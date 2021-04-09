This is not a chicken and egg problem

Judith Brett – Emeritus Professor of Politics at La Trobe University – has an op-ed in The Age today. She is singing the praises of humanities degrees and also putting the boot into the Coalition.
She is not wrong in emphasising the value of a humanities education. But … as she points out – Australian universities are failing in that regard.
Across the country, many of Australia’s humanities and social science departments are imploding: minimal language teaching; faculties without philosophy; English departments with no subject on Shakespeare, let alone Australian literature; visual art departments studying no art history prior to 1900; politics departments with nothing on America and barely anything on Australia; and so on.
I think that is an accurate description. Who is to blame for this sorry mess. This is where we disagree – the universities themselves are to blame. Who does Judith Brett blame?
The hostility of the Coalition to the humanities is deep-seated. As one senior university manager told me, ‘‘Every interaction I have with Canberra turns into a diatribe about Marxist feminist identity theorists crushing academic freedom.’’
This obsession with the culture wars and identity politics is distracting the Coalition and its right-wing supporters from the main story. It is not identity politics but the shrinking of humanities and social science faculties and curriculum across the country that is the biggest threat to our young people’s education, preventing them from studying the cultural riches of the past and knowing much about world history.
It is not Coalition hostility that has led to the decline in Humanities education – the decline in Humanities education and the rise of identity politics and various forms of ‘critical theory’ is what has given rise to that hostility.
It was not the Coalition or the right that went crazy at the idea of introducing the Ramsay school for western civilization. The idea that
is disingenuous, the hostility comes from within the education system itself.
Ever since the days of ancient Egypt, priesthoods of various denominations have had an alliance with the state. They trained the next generation of literate bureaucrats.
The state wanted literate bureaucrats. The priesthood wanted state support. It was a convenient alliance. It still is. In our day, the priests are priests because they are certified by the state to do the training. This is called academic accreditation. The priests are agents of the state.
All of this has rested on a myth: the myth of classroom education.
Australia’s universities are bloated with money, intellectually corrupt, and totally unable to prepare kids for today’s world.
The lies they teach our children: Vipers in the nation’s classrooms
All around the country, teachers are giving our children a diet of intellectual poison.
Peter Farrell compares Australian universities to nursing homes
I wonder why…
Couldn’t possibly be because that is what is happening in today’s universities. No, must be those nasty Coalition people who just don’t understand.
I tend to think Julia Gillard is responsible for a lot of this. Standards in primary schools slipped down in her time and never recovered. She put a lot of emphasis on girls being victims of sexism and misogyny and making kids scared the earth was about to burn up and kill them all, and not near enough attention to a proper education and it has just exploded into what it is today.
…the shrinking of humanities and social science faculties and curriculum across the country… is the biggest threat to our young people’s education…
The biggest threat to our young people’s education is teachers.
That’s the reason why parents who actually want their children to study the riches of our cultural past seek out alternatives to mainstream education, including home schooling, which is booming.
I think the problems with humanities education long predate Julia Gillard’s tenure as education minister.
How should we address the victimhood of the faculties, but by better defining the threat with more funds for identity politics in the curriculum?
max (10.55am) I like the suggested linkies since they’ll no doubt accord with my already-formed opinions, but I’m afraid I am unable to read Penthouse for the articles. Is this some kinda irony?
arts and sciences are university. period.
arts=
history
religion
philosophy
literature
languages
sciences =
physics
chemistry
biology
mathematics
geology
jungian psychology is the bridge between the arts and the sciences
that explains why JP stands out.
Surely the most accurate and concise statement to ever come out of Canberra.
I was recently at a lunch where almost everyone except me was some kind of progressive/left, late-career humanities academic. The kind of people who hated Tony Abbott, loved Turnbull, hate Trump, despise Trump voters, hate George Pell and think he ‘got away with it’, etc. But gathered amongst themselves, they each told their tales of woe and outrage at having to deal with and knuckle under to their clueless ‘woke’ students, and wondered how long it could last. They were particularly scathing about pronouns.
Anyone wanting someone to blame should perhaps examine John Dawkins and the Hawke/Keating Government. That appears to be the kick-off point for the current crop of undergrad degree factories, bobbing along on low-effort/low-return research of the ‘critical theory’ kind – and spreading the tertiary dollar thin.
And another thing, decline in standards is certainly not just a humanities thing. The STEM sector has also been affected by the technical equivalent of cutting Shakespeare off the syllabus.
You have to shuffle the pile to find a newly minted engineer who is competent in mathematics.
So every interaction turns in to a diatribe. Great the SFL’s understand that there is a problem. Now grow a pair and stop complaining and do something. You do know that you have been in power for 18 of the last 24 years? and you wonder why voters like myself are wandering off to look for a party that will actually do something.
Uni’s should go back to: grammar, logic, rhetoric, arithmetic, geometry and music.
Everything else is a trade and best taught on the job.
Anything else is a scam and racketeering.
Exhibit A: Professor Bruce Pascoe.
“the decline in Humanities education and the rise of identity politics and various forms of ‘critical theory’ is what has given rise to that hostility.”
No doubt. Check this shit out
Read it all if you feel you would like to chuck up.
The statistical analysis accompanying the piece is equally enlightening. They revised the numbers to find MORE racism, by racially excluding a whole bunch of people.
The Lowitja Institute
almostcompletely gives it all away from this in their deficit discourse crappola
It is not Coalition hostility that has lead to the decline in Humanities education – it is the rise of identity politics and various forms of ‘critical theory’ that has done so.
Fixed it for you.
So long as you argue in the terms laid down for you by the Left you will lose.
Stop doing so.
PS–It should be ‘led’, not ‘lead’.
Everything that happens this year in Australian politics is about the 2022 federal election — especially for academics, who see themselves as gatekeepers of the narrative.
They’re incandescent with jealousy and rage that Australia’s doesn’t have a corrupted voting system like America’s, which would remove the need for politicians to even pretend they’re serving the public.
Academics lead the push to abolish democracy. Much better to have rule by unelected, self-appointed “experts” like them.
Their fascism is showing.
Brett just sounds like another marxist don who’s been around far too long
Just like how women will be the big losers of this gender redefinition… the old style history and humanities is big loser to the modern made by social pseudo science topics taught in universities.
You can get a useful historian degree majoring in gospel of western civilisation, but you will be able to get a degree in gender studies majoring in the poverty of eldery windows.
I think we are seeing a concerted effort on the part of the Australian prog-left, led by the ABC, to ensure Morrison & Co. lose the next election. Having witnessed wht their fellow travvelers achieved in the US, they are flexing their muscle here. Morrison is being held responsible for everything from the collapse of educational standards in universities to a drunken young woman being allegedly raped in Parliament House. As bad as the Morrison government is, these are not their failures.
One of the many bad things resulting from Canbra meddling in higher ejucashun is the plague of lawyers that is crippling the real economy.
Consider 1970 – SU, UNSW, MU, Monash, UQ, Adelaide, UWA, UT- 8 law schools.
Think of all the additional diddly squat bum institutions that annually churn out these parasites and mischief makers.
2021 – 38!
The Left loves to redefine the meaning of words. Now “humanities” means boilerplate Marxist and green-progressive propaganda.
If you want to study humanities the only place in Australia you now can do so is from home via your internet connection. Read all the classics. Forget universities, they’ll feed you mindless rubbish and charge you for the privilege.
The most interesting part of the profession of lawyers is that they can create their own need and expand it. Very smart and now used by specialist around the world. A lawyer can make a contract so obscure, convoluted and full of double negatives ( in the interests of the client of course) that only another lawyer can understand it. It is similar to hiring a dentist to destroy your teeth so other dentists can have work.
One of the more attractive parts of the Shari’a is that the law must be understood by the average Bedouin.
To be added to the ever expanding file of “Things that never happened”.
You think this one is unaware of what is happening in universities? To pose the question is to have it answered.
As yet a further example of the decline …
When I began studying Economics and then Law, I wanted to keep up my High School German. The university then sported two Professors, a Reader, at least 4 Senior Lecturers, 3 Lecturers and a permanent Tutor in German Language and Literature. Checked last year – only the Tutor (an old apologist for the DDR) is still on staff, the Department has been dissolved and it appears no-one studies it. It wasn’t the only thing I studied (and other areas are obviously more financially rewarding) but … the idea that no-one in a G8 university now opens up works by Fontane or Duerrenmatt or Boell is quite dismaying.
@ Roger, @miltonf
I’m waiting for that bubble to burst. It’s a scandalous waste of student’s energy.
@Stevem
I’m not persuaded on the Ramsay issue: while the opposition to it comes from people whose judgement I distrust, I’m not convinced the ‘survey of the horizon of ‘Civilisation” is a better way to educate than a traditional undergraduate education in a language, in Philosophy etc. It smacks of the sort of ‘1000 facts’ books that used to be popular gifts for children in the 70s and 80s: good for answering trivia questions, but I’m not sure much else.
Quite effing so.