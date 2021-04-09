Liberty Quote
No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.— Mark Twain
-
-
Music Maestro: April 9, 2021
Oh, you wanna go back there? Try this!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRnNpLOhn1Q
I see nobody wants to comment on your musical tastes, Sinc.
😉
Machine gun woofters demands a retaliatory response.
Take this!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BC35cQKHwzg
(please)
Dogs in Richmond.
For all those wanting to see the Melbourne Cat get-together.
Have to get to one sometime…
(Iva plays JC, but wardrobe forgot the ironed jeans.)
Then Tailgunner turns up.
Rosary of the peoples (sung)
Some proper Instrumental Prog Rock.
Scipio parts I & II