others.
- They are consistently irresponsible. Repeated failure to sustain consistent work behaviour… are their hallmark.
- They show lack of remorse. They are indifferent to, or rationalize, having hurt, mistreated or stolen from another…. It can seem that labelling them as anti-social is a serious understatement.
From Furnham, Adrian. 50 Psychology Ideas You Really Need to Know. London: Quercus Publishing, p. 25. The heading of the chapter is “Seem Sane”. This is the statement at the start of the discussion:
“Psychopaths are without conscience and incapable of empathy, guilt or loyalty to anyone but themselves.”
Anyway, I just thought I would mention it.
Oh come on Steve ,not all socialists are like that , only 97.99 per cent fit those parameters .
Really those Symptoms are actually evident in the US democrim party , add bribe taking and cupidityand you have them in a nutshell .
Pretty clever using the description of Progressive activists to illustrate psychopathy all around us.
9. Become Premier of Victoria and fall down stairs pissed as a newt at Chateau Reynard.
I feel but a step or two away.