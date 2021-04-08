Vaccine might be safe for 112 year-olds but stay tuned

Posted on April 8, 2021 by currencylad
I think the advice that we should say is that people who have had it over two weeks ago, they shouldn’t be worried at all. Others should be watching out for the specific symptoms – that’ll be part of our advice we’ll be giving to GPs.”

– Described by the AFR as the “nation’s top doctor,” Paul Kelly makes it up as he goes along

 
“Extremely cautious,” “abundance of caution” and “rare blood clots” are just a few of the approved phrases pouring dutifully from the mouths of “medical experts” and reporters this evening.

12 Responses to Vaccine might be safe for 112 year-olds but stay tuned

  1. Caveman says:
    April 8, 2021 at 9:25 pm

    🍿😎

  2. RobertS says:
    April 8, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    I’m a white, well-off, privileged male boomer conservative who feels that under the current circumstances, I should stand aside, insofar as vaccine priority is concerned, for people of colour, women, LGTBIXYZ, those identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders, the obese and those people who I might have offended during my 74 years on this Earth including those before I was even born.
    It’s the right thing to do.

  3. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    April 8, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    Good the experts have established astra zeneca is safe for over 30 no 50 no 60 year olds,right lot of research gone into this dont you think ?
    I have one question WHY 30,50,60 as Julius Sumner Miller used to ask “why is it so ? “

  4. Perplexed of Brisbane says:
    April 8, 2021 at 9:37 pm

    RobertS,

    I am happy for all the hysterics who are panicking about the coronavirus, to have the shots first. They are screaming for it, let them be the guinea pigs.

    If they die, we get peace and quiet. If they live, they might shut up and get on with life.

    But I doubt it.

  5. PB says:
    April 8, 2021 at 10:02 pm

    Pfizer is also causing blood clots, but there doesn’t seem to be any will to acknowledge this. Can’t imagine why.

  6. Rebel with cause says:
    April 8, 2021 at 10:15 pm

    I am happy for all the hysterics who are panicking about the coronavirus, to have the shots first. They are screaming for it, let them be the guinea pigs.

    I wouldn’t have thought it possible, but my anecdotal conversations suggest there now to be a large cohort of people that are both hyper concerned about the risk of COVID and also about the vaccines. Their preferred solution seems to be something along the lines of Australia remaining in isolation for at least another year or two.

  7. stackja says:
    April 8, 2021 at 10:16 pm

    My GP advice over anyone else.

  8. Infidel Tiger says:
    April 8, 2021 at 10:20 pm

    Boomers first!

    Everyone else stand aside.

  9. Infidel Tiger says:
    April 8, 2021 at 10:21 pm

    A lot of the AZ hysteria is to do with Brexit, but I wouldn’t take it.

  10. Rebel with cause says:
    April 8, 2021 at 10:29 pm

    Missus had the Pfizer jab. She was sick as a dog after the second jab. Could easy see how it might cause a few of the weaker nursing home residents to keel over.

  11. Infidel Tiger says:
    April 8, 2021 at 10:38 pm

    Missus had the Pfizer jab. She was sick as a dog after the second jab. Could easy see how it might cause a few of the weaker nursing home residents to keel over.

    This is why I would rather have Covid.

  12. harrys on the boat says:
    April 8, 2021 at 11:00 pm

    Can’t wait for m0nty to get his.

