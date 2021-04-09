Left-wing women’s briefs

ON the 700th anniversary of Divina Commedia, Mohammed has been sprung from Hell in a new translation of the seminal classic. The well-named Lies Lavrijsen says she wants Hades to be more accessible to “a younger audience.” Keeping Islam’s L. Ron Hubbard banged up in the cell to which Dante consigned him “is not necessary for the understanding of the literary text,” insists Blossom Books CEO and Stalinist Myrthe Spiter. “Mohammed is subjected to a cruel and humiliating fate, just because he is the founder of Islam,” Miss Spiter told De Standaard. He was therefore ‘deleted’ from the eighth circle.



Meanwhile in America, a court has ruled the First Amendment law suit of University of Virginia medical student Kieran Bhattacharya may proceed following almost three years of gaslighting by scatterbrained feminist academics. Bhattacharya’s problems began in October 2018 when he asked a few polite and intelligent questions during a “micro-aggressions” seminar presented by assistant dean, Beverly Adams, and was subsequently reported to college authorities by assistant professor Nora Kern for being “antagonistic.” The exchange was recorded – beginning at 28:41. Reason has a good summary of what followed: an attempt to portray Bhattacharya as too potentially dangerous to be a doctor, an eventually mandatory requirement that he be treated by a psychologist and his expulsion from the University by campus police.

Speaking of police, call them now! Michelle Grattan ‘reports’ this morning that Scott Morrison has disagreed with two women in his career. It’s OK, though, because they’re “tough.”