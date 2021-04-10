Democrat insurrectionists begin a long-expected siege

New York Times: Biden Creating Commission to Study Expanding the Supreme Court.



Note the sales pitch borrowed directly from the ‘pandemic’ hoax:

“There’s growing recognition that the Supreme Court poses a danger to the health and well-being of the nation and even to democracy itself,” said Aaron Belkin, the director of the group Take Back the Court. “A White House judicial reform commission has a historic opportunity to explain the gravity of the threat and to help contain it by urging Congress to add seats, which is the only way to restore balance to the court.”





The unification of leftist extremism and medical fascism is likely to be a hallmark of politics in the West for years to come. The CDC already declared racism ‘a serious public health threat’ earlier in the week. The vaccine for these ‘health threats,’ needless to say, is an authoritarian state where all dissenters are “right-wing extremists.”

To the extent that stating the obvious truth can be seen as remarkable – and these days it certainly can be – long-serving D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judge Laurence Silberman’s commentary in a recent libel decision qualifies for the adjective. In his judgement (here), Judge Silberman argued the preponderance of US media – combined with a like-minded Silicon Valley – now operate to police the news at the service of the Democratic Party. This passive-aggressive coup, of course, is the actual threat to Democracy. For America, it may already be too late.