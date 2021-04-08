Spoiler alert for future episodes of Air Crash Investigation

It goes without saying that United will not insist its new pilots require ID to board their planes:

28 Responses to Spoiler alert for future episodes of Air Crash Investigation

  1. Mother Lode says:
    April 8, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    And there is the implicit assertion that women would not reach parity without quotas.

    Unlike Delta (and the activists) I actually do believe that women are equally capable of flying aeroplanes.

    (Note – equally capable does not mean equal in number. But if women choose different jobs than men or choose to be stay-at-home Mums I do not consider it my role to deny criticise their choice or deny them their freedoms.)

  2. Fair Shake says:
    April 8, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    Meanwhile at Qantas HQ, ‘hold my Chardonnay!’

  3. wal1957 says:
    April 8, 2021 at 1:11 pm

    Unlike Delta (and the activists) I actually do believe that women are equally capable of flying aeroplanes.

    +100

    I am sure the woke crowd will be overjoyed, the sane people…not so much.
    Delta do not understand how patronising this decision is.

  4. Infidel Tiger King says:
    April 8, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    Hopefully they extend this to the visually impaired, differently abled and spastics.

  5. H B Bear says:
    April 8, 2021 at 1:18 pm

    Martin Luther King gets his wings. Rosa Parks will be serving snacks later.

  6. jupes says:
    April 8, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    Unlike Delta (and the activists) I actually do believe that women are equally capable of flying aeroplanes.

    Yeah nah. I feel more comfortable with a male pilot.

  7. Fat Tony says:
    April 8, 2021 at 1:28 pm

    Infidel Tiger King says:
    April 8, 2021 at 1:18 pm
    Hopefully they extend this to the visually impaired, differently abled and spastics.

    IT – that cohort is already catered for at the airline’s executive level

  8. Infidel Tiger King says:
    April 8, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    Infidel’s rules of the sky:

    Only fly with a male pilot who speaks English as his native language and who eats with a knife and fork.

  9. Eyrie says:
    April 8, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    Women have been flying aeroplanes competently since almost the dawn of aviation. However, few seem called to it with notable exceptions.
    There are some women glider pilots and other sport aviators but they are few in number in an area that is recreational which tells you about how attractive it seems to them.
    Of the few an even smaller number are serious competitors in gliders, capable of holding their own with the men. I’ve run into a couple or so in over 50 years.
    Hence gliding worldwide has Women’s Championships, Women’s World Records etc. All very funny in the 21st Century in an activity that does not depend on any physical strength and where the ladies fly every kind of aircraft in the US military and have commanded Space Shuttle missions and the ISS.

  10. ArthurB says:
    April 8, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    The Septics aren’t all that happy about the proposal for more wimminzes and POC’s

    https://www.unz.com/isteve/uh-oh-7/

  11. cuckoo says:
    April 8, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    Meanwhile at Qantas HQ, ‘hold my Chardonnay!’

    At the same time will they be taking steps to ensure that no more than 2 percent of cabin service crew are gay?

  13. Mother Lode says:
    April 8, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    Unlike Delta United (and the activists)

    Not that I think they think at all differently.

  14. Mother Lode says:
    April 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    I remember this ‘ad’ from a few years ago. I thought it was a joke. Seems it might have been market research.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RljdyXeft04

  15. exsteelworker says:
    April 8, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    So from now on, if you’re in line waiting for a job interview and you’re the only whitey racist there, you mite as well just turn around and go to your nearest centerlink office. Cause you have no chance getting that job, even if you’re the most qualified. Enjoy your whitey racist future on permanent centerlink benefits white y kids.

  16. exsteelworker says:
    April 8, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    So from now on, if you’re in line waiting for a job interview and you’re the only male whitey racist there, you mite as well just turn around and go to your nearest centerlink office. Cause you have no chance getting that job, even if you’re the most qualified. Enjoy your male whitey racist future on permanent centerlink benefits white y kids.

  17. Bad Samaritan says:
    April 8, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    Ok, so we already know what one of these sheilas promoted above her pay grade to be Chief Health Officer in Qld curled into a ball: sucking her thumb and crying when she heard she had some serious shyte ( a fake pandemic) coming her way. We also know that the tub of lard promoted above her pay-grade to be Police Commissioner in Victoria ran to her hairdresser on Black Friday instead of facing the impending catastrophe. And on and on…

    So I am supposed to put my life and my family’s lives into the hands of another one such “diversity pick”? WTF?

    As has been stated earlier: if a lady makes the cut physically, intellectually and emotionally then why not? However if they’ll most likely crash the plane because they’ve broken a fingernail and really must file it right this minute then no F’ing Way.

    My next flight to Bundaberg from Brisbane will not be with United I tell’s ya!

    BTW: The “on and on” above includes the huge % of female military personnel finding themselves “unexpectedly pregnant” when the whiff of a danger-zone-deployment is in the wind FFS!

  18. Penguinite says:
    April 8, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    By 2030 there may be too much carbon in “people of colour”. Just another racist plan by woke blokes in power.

  19. Judge Dredd says:
    April 8, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    I think we can all look to brilliant women pilots, like Amelia Earhart… oh wait…

  20. Scott Osmond says:
    April 8, 2021 at 3:11 pm

    DIE strikes again. The black box recordings should be good for a laugh. Even when DIE is shown to be the problem nothing is done. I submit as an example the collision of the Fitzgerald. The girlies were giving each other the silent treatment which is why even with one of the most powerful radar systems in the world the officers in the CIC and those on the bridge weren’t communicating. Other problems contributed but at least everyone’s sexual harassment, sensitivity, homo acceptance and racial grievance training was up to standard. Even after the inquiry Coppock was just quietly let go. A Male would have faced courts-martial. Should you be unfortunate enough to be on a plane maintained and or flown by a DIE candidate and it goes down console yourself in your last seconds that at least you can’t be thought to be a racist or misogynist.

  21. Lee says:
    April 8, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    If you know your plane is going to crash and all on board die, it will be very reassuring to know that your pilot is a black lesbian, but otherwise an incompetent pilot.

  22. Woolfe says:
    April 8, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    The SAA aircrew denied that the incident happened, blaming it on a wrong ACARS message from the Airbus A340. Further, the crew refused to participate in a meeting with the airline, on the 16th of March, to discuss the event. The phrase the crew used was “The aircraft lied!” There is also a report regarding the aircraft’s return flight. The crew accelerated the aircraft past 200 knots below 150 feet AGL, as they departed EBBR, at 19:00 local time. This is against noise abatement procedures for Brussels.

  23. Ian MacCulloch says:
    April 8, 2021 at 3:40 pm

    If you all go back to who is participating at the World Economic Forum and recall the expression ‘Reset’ you will find your answer to the current round of wokey companies.
    You can add Dow Chemical to the above list as well.

  24. Rex Mango says:
    April 8, 2021 at 3:59 pm

    Anyone else noticed that whenever a crime is committed anywhere in the developed world, the police chief is nowadays invariably female? Lot of blokes getting passed over.

  25. C.L. says:
    April 8, 2021 at 4:28 pm

    Interesting that United didn’t mention trending grievance group, Asians, as part of its affirmative action intake.

    Why might that be?

    Could it be that Asians don’t have any problem successfully applying?

    If so, doesn’t that mean these new pilots will have to be ‘helped’ to pass the application tests?

    Does that sound like a safe idea?

    But of course, Asians aren’t really a trending grievance group at all. White leftists still resent them. They’re currently pretending to care about Asians only as a frame-up of “white supremacists” but nobody’s buying it.

  26. JC says:
    April 8, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    They keep coming up with ” No evidence of widespread voter fraud”. Even the soulless red head posing at President Dementia’s media spokeswoman is using the term.

    People shouldn’t be taken in by this nonsense because nobody worth a dime has been peddling the theory there was widespread voter fraud. What is extremely likely, (like 100% likely) was targeted fraud in battle ground states.

  27. Adelagado says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    Damn.. I picked the wrong day to give up…
    booze…
    smoking…
    Cocaine…
    Employing people based on talent.

  28. C.L. says:
    April 8, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    I wish I’d thought of that. LOL.

