V-J Day

7 Responses to V-J Day

  1. Patrick Kelly says:
    April 7, 2021 at 9:18 am

    Something very unnerving about those eyes.

  2. Leigh Lowe says:
    April 7, 2021 at 9:19 am

    Next time I catch a taxi, I must remember to take my trophies with me.

  3. Roger says:
    April 7, 2021 at 9:22 am

    That “Press Freedom Medal” was specifically for her reporting on George Pell, btw.

    Even Bob Brown has called the APC a “hollow vessel”.

  4. Mr Bunny says:
    April 7, 2021 at 9:22 am

    It’s telling that they take those silly awards seriously.

  5. Slim Cognito says:
    April 7, 2021 at 9:31 am

    There are very few awards left that are worth having. This is largely due to the type of people handing them out.

  6. Leigh Lowe says:
    April 7, 2021 at 9:39 am

    Which reminds me.
    One year on, where are all those multiple civil cases that were going to be run on the back of “explosive redacted RC evidence”.
    Crickets.

  7. Robbo says:
    April 7, 2021 at 9:42 am

    Milligan is a liar and her pursuit of Pell should have seen her sacked rather than awarded. A gutless and morally bankrupt ABC employs people of like character and uses taxpayers money to fund its disgraceful and vindictive programmes.

