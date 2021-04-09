Philip Mountbatten 1921 – 2021

Prince Philip has passed away aged 99.
It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn
Prince Philip was born in 1921 in Corfu, the fifth child and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg. His family, the house of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg, were descended from Danish aristocracy and placed on the Greek throne in 1863. Their tempestuous relationship with Greece culminated in a coup d’état in 1922. The royal family were forced into exile.
Philip and his parents settled in modest circumstances in Paris, where he began his education at an American school, the Elms. Away from his home country, Philip was of uncertain status. Of advantage, however, were his links with Britain. Via his mother he was the great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria and grandson of Prince Louis of Battenberg (whose anglicised family name, Mountbatten, he would later adopt). To cultivate these connections, Philip was sent to a traditional preparatory school, Cheam, in Hampshire, between 1928 and 1933. In Britain the Mountbattens took care of him, especially after his mother’s hospitalisation for paranoid schizophrenia in 1930.
Philip’s schooling proceeded at two elite if rather unorthodox schools. The first, Schule Schloss Salem near the Bavarian Alps, was an institution where liberality of mind was imparted in a rugged and austere physical environment. When the Nazis forced its Jewish founder, Kurt Hahn, to flee, he restarted his project at a new school: Gordonstoun in Scotland. Philip followed, and thrived. Hahn’s appraisals of his student — “lively intelligence”, “meticulous attention to detail and pride of workmanship”, “capacity to derive great fun from small incidents” — continued to ring true.
In 1939 Philip left Gordonstoun and, aged 18, entered the Royal Naval College at Dartmouth in Devon. He graduated top of his class having received commendations including best cadet. His capability as a naval officer was apparent from the start and, had his life gone differently, few doubt that he would have achieved distinction on his own merits. During the war Philip served around the world, seeing action in the Mediterranean in 1941 and witnessing the Japanese surrender at Tokyo Bay.
Dubbed irascible, and said to drop “bricks”, he was clear-thinking and positive, subtly instigating changes within the monarchy and in many areas of public life. It is probable that his achievements will be fully appreciated only in the reflective light of the years following his death.
He was alert to the danger of the monarchy becoming a museum piece, however, and had no time for what he called “fundungus”, or false trappings. He disliked unnecessary pomp, and “zoo teas”, where the people gawped at their Sovereign.
He also had an instinctive dislike of the kind of chairmen who materialised during visits to factories, delivered slick speeches, but were not adequately engaged. These figures he enjoyed catching out.
Like the Queen, he liked to meet the people who did the job and to learn what made them tick. On royal visits, when time was limited, he could come across as abrupt, even aggressive. But at all times he welcomed a frank exchange and he liked people to stand up to him.
Much of the sniping arose from his famous diplomatic gaffes. In China he was quoted as having remarked to a group of British students: “If you stay here much longer you’ll all be slitty-eyed.” To the president of Nigeria, wearing traditional robes, he said: “You look like you’re ready for bed!”
Of an Australian aboriginal chieftain, he inquired: “Do you chaps still chuck spears at each other?” And to a British student trekking in Papua New Guinea, he quipped: “So you managed not to get eaten then?”
Such remarks were seized on by journalists eager to propagate the notion that he was a boorish fool, a racist, or, as he put it, “an uncultured, polo-playing clot”. No doubt the Duke made up his mind too easily, and tended to be brisk in brushing aside opposing views, but his main mission was to engage with the person he was talking to, to get a rise and, if possible, a laugh.
The man who was so often presented as an ignorant philistine took immense pains to be well informed. In 1990 his biographer, Tim Heald, counted 8,385 volumes in his private library at Buckingham Palace – 560 books on birds, 456 on religion, 352 on the Navy and ships, and no fewer than 209 books of poetry. Prose fiction did not feature so largely, apart from tales of adventure and daring.
There was also a surprising sensitivity and humility lurking beneath the gruffness. Aged 21, he wrote to a relation: “I know you will never think very much of me. I am rude and unmannerly and I say many things out of turn which I realise afterwards must have hurt someone. Then I am filled with remorse and try to put matters right.”
In private, Philip and Elizabeth were like any elderly couple, biographer Sarah Bradford said. “If the queen wanted to give the corgis tea and biscuits and they were roaming around the floor being a nuisance, he would shout and she would pay no attention,” Ms. Bradford said. “He was the only man in the world who could treat her as an ordinary woman.”
During her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, Queen Elizabeth called Prince Philip her “constant strength and guide.” He died the oldest-ever male member of the British royal family.
Sad news.
From the open thread. Someone needs to teach Hazza a few manners.
RIP Prince Consort Duke of Edinburgh
May flights of angels guide to your rest.
Zulu, I deliberately put that on the open thread so that this thread was not polluted by Harry and Meg.
Apologies.
I am genuinely sorry to hear that
A life well lived Sir.
He led a rich life, never failing to annoy all the right imbeciles.
Betty W will soldier on, regardless.
RIP PTG
Bit of a blow to her madge.
End of more than one era.
Married into an Empire, died on a impoverished and demoralised nation.
The Queen has shared this photo
99, an excellent innings.
Very hard on the Queen at her age now, to deal with the funeral and State matters and bereavement.
Thanks for the dedicated thread, Sinc.
There will be a great variety of opinions about Prince Philip.
I liked him for his candour and humour. Tough old bugger.
History will mark April 9, 2021 as the end of an era. It will take a while to sink in though.
Already twitter is a sewer.
Going to be awkward for hazzmeg
Oh dear, so sorry for the Queen, and for Britain. He lived life to the fullest he was able, and I admired him.
RIP. End of an era indeed.
Never mind. They are small people with small ideas. Forty character’s worth is their allowance.
Which is probably way too much.
Though I’m not much of a Royalist, I feel quite saddened by this. Elizabeth and Phillip have been important public figures for my entire (65-year) life; no one else comes close to that. An era is coming to an end, and the world I was most comfortable in is fading away.
Twitter is always best avoided. No surprise it is popular with the j’ismists.
bradd says:
April 9, 2021 at 9:40 pm
I agree wholeheartedly
Awkward? Never let the opportunity to be a victim pass by.
Phil the Greek.
Rest well. A good innings.
And using his style of wry humour, I note that he didn’t make it to his centenary to receive the traditional letter from the Queen.
RIP: you are now in the hands of the Perfect Judge and have no need of the earthly prejudices which dogged your steps – and of the entire Monarchy.
Wonder how they will deal with a State Funeral with all the lockdowns in place. You know how the Mall is wall to wall with people for anything to do with Royalty.
Phil the Greek. God Bless.
The end of an era?
1. Commenting on the Duke of York’s house in 1986: “It looks like a tart’s bedroom”
2. Overheard at Bristol University’s engineering facility:”It doesn’t look like much work goes on at this University.”
3. Approaching his 90th birthday, 2011: “Bits are beginning to drop off.”
4. At a dinner party in 2004: “Bugger the table plan, give me my dinner!”
5. Shouted to the Queen from the deck of Britannia in Belize in 1994, who was chatting. “Yak, yak, yak; come on get a move on.”
6. At the Scottish Women’s Institute in 1961: “British women can’t cook”
7. Talking to Tom Jones after his Royal Variety Performance in 1969, he asked ‘What do you gargle with, pebbles?’. The day after, he added: “It’s difficult to see how it’s possible to become immensely valuable by singing what are the most hideous songs.”
8. At Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme in 2006. “Young people are the same as they always were. Just as ignorant.”
9. On a visit to Canada in 1969: “I declare this thing open, whatever it is.”
10. After being told that Madonna was singing the Die Another Day theme in 2002, the Duke of Edinburgh asked: “Are we going to need ear plugs?”
11. At a project to protect turtle doves in Anguilla in 1965, he said: “Cats kill far more birds than men. Why don’t you have a slogan: ‘Kill a cat and save a bird?'”
12. Talking about his equestrian-inclined daughter, Princess Anne: ‘If it doesn’t fart or eat hay, she isn’t interested.’
13. When talking to designer Stephen Judge about his goatee beard in 2009: “Well, you didn’t design your beard too well, did you?”
14. When being questioned on when the Prince of Wales would succeed to the throne: “Are you asking me if the Queen is going to die?”
15. Addressing Elton John he said, ‘Oh it’s you that owns that ghastly car is it? We often see it when driving to Windsor Castle.’ Later, at the Royal Variety Performance watching Elton perform in 2001, he said, “I wish he’d turn the microphone off.”
16. About a Cambridge student who didn’t recognise him: “Bloody silly fool!”
17. To a Scottish driving instructor, 1999: “How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test?”
18. Visiting a university engineering faculty in Birmingham and inspecting a piece of hardware: “That looks like it was installed by an Injun.”
One of the few individuals in human history to have his own Cargo Cult. 🇬🇷
A very good photograph, mature and confident but not showing age
Reposted from the open thread…
Prince Phil story. I was his ADC once. That is the high point. All gets less fantastic now.
He was visiting Australia, and I was a junior naval officer and an Aide De Camp to a vice-regal officeholder, His Honour the Administrator of the Northern Territory.
HRH’s real ADC had to be away doing something for two days, and a few ceremonies were in the offing, so I got loaned for the occasion. We had some very long and fine conversations. The first thing he said to me, from memory, was “Good morning sub-lieutenant”. The second was: “Very good” when I told him the parade he was viewing was about to turn the corner (I had a radio), and the third was “Thank you for your service” when I said good bye.
The best bit was when a veteran left the ranks – it was Anzac Day – and trotted over to the dais and held his hand out. HRH merely said “Good morning to you” and the vet returned to his section to the laughter of all.
A true officer and a gentleman, and let us not forget his brave service in the Royal Navy in World War II.
A life well lived and full of service.
Farewell Prince Philip. God save the Queen
I’m not much of a Royalist either but also feel deeply saddened by this. Liz and Phil have been there all of my 64 years, along with my still living parents (Mum 94 and Dad 89). Between them they have created a quaint sort of stability and normality and a solid appreciation of true family values.
Philip Mountbatten 1921 – 2021
Numerically that looks so perfect.
bradd, I am a royalist but you’ve put it very well – we all are part of a time and when the things that we know and are familiar to us begin to fade it’s as if we have lost our moorings.
Apart from our own parents, The Queen and Prince Philip are all we know; their service is an example to us all.
Not a particular Monarchist, but it would be hard to point to a better example of public service. The man makes most of his contemporaries look like pygmies.
What a character. They broke the mold.
God Bless, Phil. And thanks for the laffs.
I’ve just heard the news…..I’m incredibly sad.
RIP Phil the Greek. He was a true man among men.
RIP a great man, a great husband and a great Englishman.
He started his naval career as a junior officer at the night Battle of Cape Matapan serving on HMS Valiant’s searchlight platform, much exposed to enemy fire.
Courage under fire was a good preparation for the rest of his life.
Some more on his naval career…
Didn’t his father in law serve at the battle of Jutland?
Stay in America, Meghan.
Well said, Julia Gillard:
https://twitter.com/JuliaGillard/status/1380484615324921865
Well said!
CL, my thoughts exactly.
But of course my initial thoughts were sorrowful.
He was definitely my favourite of the royals.
Some very nice posts in this thread so far
In any just world, that pair of preposterous peripheral parasites would now be set upon and beaten to death by revolting frozen duck wielding peasants. 😾
He was more English than your average Englishman and the world was a better place for it. A sense of humour in such a public figure is a rare sight and even though he was a royal he came across as approachable; a genuine people person. His jokes were better than your average stand-up and as the obituary said, genuinely designed for a laugh and a rise. He was teasing not demonstrating hatred, racism or whatever ‘ism people will subsequently claim.
His Naval service showed a man of decency and courage. His service to the people of the Commonwealth showed a man of heart and passion; fully engaged with his wife’s work and a willing supporter of it.
May the “world’s most experienced plaque-unveiler” unveil his own with his place in heaven for all eternity. RIP Prince Philip
He was supposed to have asked an “Aboriginal tribal elder” if they still threw spears at each other. I can’t imagine anything so gloriously politically incorrect.
Sad, so sad – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh lived a good and honorable life, reliable as can be for and with the Queen, and including serving his adopted country as a young Royal Navy officer throughout World War II. An admirable man, may the Good Lord bless and keep him.
One thing is certain – after farewelling her companion during 73 years of marriage the Queen will absorb her loss and continue with characteristic strength in what has proved to be a vital role for Britain.
Served Royal Navy post World War Two. The Queen once described the years she spent in Malta, as a naval wife, as being amongst the happiest of her life. Security? One plain clothed Special Branch officer.
There is no certainty he will be granted a state funeral.
Daniel Andrews doesn’t hand them out to just anybody you know.
Her Majesty is the world’s greatest head of state (daylight second) and one of the finest Christian ladies remaining in any exalted office in the West.
She is therefore impossible to replace but it’s sad that she will not be succeeded by bright young couple, William and Kate. Plonking Charles on the throne until he’s 100 is foolish. Not sure what the law says on this; he would have to be crowned and then abdicate, I suppose.
A few weeks ago I watched, for the second time, an excellent documentary on Phillip’s mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg. Many years ago I read Hugo Vickers’ superb biography of Alice…who was herself a remarkable woman. The thing is, Phillip endured a great deal of personal family dysfunction and tragedy whilst growing up…beginning in the early 1920’s when they fled Greece, Phillip, his parents and his sisters were penniless refugees in Paris and were dependent on wealthy relatives, this was followed shortly after by Alice’s mental breakdown and the fact that she was then sent to an insane asylum. Prince Phillip, a young boy at the time, was taken for a walk and when he returned…his mother had vanished. He didn’t see her for years after. His sisters all married when they were young and Phillip was quickly abandoned by his somewhat dissolute father who preferred the women and sun of the French Riviera. Luckily his uncle Lord Mountbatten intervened and Phillip was sent to boarding school in Britain. Then of course there was the death of Phillip’s sister, brother-in-law and nephews in a plane crash which crushed the family. Phillip was taught to be stoic….a character trait that has gone out of fashion in our narcissistic age…but it served Phillip well and it enabled him to be such a good supportive partner to the Queen.
Cassie – Princess Alice is recognised as being righteous among the nations.
I found this, published today, it is worth a look: Queen Elizabeth’s Sweetest Quotes About Prince Philip.
It includes this, “On Philip’s effect on her reign:”
We saw that Cassie – can’t remember the title.
Well worth watching again.
candy April 9, 2021 at 9:33 pm
+1
“Sinclair Davidson says:
April 9, 2021 at 10:51 pm
Cassie – Princess Alice is recognised as being righteous among the nations.”
I know Sinc….she’s honoured at Yad Vashem. During World War II, in occupied Athens, she bravely saved a Jooooish family…..at great risk to her own life.
“Top Ender says:
April 9, 2021 at 10:52 pm
We saw that Cassie – can’t remember the title.
Well worth watching again.”
Yep…..the biography by Vickers is also superb. Alice’s mother (Prince Phillip’s grandmother) was Princess Victoria of Hesse-Darmstadt who was the elder sister of Tsarina Alexandra of Russia.
During his last visit to Australia in 2011, Prince Philip visited SASR and presented the beret to those members who had just passed the selection course.
He made a great day for those soldiers even more memorable. A very popular bloke in the regiment.
He had a very distinguished naval career at a time when serving on a war ship was a very dangerous business indeed.
Vale to a great man.
Prince Phillip and Princess Elizabeth were married in 1947. At the time, clothes were rationed in post War Britain. The Palace found it necessary to announce that the Princess would receive a special allowance of ration coupons for her wedding dress – so many people had forwarded ration coupons that the Palace was rather embarrassed….
Same in our household, Cassie. It feels like a personal loss.
A very fine man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
And Prince Consort.
What a blow for Her Majesty. I’ve always been a fan of Phillip because of his blunt approach and wicked sense of humour. His service to Queen and country has been exemplary and we will not see his like again any time soon. No state funeral because he made it clear he didn’t want one…in fact, he claimed he didn’t deserve it.
Vale Prince Phillip.
A perfect opportunity to dispense with lockdown rubbish.
Bring the Nation together for this.
He will probably end up with a Ceremonial Funeral. State Funerals in the last century have only been provided to Winston Churchill, The Earl Haig, The Lord Carson, King George V and King George VI. State Funerals in the UK are usually only for Monarchs or highly distinguised citizens with the monarch’s express permission.
Most formal funerals (what we loosely call State Funerals in Australia) are Ceremonial Funerals. The differences are minimal and often overlap but it really comes down to who organises it, The Lord Chamberlain (SF) or The Earl Marshal (CF)
Aussies Greet The Queen (1954)
Very sad news.
An exemplary life of service in war and in the long decades afterwards.
Philip made for some great headlines in the tabloids
My fave followed his famous “slitty eyes” comment in China dubbing him “The Great Wally of China.
I am surprised at how sad I feel especially for Her Madge. She will miss him terribly.
More people, per head of population, lined the streets for Earl Haig’s funeral, then that of Lady Diana Spencer…
Haig was a great man, and a fine general, Zulu.
The Queen In Australia 1954 tour
I know that the image is of “Butcher Haig”, ordering the pointless attacks at places I can’t even spell, but it was under the command of Haig that the British and Dominion Armies won the “Hundred Days” – the most complete series of victories that the British Army has ever won, that sent the German armies smashed, broken, and retreating as fast as their legs would carry them…
Haig had to hold the line until technology allowed creeping barrages and tanks.
Good innings, well played.
Even USA MSM note his passing.
breitbart.com
..
Whatever kind of funeral it is it’s going to be a big problem for the Covid mob. The crowds will definitely be lining the streets.