Spoiler alert for future episodes of Air Crash Investigation

It goes without saying that United will not insist its new pilots require ID to board their planes:
United Airlines issuing a statement opposing the showing of ID is like McDonalds issuing a statement opposing meat eating. https://t.co/9gkTvpdhis
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 5, 2021
And there is the implicit assertion that women would not reach parity without quotas.
Unlike Delta (and the activists) I actually do believe that women are equally capable of flying aeroplanes.
(Note – equally capable does not mean equal in number. But if women choose different jobs than men or choose to be stay-at-home Mums I do not consider it my role to deny criticise their choice or deny them their freedoms.)
Meanwhile at Qantas HQ, ‘hold my Chardonnay!’
+100
I am sure the woke crowd will be overjoyed, the sane people…not so much.
Delta do not understand how patronising this decision is.
Hopefully they extend this to the visually impaired, differently abled and spastics.
Martin Luther King gets his wings. Rosa Parks will be serving snacks later.
Yeah nah. I feel more comfortable with a male pilot.
Infidel Tiger King says:
April 8, 2021 at 1:18 pm
Hopefully they extend this to the visually impaired, differently abled and spastics.
IT – that cohort is already catered for at the airline’s executive level
Infidel’s rules of the sky:
Only fly with a male pilot who speaks English as his native language and who eats with a knife and fork.
Women have been flying aeroplanes competently since almost the dawn of aviation. However, few seem called to it with notable exceptions.
There are some women glider pilots and other sport aviators but they are few in number in an area that is recreational which tells you about how attractive it seems to them.
Of the few an even smaller number are serious competitors in gliders, capable of holding their own with the men. I’ve run into a couple or so in over 50 years.
Hence gliding worldwide has Women’s Championships, Women’s World Records etc. All very funny in the 21st Century in an activity that does not depend on any physical strength and where the ladies fly every kind of aircraft in the US military and have commanded Space Shuttle missions and the ISS.
The Septics aren’t all that happy about the proposal for more wimminzes and POC’s
https://www.unz.com/isteve/uh-oh-7/
At the same time will they be taking steps to ensure that no more than 2 percent of cabin service crew are gay?
Tucker Carlson Tonight.
Not that I think they think at all differently.
I remember this ‘ad’ from a few years ago. I thought it was a joke. Seems it might have been market research.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RljdyXeft04
So from now on, if you’re in line waiting for a job interview and you’re the only whitey racist there, you mite as well just turn around and go to your nearest centerlink office. Cause you have no chance getting that job, even if you’re the most qualified. Enjoy your whitey racist future on permanent centerlink benefits white y kids.
So from now on, if you’re in line waiting for a job interview and you’re the only male whitey racist there, you mite as well just turn around and go to your nearest centerlink office. Cause you have no chance getting that job, even if you’re the most qualified. Enjoy your male whitey racist future on permanent centerlink benefits white y kids.
Ok, so we already know what one of these sheilas promoted above her pay grade to be Chief Health Officer in Qld curled into a ball: sucking her thumb and crying when she heard she had some serious shyte ( a fake pandemic) coming her way. We also know that the tub of lard promoted above her pay-grade to be Police Commissioner in Victoria ran to her hairdresser on Black Friday instead of facing the impending catastrophe. And on and on…
So I am supposed to put my life and my family’s lives into the hands of another one such “diversity pick”? WTF?
As has been stated earlier: if a lady makes the cut physically, intellectually and emotionally then why not? However if they’ll most likely crash the plane because they’ve broken a fingernail and really must file it right this minute then no F’ing Way.
My next flight to Bundaberg from Brisbane will not be with United I tell’s ya!
BTW: The “on and on” above includes the huge % of female military personnel finding themselves “unexpectedly pregnant” when the whiff of a danger-zone-deployment is in the wind FFS!
By 2030 there may be too much carbon in “people of colour”. Just another racist plan by woke blokes in power.
I think we can all look to brilliant women pilots, like Amelia Earhart… oh wait…
DIE strikes again. The black box recordings should be good for a laugh. Even when DIE is shown to be the problem nothing is done. I submit as an example the collision of the Fitzgerald. The girlies were giving each other the silent treatment which is why even with one of the most powerful radar systems in the world the officers in the CIC and those on the bridge weren’t communicating. Other problems contributed but at least everyone’s sexual harassment, sensitivity, homo acceptance and racial grievance training was up to standard. Even after the inquiry Coppock was just quietly let go. A Male would have faced courts-martial. Should you be unfortunate enough to be on a plane maintained and or flown by a DIE candidate and it goes down console yourself in your last seconds that at least you can’t be thought to be a racist or misogynist.
If you know your plane is going to crash and all on board die, it will be very reassuring to know that your pilot is a black lesbian, but otherwise an incompetent pilot.
If you all go back to who is participating at the World Economic Forum and recall the expression ‘Reset’ you will find your answer to the current round of wokey companies.
You can add Dow Chemical to the above list as well.
Anyone else noticed that whenever a crime is committed anywhere in the developed world, the police chief is nowadays invariably female? Lot of blokes getting passed over.
Interesting that United didn’t mention trending grievance group, Asians, as part of its affirmative action intake.
Why might that be?
Could it be that Asians don’t have any problem successfully applying?
If so, doesn’t that mean these new pilots will have to be ‘helped’ to pass the application tests?
Does that sound like a safe idea?
But of course, Asians aren’t really a trending grievance group at all. White leftists still resent them. They’re currently pretending to care about Asians only as a frame-up of “white supremacists” but nobody’s buying it.
They keep coming up with ” No evidence of widespread voter fraud”. Even the soulless red head posing at President Dementia’s media spokeswoman is using the term.
People shouldn’t be taken in by this nonsense because nobody worth a dime has been peddling the theory there was widespread voter fraud. What is extremely likely, (like 100% likely) was targeted fraud in battle ground states.
Damn.. I picked the wrong day to give up…
booze…
smoking…
Cocaine…
Employing people based on talent.
I wish I’d thought of that. LOL.