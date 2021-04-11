Jacinta is not for turning

None dare call it right-wing white supremacism. I saw this tough lady interviewed a few weeks ago by Alan Jones. Nampijinpa Price said she reached out to ‘March 4 Justice’ organisers while visiting Canberra with Cheron Long to seek justice for Layla Leering but the Britaneers weren’t interested. They were only after white Liberals. Indigenous women were on their own. How much so can now be appreciated: the billion-dollar national broadcaster denounced this courageous advocate for the bashed and the abused – as a racist. She took them on and won.
The ABC has been forced to apologise to an Aboriginal leader and campaigner against Indigenous domestic violence after accusing her of spreading ‘racist vitriol’.
Alice Springs Deputy Mayor Jacinta Nampijinpa Price had taken legal action against the national broadcaster which was dropped as part of a settlement which included the apology.
The former children’s television presenter is a Warlpiri/Celtic woman who rails against the high levels of family violence in remote Indigenous communities.
She has argued to maintain Australia Day on January 26, saying moves to change the date are a distraction from the real plights of disadvantaged Aboriginal Australians.
Ms Price regularly appears on Sky News and her views are cited by conservative commentators including Andrew Bolt and Alan Jones.
The apology was read on air by ABC Coffs Coast breakfast presenter Fiona Poole, who lives on an organic garlic farm in the Thora Valley, according to an online network profile.
The good news is that given the ABC’s ratings even the Labor party will very soon find it hard to justify gifting them $1bn of tax payers’ hard earned each year.
I hope Leigh & Co. are canvassing their options “going forward”.
Good for Jacinta, and I don’t begrudge her the “settlement”…
But if it’s the ABC paying out that means we as taxpayers have been reamed again.
(I recall Des saying that taxpayer-funded organisations don’t get their budgets topped up for defamation payouts. Maybe not overtly, but does anyone believe that when next year’s Danegeld is being agreed between the catamite government and the ABC the ABC will actually be forced to economise to fund this kind of thing?)
Thus rendering “her views” suspect, irrelevant and compromised, according to the ALPBC, Neinfax and the Garudain …
There is no braver aboriginal woman in this stupid, stupid country than the mighty Jacinta Price.
Her mother ran a close second.
The sort of strong women (not wimmin) that I like.
Marxism is truly evil.
Marx was evil.
First point- agree
Second point- no more stupid than most other western countries where marxists have white anted their institutions.
” I saw this tough lady interviewed a few weeks ago by Alan Jones. Nampijinpa Price said she reached out to ‘March 4 Justice’ organisers while visiting Canberra with Cheron Long to seek justice for Layla Leering but the Britaneers weren’t interested.”
Of course the Britaneers weren’t interested, dead indigenous women and children don’t suit the narrative.
C.L….you’re on fire and your writing is superb.
As for Jacinta….she’s one of my heroes.
How did the ABC convince themselves that Jacinta was a racist?
Was it just the reflex when they hear opinions other than their own? God knows they have long since forgotten what the word means.
Actually, everybody wins!
Think of it as several hours of anti-Australian propaganda that now will not be produced.