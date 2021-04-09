Diggers must acknowledge ‘owners’ of the country they saved

Lest we relent: RSL WA will include acknowledgment of country in 2021 Dawn Service.



A week or so ago, I happened to catch Alan Jones talking to Catherine McGregor about the suicide tragedy afflicting returned servicemen. There was no love lost from either about the contemporary RSL. The League is now run by woke imposters and never-combatants whose main priority is not causing offence to the establishment. The relentless McGregor alone is doing the work of six RSL branches on the mental health front – and in defence of the men set up as ‘war criminals’ by Knox Grammar Cadet Corp ‘Major-General’ Paul Brereton. The Lib-Nats who were recently introduced to – and enchanted by – the rule of law, have been MIA in comparison.