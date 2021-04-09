Let us give thanks to politicians for correcting our failings

Discovering and exterminating the hidden code in words is yet another reason why we lesser people need the wisdom and perspicuity of those we elect to Parliament. Politicians’ extraordinary intellects see the Big Picture and are able to garnish our incomes to correct our misconceptions.

Most of us will have seen ads like the one where a father watching his son competing in a team sport urges him to “stop playing like a girl!”. Some old geezer, castigates him by asking “what is wrong with playing like a girl”? While the father might simply have been urging his son to be more competitive, perhaps misunderstanding that girls on average are just as strong, run just as fast, and jump just a high as boys, he was using language that demeans half of the human race, might lead to discrimination and, as per the cause de jour, sexual malpractice.

Michaelia Cash and Scott Morrison are, therefore, to be thanked for taking our money to correct our behaviour and expurgate the use of language which brings destructive outcomes.

This adds to other Big Picture issues that we cannot resolve without government. Of course, the biggest is climate change. This heaven-sent opportunity of a supposed externality justifies actions by politicians and bureaucrats to shift the course of economic development in ways, so they frequently say, that will actually bring benefits in new “good paying” jobs.

We also see the inability or short-sightedness of profit-seeking businesses, which prevents them setting aside sufficient funds to prosper from the technological breakthroughs in hydrogen, and harnessing the sun and wind that our political leaders recognise as inevitable.

Nowadays politicians recognise that they cannot actually run businesses. Indeed, the Prime Minister’s calamitous intervention in the Holgate-Australia Post management demonstrates they cannot even stay out of businesses that they have established at arm’s length to prevent political meddling. But they can use taxpayers’ money and, through regulation, consumers’ spending to set in train outcomes that correspond to their perceptions of our best interests.

Most politicians have a sense of history that encompasses the framework around which the American revolutionaries developed the US Constitution – the basis of the Australian and other constitutions. But few share the insights of Franklin, Jefferson, Maddison, and others in recognising that government, even when is leaders were motivated by the nation’s best interests, will end in corrupting freedoms and undermining wealth creation. Rather than seeing Constitutional restraints on the executive branch as benefits, most modern politicians see them as impediments to be removed when they become inconvenient.

It may be that some Liberals in going full bore in directing their constituents’ lives see this as a tactic to “dish the whigs”, Zak Kirkup style, by outflanking their political opponents from the left. That tactic in itself has a poor record. But for the most part we have an elite political class encompassing politicians, bureaucrats and the media that has abandoned or never understood that limited government offers the key to prosperity and freedom. That class is firmly in the saddle.