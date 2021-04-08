Hearsay on parmesan

Four Corners is quoting a statement about a statement possibly regarding an official statement:

 
Good luck with that in court.

  1. notafan says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    ‘For whatever reason was taken off the table’

    I don’t know.

    Maybe she changed her mind.

    I though she committed suicide on 24 June while in hotel quarantine having just returned to Adelaide from Sydney.

  2. min says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    One reason she gave about not making a statement was that she dissociated .

  3. Infidel Tiger King says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    Perhaps they could try a ouija board for the next stage of the investigation?

  4. duncanm says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    Efforts to interview her in person had been delayed to that point by the COVID pandemic

    well – apart from the 35 years prior to that.

  5. duncanm says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:17 pm

    Oh, and

    .. the day after the complainant requested the Skype interview, investigators spoke to her “by way of teleconference” and “options were presented to [her] in relation to obtaining her statement”.

    They say “a joint decision by all parties was made not to conduct the interview remotely“.

    “There were a number of reasons which led to this decision. The [alleged] victim was understanding and supportive of this decision.”

  6. min says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    Listen to podcast Andrew Bolt and psychiatrist round about 8th March who looked at her diaries and circular writing that were kept before and after the alleged rape . I’m sure this will be used as evidence

  7. C.L. says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    The report says she requested a Skype conference and got a “teleconference” the very next day. What am I missing?

    ‘For whatever reason was taken off the table’

    Those are the words of extremist Greens MP David Shoebridge. The police did not take anything “off the table.”

    I dare say making a statement alleging rape against the Attorney-General of the Commonwealth of Australia requires a bit more formality than a chat on Skype.

    This is the ABC again trying to wish into existence an official complaint that doesn’t exist and will never exist.

    I don’t know how this poor lady’s family can cope with this circus. I feel for her and them.

  8. duncanm says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    Meanwhile,

    searching “kathy sherriff” site:abc.net.au, brings up zip, nada, zilch, nothing.

  9. JC says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    Infidel Tiger King says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:15 pm

    Perhaps they could try a ouija board for the next stage of the investigation?

    Very true, but they can’t be certain of making contact with a right spirit. What if say Ivan Milat gets on the ‘wire’ and begins making up bullshit. How would the ABC and Louise 7-Nilligan look then?

  10. notafan says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:24 pm

    Exactly but the abc presents Shoebridge’s comments as value adding or something.

    More like water muddying.

    Porter should add this article to his claim

  11. duncanm says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:29 pm

    C.L. says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:19 pm
    The report says she requested a Skype conference and got a “teleconference” the very next day. What am I missing?

    ‘For whatever reason was taken off the table’

    Shoebridge is making shit up.

    There was mutual agreement to not proceed with an online statement. Per both the ABC, and the Guardian, which states it a bit more strongly.

    The NSW Police have also explained their controversial decision not to seek a statement from Porter, arguing without a signed statement from the victim there was no formal allegation to put to him, and revealed the [alleged] victim asked for, but then decided against giving a statement via Skype.

  12. C.L. says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:33 pm

    Porter should add this article to his claim

    His legal action against Four Corners is pending but the arrogant ABC doubles down anyway – trying to build up a truth defence based on what might have happened.

    Earth to the ABC: ask Porter’s lawyers for a number and settle now.

  13. Jock says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    What a big fat nothing burger this report was. Not an iotas of new evidence. Just discussing the contact with the NSWPF. Even the bit about the SA coroner is meaningless, at least in the context of the accused.

    Why do we have pictures of Porter, but not of the woman with mental issues.? Why is she protected but not Porter and his kids?

  14. Rich says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    What a big fat nothing burger this report was

    On the contrary it was highly valuable journalism by our state broadcaster

    How else would we know that the day after she requested a Skype call, they spoke to her ‘by way of teleconference’, perhaps using zoom or facetime, instead of the (allegedly) requested Skype

    Truly, an insightful piece of investigative journalism

  15. Suburban Boy says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    Those are the words of extremist Greens MP David Shoebridge.

    I don’t want to sound like a pedant, C.L., but are there any Greens MPs who are not extremists?

  16. Roger says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    His legal action against Four Corners is pending but the arrogant ABC doubles down anyway…

    Well, it’s not as if it’s their money that’s at risk.

  17. Roger says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    I don’t want to sound like a pedant, C.L., but are there any Greens MPs who are not extremists?

    Greens-Animal Justice Party VIC MP Andy Meddick has called on his supporters to “rid the country” of “disgusting” political conservatives.

    Here, as in the US, the radical Left is issuing calls to violence against fellow citizens who disagree with them politically.

  18. Paul says:
    April 8, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    Very scary that the police are using the word victim to describe the complainant. Not much chance in getting a fair hearing in this country any longer.

