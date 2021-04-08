Break out the winter woolies!

Dang climate change!

SLOVENIA SUFFERS COLDEST APRIL TEMP IN HISTORY, BELGRADE BREAKS ALL-TIME SNOW RECORD, EUROPEAN WINEMAKERS BUST-OUT THE “FROST FIRES,” AND AN ANTARCTIC BLAST THREATENS EARLY-SEASON SNOW IN SE AUSTRALIA

The likes of Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart can expected a “polar blast” of icy air this weekend, sending temperatures plummeting and bringing substantial snow to some regions.

Jonathan How, a meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said a cold front expected for Friday would be followed by a second front on Saturday, created by a “polar blast” moving north from the Antarctic.

“This is looking to be the last hurrah of the warm season and the summer,” said How.

“The first cold front is a garden-variety cold front. The next one is the leading edge of this air mass moving north from the Southern Ocean. It’s a low pressure system that has been circulating the Antarctic.

“Sometimes we see these systems jump up towards Australia and that’s when we see these winter blasts.

“This will be the last time we see the high 20s and low 30s (degrees C.) until next spring.”

On Sunday the conditions will move through to Sydney, making for a chilly weekend.