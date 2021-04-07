Liberty Quote
Government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives.— Ronald Reagan
Something very unnerving about those eyes.
Next time I catch a taxi, I must remember to take my trophies with me.
That “Press Freedom Medal” was specifically for her reporting on George Pell, btw.
Even Bob Brown has called the APC a “hollow vessel”.
It’s telling that they take those silly awards seriously.
There are very few awards left that are worth having. This is largely due to the type of people handing them out.
Which reminds me.
One year on, where are all those multiple civil cases that were going to be run on the back of “explosive redacted RC evidence”.
Crickets.
Milligan is a liar and her pursuit of Pell should have seen her sacked rather than awarded. A gutless and morally bankrupt ABC employs people of like character and uses taxpayers money to fund its disgraceful and vindictive programmes.