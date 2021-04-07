Came across this today. Psychopath “diagnostic criteria”. These are all direct quotes.

Psychopaths show a disregard for, and violation of, the rights of others. They fail to conform to social norms with respect to lawful behaviours. They are always deceitful…. They are nasty, aggressive con artists. They are massively impulsive and fail to plan ahead. They show irritability and aggressiveness, as indicated by repeated physical fights and assaults. They manifest a reckless disregard for the physical and psychological safety of others. They are consistently irresponsible. Repeated failure to sustain consistent work behaviour… are their hallmark. They show lack of remorse. They are indifferent to, or rationalize, having hurt, mistreated or stolen from another…. It can seem that labelling them as anti-social is a serious understatement.

From Furnham, Adrian. 50 Psychology Ideas You Really Need to Know. London: Quercus Publishing, p. 25. The heading of the chapter is “Seem Sane”. This is the statement at the start of the discussion:

“Psychopaths are without conscience and incapable of empathy, guilt or loyalty to anyone but themselves.”

Anyway, I just thought I would mention it.