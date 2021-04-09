Pyrmonter: Convince me it’s different here

John ‘Grumpy Economist’ Cochrane – ex Chicago, now at Hoover (see the link in the sidebar) – has had a series of good posts on the policies of the new administration the US, which are seeing the rapid roll-out of a sort of kindergarten Keynesian economics that would shame even Ross Gittens. In his latest post he concludes:
[L]ike Mickey Mouse in the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, the army of brooms is filling the castle with debt and disincentives, out of the sorcerer’s control, and then throwing him out too.
My question for Cats is: with a centre-right government here, are we seeing anything different? And further, has the seeming rot in centre-left thinking in the US that now dismisses traditional concerns about excessive fiscal expansion also overtaken their local counterparts?
with a centre-right government here – you lost me right there.
It’s hard to take the right seriously on fiscal responsibility after four years of Trump.
No such thing here mate.
Nobody takes you seriously, mOron.
The allure of the monkey’s paw is too much for any government. Voters get the government they deserve, especially if it’s predicate on who promises the most gimme dats
There is a difference between the nationalist right and the libertarian right.
Refer to the political trichotomy.
Half of society has come to the belief that money grows on trees. That is how the progressive Left views it. They think you can print as much as you like. Pay everyone a ‘living wage’? No worries. Want stupid uneconomic renewables and EVs everywhere, subsidize them. Want to keep your base sweet? Borrow money and give ’em ‘reparations’. MMT 4 evah!
Until the Left comes to its senses and returns to fiscal prudence there is no answer. The Right, when it gets in can reduce subsidies, reduce taxes, eliminate boondoggles, run surpluses and pay down debt. And all that then happens is the Left gets in again by hook or by crook and then immediately spends it all.
Trump recognized that, so at least pushed for more productive spending, since it was going to be spent anyway. He cut taxes on corporations and got employment down to record lows, especially of African-Americans. He pushed hard for more US manufacturing. He cut back the SALT boondoggle. He was turning the ship, which is another reason why the Dems were so desperate to get rid of him by any means.
It’s the same here. Howard and Costello left the economy in excellent shape, then RGR spent all the dosh on goodies for their peons and retainers.
I don’t like all this, being a Protestant Christian brought up to be frugal and responsible. But I recognize it won’t change until the Left has a collective brain transplant. Indeed the Left’s abandonment of the Protestant work ethic and Christian values I think contributes to this whole problem. When anything goes, as is now the case, it’s every man for himself.
Both the US and Oz governments have handed over economic policy to their respective reserve banks.
And god only knows what their endgame is.
I understand that sugar and fat are a seductive combination, but hoeing into the second box of Krispy Kremes is bad for your health, Monty.
And a lot more besides. His trade policies combined with tariff imposts and tax breaks forced US corps into re-investing in the US. Trump’s economic strategy was built around strengthening family financials, Main Street , US working class. There are Trillions at stake.
Recognizing this, the US corps and Big Tech had to get rid of Trump- all that money going into the wrong pockets could not possibly be allowed to last.
WTF?
one word: uniparty
What the [email protected]@@ are you on about Monty?
Read BoN comment at 4.42
The Lib-Nat colation is actually centre-left, just closer to the centre than the ALP.
Worrying about debt is so 2020. We’re all Socialists now.
Ya reckon?
We have a centre-right government? Who knew?
Fiscal imprudence has been the US hallmark for some years. Recent global spending is the cream on a quite toxic cake that ranges across a range of debt markets and inflated asset classes. I assume we’ll see efforts to “reflate” shortly – which may be the fuse to the so far unattended bomb. Corporate debt in the US, PE-funded asset parcels, housing in Australia, Canada and Sweden – not to mention the curious situation of China’s local governments. In Australia we appear to have no serious people in the Parliament, rather a parade of hacks dealt up by the obscure machinations of the elderly cranks and juvenile ideologues that run major parties these days. A true crisis would demonstrate the hopeless inadequacy of this generation.
Seems to me the 2017-2019 U.S economy continued trends and trajectories begun under Obama.. and then Covid happened and everything went to shit.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-45827430
(Yeh I know the link is the Marxist BBC but the charts are from the U.S Govt.)
Back to Cochrane. I read his magnificent put down of Yellen. She was of course carrying water for the Party line that “climate change” is an existential threat, Cochranes response was brutal.
Ya reckon?
Given they haven’t yet announced subsidies for electric vehicles a la Albo, yeah.
Or did I miss something?
Jock says:
April 9, 2021 at 6:00 pm
Jock can you provide a link to Cochrane’s response?
State Liberal Parties are to the left of Labor, especially on ‘climate’ policies. In the case of the WA Liberals at the recent state election, they were to the left of the Greens. No shit.
State Liberal Parties are to the left of Labor, especially on ‘climate’ policies.
In QLD they’re neck and neck.
Rather than getting hung up on left and right labelling in Pyromaniac’s post, we should remember that the Howard/Costello govt was committed to budget surpluses and no Fed govt debt.
What we have now with today’s Liberal Party is a change in attitude to debt. The RBA magic money has no limits, and the Liberal Party are in love the RBA.
Peter Costello has made a clear distinction between his economy and today’s economy, labelling us now as a ‘European’ style economy.
What we have is situation brought on because of the incompetence of labor, which allows Liberals to be lazy.
Labor for many years now, have be sucked in by the vocal minority. This has drawn them to having extreme left politics, and its why they constantly lose federal elections.
Because they are self inflicted wounds, Liberals don’t have to do anything, other than move to the left. We have all noticed on this blog that the Morrison government and liberals federally in general, just stand for nothing and have no plan about anything. All they need to do is stand one step to the right of the idiocy that is labor and they win by default. No further effort required.
It is underrealised on the CAT just how terrible Labor are, and how often they shoot themselves in the foot. Shorter, at the lightest whisper from a minority and an ABC article, rushed out a policy to change franking credits, which the inteligencia said would be a highly accepted class war program.
This policy was so disastrously bad – it ended with Shorten having to make groveling promise to pensioners that he wasn’t trying to steal their income, and promising them they would get exemptions. Then he spent the rest of the election ducking and weaving from the fact that the lower class with investments would pay more tax and get less income under his plans.
Needless to say, you can easily win by default against such idiocy.