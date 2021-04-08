Jordan Peterson is The Red Skull!

What the hell? https://t.co/CGkuztpEjq — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

Let’s do a bit more psychology today: this from Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Captain America Comic Suggests Jordan Peterson Is Worse Than Hitler.

A recent of issue of Captain America written by Coates features the villain Red Skull apparently sounding a lot like Jordan Peterson.

Wow! And with a book written by Mr Skull titled, “Ten Rules for Life”. These people are beyond caricature and not very subtle either. But here’s a reply from someone who gets Peterson.

Yes let’s vilify the man who tells us to clean our rooms, find a partner with whom we can grow, approach conversations with an open mind, and solve our own problems instead of waiting for someone else to do it for us. https://t.co/52sXrjwoRz — Ricky Guerrero Z. (@rickywarriorz) April 6, 2021

I wanted to use the word “depraved” to describe what I read, but I don’t want to sound too harsh and negative because how are we then to open a fruitful dialogue with these people who obviously only have our best interests at heart?