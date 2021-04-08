Another prong of the liberation strategy for Australia: holding public servants to account

I’m sure none of us pays many hundreds of thousands of dollars per year to senior civil servants in order to promote lies and falsehoods, and to avoid their professional obligation to follow the laws.

But that’s precisely what the Secretary of the Department of Treasury and Finance (DTF) has been doing over the last year.

On 18 October 2020 I wrote an Open Letter to the Secretary. As part of the department’s commitment to NOT respond to taxpayers who pay for their salaries, I have received no response to date.

Yesterday I stood outside the Treasury with an A3 signboard and met a number of former friends and colleagues. After the visit I published this video last evening and requested the Secretary for an appointment to provide the data that I have.

Now, clearly, I’m not going away anywhere (indeed I can’t go anywhere given the international borders are closed – so they have to deal with me). I intend to be a thorn in the hides of those who are lying to us and defrauding the taxpayer.

If I don’t receive a response to my Open Letter and request for appointment within a week (15 April 2021), I’ll escalate. Many options exist.

I haven’t yet raised this mater of the Open Letter and DTF’s lack of response with the media but can do so. I haven’t yet asked people to accompany me on my DTF visits, but I can do so. I haven’t yet publicly demanded the resignation of all public servants who are supporting the lies and hysteria, but I can do so either individually or organise a group.

I do things properly and in sequential order, giving everyone the chance to do the right thing:

a) In February 2020 I wrote to the Deputy Secretary of DTF, opposing the idea of lockdowns (see my emails that I have FOI’d).

b) From March 2020 onwards I raised my concerns about the cost-benefit of lockdowns in team meetings. One of my senior economist colleagues provided a detailed email to the bosses recommending a cost-benefit analysis.

c) When I was asked by Brett Sutton to put a masks outdoor (through a general directive) I resisted and reported my concerns to the bosses, who basically said this was not within their remit. So I made a video and asked Brett Sutton for evidence. I also raised the matter with Matthew Guy, my local MP – to get him to ask for evidence from Sutton in the Parliament. Instead, Guy blocked me on Twitter. Sutton also blocked me on Twitter (now Twitter itself has suspended my account).

d) When my department failed to stop Victoria’s slide towards tyranny, and my local MP blocked me, I had no choice but to raise my concerns publicly. At that stage I was asked by the DTF bosses to remove my direct and indirect criticism of government. I resigned.

e) Upon resignation I wrote a lot (book, articles, ICC complaint) and spoke a lot (TV, etc.). Still the government did not listen.

f) The next stage is to use the levers of democracy – which includes protests, public speeches, demonstrations, and contesting elections. What I’m doing since February 2021 is part of this stage.

This much is clear: liberty was never given to us on a platter and it will be lost if each generation doesn’t fight for it. If the institutions of Australia are determined to lie in order to destroy our liberties, then there is no limit they can’t cross. We are entering a totalitarian regime.

By the way – this 4-month old video by the brilliant Kate Wand is worth a look if you have the time. The video is a tribute to the minority that has – throughout history – fought for justice and humanity.

The people who are fighting the crimes against humanity being perpetrated in the name of public health today are part of that minority which has advanced humanity through the ages. They must take pride in their own strength of character – that they have it in them to put their money where their mouth is, that they are able to walk the talk, that they stand for eternal principles over short term personal gain.