Jacinta is not for turning

The ABC has been forced to apologise to an Aboriginal leader and campaigner against Indigenous domestic violence after accusing her of spreading ‘racist vitriol’.

Alice Springs Deputy Mayor Jacinta Nampi­jin­pa Price had taken legal action against the national broadcaster which was dropped as part of a settlement which included the apology.

The former children’s television presenter is a Warlpiri/Celtic woman who rails against the high levels of family violence in remote Indigenous communities.

She has argued to maintain Australia Day on January 26, saying moves to change the date are a distraction from the real plights of disadvantaged Aboriginal Australians.

Ms Price regularly appears on Sky News and her views are cited by conservative commentators including Andrew Bolt and Alan Jones.

The apology was read on air by ABC Coffs Coast breakfast presenter Fiona Poole