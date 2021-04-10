How The End of History started … and how it’s going

Posted on April 10, 2021 by currencylad

There remains an urgent need for a global plan that can create new or regenerate existing institutions, particularly those of global governance, and help to build a new network of international relations for advancing the integral human development of all peoples.”

Pope Francis has a brand new idea for the world’s newly leashed peoples: communism.


  1. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    April 10, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Given how the existing bunch of institutions are going maybe he should advocate for something different, like abolishing the lot of them. Might be an improvement.

  2. Infidel Tiger says:
    April 10, 2021 at 2:49 pm

    Strange thing for a man in charge of the most important institution on earth to say.

  3. Tim Neilson says:
    April 10, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    Funny how humanity progressed from a tiny group of vulnerable primates to a world-wide species with agriculture, medicine, mechanised transport and industry, telecommunications, knowledge retention and transmission, systematic research and development etc., without a “global plan”.

    Still, if he wants to implement the Ribbentrop/Molotov Pact Mk II he’s entitled to argue for it.

  4. Tim Neilson says:
    April 10, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    Perhaps when he refers to regeneration he really means “Reformation”.😊

  5. BorisG says:
    April 10, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    Interesting you include Boris Johnson in this. The guy who was pivotal in delivering the Brexit majority, then stepping back and rising again, delivering both a strong but negotiated Brexit and a big Tory majority, both rather unexpectedly. He is not without fault but who is? He also speaks his mind, which is so rare. I think he is the least bad of all possible choices. Or you prefer Corbyn or whoever his successor’s name is?

  6. Dave of Reedy Creek, Qld says:
    April 10, 2021 at 3:06 pm

    Wow, looking at the bottom set of pictures sends shivers down one’s spine. A senile puppet, a communist pope and a fake conservative!

  7. Woolfe says:
    April 10, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    I thought The Bible gave us a plan?

  8. Rex Anger says:
    April 10, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    Right up to the point where he went squish.

    As I recall, there were also people like Nigel Farage, Dominic Cummings and others, whom Theresa May, more authoritarian squishes on all sides and the manifold bugmen of the Civil Service (no doubt far more to your preference…) all tried to smother.

    Boris Johnson was the Steven Bradbury of his time, headed in generally the right direction and making an effort. But who was swept in to a landslide victory by the peoples’ near-universal disgust at the authoritarian overreach of the entire UK and European ‘ruling’ classes.

    Please try not to confuse him as anyone else again, please?

  9. BorisG says:
    April 10, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    Sure but they wouldn’t have succeeded without Boris Johnson, who had a much higher profile as a popular former Mayor of London. He made all the difference when he joined the campaign.

  10. Gerry says:
    April 10, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    The pope is an idiot ….. more worried about global governance than helping people live in Christ’s image …… no wonder the deep state got rid of the other pope …

  11. BorisG says:
    April 10, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    Also I am not sure if there is any trend here. I was a fan of Ronald Reagan but just before him was Jimmy Carter. I don’t think he was any better than Biden.

  12. BorisG says:
    April 10, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    I don’t follow the developments within the Catholic Church. An honest question: Is this guy an outlier or part of a trend?

  13. H B Bear says:
    April 10, 2021 at 3:29 pm

    These photos are very depressing.

  14. H B Bear says:
    April 10, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    We aren’t winning the battle of ideas. In fact we are getting pantsed.

  15. lotocoti says:
    April 10, 2021 at 3:48 pm

    I suspect the faith his new and improved Global Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith won’t have much to do with Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

  16. Entropy says:
    April 10, 2021 at 4:18 pm

    Sure there is. And it is so hands off and freedom of choice to be the envy of any libertarian.

  17. Speedbox says:
    April 10, 2021 at 4:26 pm

    We are sooo fvcked.

