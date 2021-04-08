Hearsay on parmesan

Four Corners is quoting a statement about a statement possibly regarding an official statement:
Good luck with that in court.
The evils of tyranny are rarely seen but by him who resists it.
‘For whatever reason was taken off the table’
I don’t know.
Maybe she changed her mind.
I though she committed suicide on 24 June while in hotel quarantine having just returned to Adelaide from Sydney.
One reason she gave about not making a statement was that she dissociated .
Perhaps they could try a ouija board for the next stage of the investigation?
well – apart from the 35 years prior to that.
Oh, and
Listen to podcast Andrew Bolt and psychiatrist round about 8th March who looked at her diaries and circular writing that were kept before and after the alleged rape . I’m sure this will be used as evidence
The report says she requested a Skype conference and got a “teleconference” the very next day. What am I missing?
Those are the words of extremist Greens MP David Shoebridge. The police did not take anything “off the table.”
I dare say making a statement alleging rape against the Attorney-General of the Commonwealth of Australia requires a bit more formality than a chat on Skype.
This is the ABC again trying to wish into existence an official complaint that doesn’t exist and will never exist.
I don’t know how this poor lady’s family can cope with this circus. I feel for her and them.
Meanwhile,
searching “kathy sherriff” site:abc.net.au, brings up zip, nada, zilch, nothing.
Very true, but they can’t be certain of making contact with a right spirit. What if say Ivan Milat gets on the ‘wire’ and begins making up bullshit. How would the ABC and Louise 7-Nilligan look then?
Exactly but the abc presents Shoebridge’s comments as value adding or something.
More like water muddying.
Porter should add this article to his claim
Shoebridge is making shit up.
There was mutual agreement to not proceed with an online statement. Per both the ABC, and the Guardian, which states it a bit more strongly.
His legal action against Four Corners is pending but the arrogant ABC doubles down anyway – trying to build up a truth defence based on what might have happened.
Earth to the ABC: ask Porter’s lawyers for a number and settle now.
What a big fat nothing burger this report was. Not an iotas of new evidence. Just discussing the contact with the NSWPF. Even the bit about the SA coroner is meaningless, at least in the context of the accused.
Why do we have pictures of Porter, but not of the woman with mental issues.? Why is she protected but not Porter and his kids?
On the contrary it was highly valuable journalism by our state broadcaster
How else would we know that the day after she requested a Skype call, they spoke to her ‘by way of teleconference’, perhaps using zoom or facetime, instead of the (allegedly) requested Skype
Truly, an insightful piece of investigative journalism
Those are the words of extremist Greens MP David Shoebridge.
I don’t want to sound like a pedant, C.L., but are there any Greens MPs who are not extremists?
His legal action against Four Corners is pending but the arrogant ABC doubles down anyway…
Well, it’s not as if it’s their money that’s at risk.
I don’t want to sound like a pedant, C.L., but are there any Greens MPs who are not extremists?
Greens-Animal Justice Party VIC MP Andy Meddick has called on his supporters to “rid the country” of “disgusting” political conservatives.
Here, as in the US, the radical Left is issuing calls to violence against fellow citizens who disagree with them politically.
Very scary that the police are using the word victim to describe the complainant. Not much chance in getting a fair hearing in this country any longer.