How The End of History started … and how it’s going

There remains an urgent need for a global plan that can create new or regenerate existing institutions, particularly those of global governance, and help to build a new network of international relations for advancing the integral human development of all peoples.”
– Pope Francis has a brand new idea for the world’s newly leashed peoples: communism.
Given how the existing bunch of institutions are going maybe he should advocate for something different, like abolishing the lot of them. Might be an improvement.
Strange thing for a man in charge of the most important institution on earth to say.
There remains an urgent need for a global plan
Funny how humanity progressed from a tiny group of vulnerable primates to a world-wide species with agriculture, medicine, mechanised transport and industry, telecommunications, knowledge retention and transmission, systematic research and development etc., without a “global plan”.
Still, if he wants to implement the Ribbentrop/Molotov Pact Mk II he’s entitled to argue for it.
Strange thing for a man in charge of the most important institution on earth to say.
Perhaps when he refers to regeneration he really means “Reformation”.😊
Interesting you include Boris Johnson in this. The guy who was pivotal in delivering the Brexit majority, then stepping back and rising again, delivering both a strong but negotiated Brexit and a big Tory majority, both rather unexpectedly. He is not without fault but who is? He also speaks his mind, which is so rare. I think he is the least bad of all possible choices. Or you prefer Corbyn or whoever his successor’s name is?
Wow, looking at the bottom set of pictures sends shivers down one’s spine. A senile puppet, a communist pope and a fake conservative!
I thought The Bible gave us a plan?
The guy who was pivotal in delivering the Brexit majority, then stepping back and rising again, delivering both a strong but negotiated Brexit and a big Tory majority, both rather unexpectedly
Right up to the point where he went squish.
As I recall, there were also people like Nigel Farage, Dominic Cummings and others, whom Theresa May, more authoritarian squishes on all sides and the manifold bugmen of the Civil Service (no doubt far more to your preference…) all tried to smother.
Boris Johnson was the Steven Bradbury of his time, headed in generally the right direction and making an effort. But who was swept in to a landslide victory by the peoples’ near-universal disgust at the authoritarian overreach of the entire UK and European ‘ruling’ classes.
Please try not to confuse him as anyone else again, please?
Sure but they wouldn’t have succeeded without Boris Johnson, who had a much higher profile as a popular former Mayor of London. He made all the difference when he joined the campaign.
The pope is an idiot ….. more worried about global governance than helping people live in Christ’s image …… no wonder the deep state got rid of the other pope …
Also I am not sure if there is any trend here. I was a fan of Ronald Reagan but just before him was Jimmy Carter. I don’t think he was any better than Biden.
I don’t follow the developments within the Catholic Church. An honest question: Is this guy an outlier or part of a trend?
These photos are very depressing.
We aren’t winning the battle of ideas. In fact we are getting pantsed.
I suspect the faith his new and improved Global Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith won’t have much to do with Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
Sure there is. And it is so hands off and freedom of choice to be the envy of any libertarian.
We are sooo fvcked.