Democrat insurrectionists begin a long-expected siege

Note the sales pitch borrowed directly from the ‘pandemic’ hoax:
“There’s growing recognition that the Supreme Court poses a danger to the health and well-being of the nation and even to democracy itself,” said Aaron Belkin, the director of the group Take Back the Court. “A White House judicial reform commission has a historic opportunity to explain the gravity of the threat and to help contain it by urging Congress to add seats, which is the only way to restore balance to the court.”
The unification of leftist extremism and medical fascism is likely to be a hallmark of politics in the West for years to come. The CDC already declared racism ‘a serious public health threat’ earlier in the week. The vaccine for these ‘health threats,’ needless to say, is an authoritarian state where all dissenters are “right-wing extremists.”
To the extent that stating the obvious truth can be seen as remarkable – and these days it certainly can be – long-serving D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judge Laurence Silberman’s commentary in a recent libel decision qualifies for the adjective. In his judgement (here), Judge Silberman argued the preponderance of US media – combined with a like-minded Silicon Valley – now operate to police the news at the service of the Democratic Party. This passive-aggressive coup, of course, is the actual threat to Democracy. For America, it may already be too late.
Meanwhile, Leftists have been busy filling our courts with fellow travelling judges for decades.
If you’re a smoker you will have known for some time that modern totalitarians are using a “Public Health” Trojan horse.
Easy to say. Exactly how does it pose such a threat?
One significant advantage of the US system is “primaries”, where the electors themselves get to decide who runs for each party. I think there is enough angst to see several, if not many, establishment RINO’s get primaried out and replaced with younger, more right wing ones, that are in line with the MAGA agenda, if not Trump personally.
That would be a good thing – one that even traditional liberals (ie, moderate Democrats) would support and vote for. Democrat party has its “super delegates” to override the great unwashed and keep the establishment in power.
The backlash approaches. Witness Marjory Taylor-Green getting $3.2M in her first quarter as a sitting rep. vs $780k for AOC in her first quarter – this despite AOC being blessed by the Yellow Stream Media, vs Taylor-Green being pilloried by them.