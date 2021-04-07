Psychopath “diagnostic criteria”

Posted on April 7, 2021 by Steve Kates

Came across this today. Psychopath “diagnostic criteria”. These are all direct quotes.

  1. Psychopaths show a disregard for, and violation of, the rights of others.
  2. They fail to conform to social norms with respect to lawful behaviours.
  3. They are always deceitful…. They are nasty, aggressive con artists.
  4. They are massively impulsive and fail to plan ahead.
  5. They show irritability and aggressiveness, as indicated by repeated physical fights and assaults.
  6. They manifest a reckless disregard for the physical and psychological safety of others.
  7. They are consistently irresponsible. Repeated failure to sustain consistent work behaviour… are their hallmark.
  8. They show lack of remorse. They are indifferent to, or rationalize, having hurt, mistreated or stolen from another…. It can seem that labelling them as anti-social is a serious understatement.

From Furnham, Adrian. 50 Psychology Ideas You Really Need to Know. London: Quercus Publishing, p. 25. The heading of the chapter is “Seem Sane”. This is the statement at the start of the discussion:

“Psychopaths are without conscience and incapable of empathy, guilt or loyalty to anyone but themselves.”

Anyway, I just thought I would mention it.

4 Responses to Psychopath “diagnostic criteria”

  1. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    April 7, 2021 at 9:57 pm

    Oh come on Steve ,not all socialists are like that , only 97.99 per cent fit those parameters .
    Really those Symptoms are actually evident in the US democrim party , add bribe taking and cupidityand you have them in a nutshell .

  2. Mike (MJB Wolf) says:
    April 7, 2021 at 10:11 pm

    Pretty clever using the description of Progressive activists to illustrate psychopathy all around us.

  3. Leigh Lowe says:
    April 7, 2021 at 10:24 pm

    9. Become Premier of Victoria and fall down stairs pissed as a newt at Chateau Reynard.

  4. 3d1k says:
    April 7, 2021 at 10:33 pm

    I feel but a step or two away.

