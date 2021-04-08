Another prong of the liberation strategy for Australia: holding public servants to account

I’m sure none of us pays many hundreds of thousands of dollars per year to senior civil servants in order to promote lies and falsehoods, and to avoid their professional obligation to follow the laws.
But that’s precisely what the Secretary of the Department of Treasury and Finance (DTF) has been doing over the last year.
On 18 October 2020 I wrote an Open Letter to the Secretary. As part of the department’s commitment to NOT respond to taxpayers who pay for their salaries, I have received no response to date.
Yesterday I stood outside the Treasury with an A3 signboard and met a number of former friends and colleagues. After the visit I published this video last evening and requested the Secretary for an appointment to provide the data that I have.
Now, clearly, I’m not going away anywhere (indeed I can’t go anywhere given the international borders are closed – so they have to deal with me). I intend to be a thorn in the hides of those who are lying to us and defrauding the taxpayer.
If I don’t receive a response to my Open Letter and request for appointment within a week (15 April 2021), I’ll escalate. Many options exist.
I haven’t yet raised this mater of the Open Letter and DTF’s lack of response with the media but can do so. I haven’t yet asked people to accompany me on my DTF visits, but I can do so. I haven’t yet publicly demanded the resignation of all public servants who are supporting the lies and hysteria, but I can do so either individually or organise a group.
I do things properly and in sequential order, giving everyone the chance to do the right thing:
a) In February 2020 I wrote to the Deputy Secretary of DTF, opposing the idea of lockdowns (see my emails that I have FOI’d).
b) From March 2020 onwards I raised my concerns about the cost-benefit of lockdowns in team meetings. One of my senior economist colleagues provided a detailed email to the bosses recommending a cost-benefit analysis.
c) When I was asked by Brett Sutton to put a masks outdoor (through a general directive) I resisted and reported my concerns to the bosses, who basically said this was not within their remit. So I made a video and asked Brett Sutton for evidence. I also raised the matter with Matthew Guy, my local MP – to get him to ask for evidence from Sutton in the Parliament. Instead, Guy blocked me on Twitter. Sutton also blocked me on Twitter (now Twitter itself has suspended my account).
d) When my department failed to stop Victoria’s slide towards tyranny, and my local MP blocked me, I had no choice but to raise my concerns publicly. At that stage I was asked by the DTF bosses to remove my direct and indirect criticism of government. I resigned.
e) Upon resignation I wrote a lot (book, articles, ICC complaint) and spoke a lot (TV, etc.). Still the government did not listen.
f) The next stage is to use the levers of democracy – which includes protests, public speeches, demonstrations, and contesting elections. What I’m doing since February 2021 is part of this stage.
This much is clear: liberty was never given to us on a platter and it will be lost if each generation doesn’t fight for it. If the institutions of Australia are determined to lie in order to destroy our liberties, then there is no limit they can’t cross. We are entering a totalitarian regime.
By the way – this 4-month old video by the brilliant Kate Wand is worth a look if you have the time. The video is a tribute to the minority that has – throughout history – fought for justice and humanity.
The people who are fighting the crimes against humanity being perpetrated in the name of public health today are part of that minority which has advanced humanity through the ages. They must take pride in their own strength of character – that they have it in them to put their money where their mouth is, that they are able to walk the talk, that they stand for eternal principles over short term personal gain.
Good on you Sanjeev. Your task is huge. Plenty to aim at but hard they have plenty of armour.
Well done! 🙂
I am not sure standing around with an A3 signboard is an effective strategy.
Maybe you need to upgrade to an A2 piece of paper – that will really show them.
revenants should look to Viva Frei and Barnes for tips as to hold
these slippery eels to account ….
…’how to sue the Federal Reserve’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxjBrB1iPL4
Good!
In the spirit of the thread heading used at Small Dead Animals
“Mischief is Important”
Nowadays, telling the truth is considered a mischief.
While in principle I can see why you would want to be a thorn in their side, but I think you would do better calling yourself a Gadfly!
It has a musical score.
Entirely different response if you turn up with an A-10.
A0 is the largest in the series.
In any case, bloody good on you Sanjeev.
John of Mel says: April 8, 2021, at 3:23 pm
Of course, it is. And so it shall remain whilst there are power-mad totalitarians walking this earth.
Sanjeev, I totally respect and support what you are doing, but you have to learn to write succinctly. No one, especially ministers and their aids are going to read long tomes sent to them; no one will. No one in government is going to try and distil your writings into something presentable to the relevant minister.
You need to write in the same form as what is done when department officials have to write a ‘Ministerial’. The entire argument presented to the minister and the resultant response must be contained within an A4 page (14pt from memory). Attachments are permitted, but they too need to be concise and limited to a couple of A4 pages at most.
There’s that old quote attributed to many notable individuals: ‘I would have written a shorter letter, but I did not have the time.’
Sanjeev
Re the comment by bemused, not sure what the Vicco government process is, but for the Commonwealth in the 1990s, a Cabinet Submission was seven pages, including the cover sheet. That was for complex items including major purchases, you should be aiming for a single page, with a couple of pages of attachments at the most.
I wish I had thought of that.
Yes, the pollies are indeed prone to block on social media those who raise controversy or difficult questions – in my particular case, both state (Labor) and federal (Liberal) members have done so. When asked why, the Lib said that my questions were “inflammatory” and this made her (of course) social media no longer a “safe space” for others. The Labor one has not even bothered to reply to my polite formal request for a reason.