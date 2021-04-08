Vaccine might be safe for 112 year-olds but stay tuned

Safe over 30: Britain scraps AstraZeneca jabs for the under-30s on blood clot fears.

No no. Safe over 50: AstraZeneca vaccine only recommended for people over 50: PM.

Would you believe over 60? Spain and Italy restrict under-60s from AstraZeneca jab.

I think the advice that we should say is that people who have had it over two weeks ago, they shouldn't be worried at all. Others should be watching out for the specific symptoms – that'll be part of our advice we'll be giving to GPs." ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ – Described by the AFR as the "nation's top doctor," Paul Kelly makes it up as he goes along



“Extremely cautious,” “abundance of caution” and “rare blood clots” are just a few of the approved phrases pouring dutifully from the mouths of “medical experts” and reporters this evening.