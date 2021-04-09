Diggers must acknowledge ‘owners’ of the country they saved

A week or so ago, I happened to catch Alan Jones talking to Catherine McGregor about the suicide tragedy afflicting returned servicemen. There was no love lost from either about the contemporary RSL. The League is now run by woke imposters and never-combatants whose main priority is not causing offence to the establishment. The relentless McGregor alone is doing the work of six RSL branches on the mental health front – and in defence of the men set up as ‘war criminals’ by Knox Grammar Cadet Corp ‘Major-General’ Paul Brereton. The Lib-Nats who were recently introduced to – and enchanted by – the rule of law, have been MIA in comparison.

8 Responses to Diggers must acknowledge ‘owners’ of the country they saved

  1. Mak Siccar says:
    April 9, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    If this acknowledgment goes ahead, I hope everyone turns their back to show their disgust.

  2. Riversutra says:
    April 9, 2021 at 2:31 pm

    Give it a decade under the current education system and the youth will understand that the Aboriginal people did most of the fighting saved Australia.
    Go on, tell me I’m dreaming.

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    April 9, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    Give it a decade under the current education system and the youth will understand that the Aboriginal people did most of the fighting saved Australia.

    Fighting for a country which counted them as “fauna”, not even citizens, or counted in the census…

  4. Rowrowrowyourboat says:
    April 9, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    Bullshit alphabet numbers and you know it.

  5. mareeS says:
    April 9, 2021 at 3:06 pm

    Our sub-branch isn’t having a dawn service for the 2nd year at our very fine local memorial, so no “welcome” issues, just bastardry by the local council on costs and Covid measures that make it impossible. We are a beachside branch, and the dawn service of pre-virus times was regularly attended by thousands from our local community.

    This year, it’s place your own tributes, and veterans will have breakfast cooked by the local firies and surf club as usual. That’s one tradition of many decades that the virus hasn’t managed to kill.

  6. Adam says:
    April 9, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    McGregor – that’s a bloke in lippy and a frock, right?

  7. jupes says:
    April 9, 2021 at 3:16 pm

    Diggers must acknowledge ‘owners’ of the country they saved

    It’s actually worse than that. For the past few years RSLWA have banned Christianity from the Kings Park ‘service’. No padre, no prayers and no hymns. They did however, include a haka and a welcome to country – though these were performed after the dawn ‘service’. I put the word ‘service’ in inverted commas because the whole idea of the dawn service is that it is a Christian service.

    After the 2018 dawn ‘service’ and outraged at this disrespectful behaviour, I initiated an email exchange with RSLWA CEO. This ended with me suggesting that if he won’t do his job, then he should vacate his job for someone who will.

    He did not accept my advice and now it appears they have moved the welcome to country bullshit to the main ceremony.

    Disgraceful.

  8. jupes says:
    April 9, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    The relentless McGregor alone is doing the work of six RSL branches on the mental health front …

    Something he should consider for himself next time he is looking in a mirror.

    Nevertheless, what does it say about today’s veterans (and I include myself here), that the two biggest advocates for Aussie veterans in 2021 are a tranny and a homo?

