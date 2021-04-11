Jacinta is not for turning

Posted on April 11, 2021 by currencylad

None dare call it right-wing white supremacism. I saw this tough lady interviewed a few weeks ago by Alan Jones. Nampi­jin­pa Price said she reached out to ‘March 4 Justice’ organisers while visiting Canberra with Cheron Long to seek justice for Layla Leering but the Britaneers weren’t interested. They were only after white Liberals. Indigenous women were on their own. How much so can now be appreciated: the billion-dollar national broadcaster denounced this courageous advocate for the bashed and the abused – as a racist. She took them on and won.

The ABC has been forced to apologise to an Aboriginal leader and campaigner against Indigenous domestic violence after accusing her of spreading ‘racist vitriol’.

Alice Springs Deputy Mayor Jacinta Nampi­jin­pa Price had taken legal action against the national broadcaster which was dropped as part of a settlement which included the apology.

The former children’s television presenter is a Warlpiri/Celtic woman who rails against the high levels of family violence in remote Indigenous communities.

She has argued to maintain Australia Day on January 26, saying moves to change the date are a distraction from the real plights of disadvantaged Aboriginal Australians.

Ms Price regularly appears on Sky News and her views are cited by conservative commentators including Andrew Bolt and Alan Jones.

The apology was read on air by ABC Coffs Coast breakfast presenter Fiona Poole, who lives on an organic garlic farm in the Thora Valley, according to an online network profile.

This entry was posted in Shut it down. Fire them all.. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Jacinta is not for turning

  1. Roger says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    The good news is that given the ABC’s ratings even the Labor party will very soon find it hard to justify gifting them $1bn of tax payers’ hard earned each year.

    I hope Leigh & Co. are canvassing their options “going forward”.

  2. Tim Neilson says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:42 pm

    Good for Jacinta, and I don’t begrudge her the “settlement”…

    But if it’s the ABC paying out that means we as taxpayers have been reamed again.

    (I recall Des saying that taxpayer-funded organisations don’t get their budgets topped up for defamation payouts. Maybe not overtly, but does anyone believe that when next year’s Danegeld is being agreed between the catamite government and the ABC the ABC will actually be forced to economise to fund this kind of thing?)

  3. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    her views are cited by conservative commentators including Andrew Bolt and Alan Jones

    Thus rendering “her views” suspect, irrelevant and compromised, according to the ALPBC, Neinfax and the Garudain …

    There is no braver aboriginal woman in this stupid, stupid country than the mighty Jacinta Price.

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:08 pm

    There is no braver aboriginal woman in this stupid, stupid country than the mighty Jacinta Price.

    Her mother ran a close second.

  5. miltonf says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:20 pm

    The sort of strong women (not wimmin) that I like.

    Nampi­jin­pa Price said she reached out to ‘March 4 Justice’ organisers while visiting Canberra with Cheron Long to seek justice for Layla Leering but the Britaneers weren’t interested. They were only after white Liberals. Indigenous women were on their own

    Marxism is truly evil.

  6. miltonf says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:22 pm

    Marx was evil.

  7. miltonf says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    There is no braver aboriginal woman in this stupid, stupid country than the mighty Jacinta Price.

    First point- agree
    Second point- no more stupid than most other western countries where marxists have white anted their institutions.

  8. Cassie of Sydney says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    ” I saw this tough lady interviewed a few weeks ago by Alan Jones. Nampi­jin­pa Price said she reached out to ‘March 4 Justice’ organisers while visiting Canberra with Cheron Long to seek justice for Layla Leering but the Britaneers weren’t interested.”

    Of course the Britaneers weren’t interested, dead indigenous women and children don’t suit the narrative.

    C.L….you’re on fire and your writing is superb.

    As for Jacinta….she’s one of my heroes.

  9. Mother Lode says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:33 pm

    How did the ABC convince themselves that Jacinta was a racist?

    Was it just the reflex when they hear opinions other than their own? God knows they have long since forgotten what the word means.

  10. 2dogs says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    moves to change the date are a distraction from the real plights of disadvantaged Aboriginal Australians

    This is in line with Bruno Frey’s “crowding out” principle. So few people in public policy understand it, despite the strong empirical evidence for it.

    Instead, we get pollies implementing lockdown regulations to fight a virus, who then wonder why those regulations don’t work.

  11. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    April 11, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    But if it’s the ABC paying out that means we as taxpayers have been reamed again.

    Actually, everybody wins!
    Think of it as several hours of anti-Australian propaganda that now will not be produced.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    April 11, 2021 at 8:21 pm

    Indigenous domestic violence ‘invisible amid focus on women’
    exclusive
    Victoria Laurie
    Senior Reporter
    29 minutes ago April 11, 2021
    2 Comments

    A group of senior Indigenous women leaders says a national plan is required to deal with violence towards Aboriginal women and children, which they say is being “rendered invisible” despite a huge national media focus on ­violence perpetrated on non-­Aboriginal Australian women.

    The group says it has met Our Watch, the leading agency in the primary prevention of violence against women and children in Australia, and received support for a specific national action plan to tackle violence against Indig­enous women.

    Human rights lawyer Hannah McGlade said the meeting, led by senior academics Marcia Langton, Marlene Longbottom, Bronwyn Carlson and herself, was a response to violence that is “not properly being seen, and even rendered invisible”.

    “We urgently need a council on violence against Aboriginal women, and Our Watch supports this and will work with us to put this position to the federal government,” Dr McGlade said.

    Professor Langton said extraordinary rates of violence against Aboriginal women and children required a nationally co-ordinated approach across all jurisdictions. “We are recommending a council of senior and expert Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women advising all Australian governments,” she said.

    “No more cone of platitudes or racism; too many lives are being lost.”

    The group said a multitude of issues elevated Indigenous females’ risk of interpersonal violence, including racial bias and a discriminatory justice system.

    Other risk factors are a national housing crisis that leaves mothers vulnerable if they are not able to leave violent relationships.

    “There is a lack of investment into culturally appropriate responses, especially women’s groups,” Dr McGlade said.

    She said a new national ­approach would be consistent with the historic declaration that Australia supported in the Human Rights Council in 2016, which committed to “accelerated efforts to address violence against women, including Indigenous women”.

    The call for a national plan for Indigenous women follows criticism by Alice Springs deputy mayor Jacinta Price that recent marches and protests for the rights of women to feel safe in their workplaces had not been accompanied by the same focus on Aboriginal women victims.

    “We have attempted to highlight these issues within our own communities and within our own homes — our cries have largely gone un­answered,” she said.

    “Any time one of our children is roped and it manages to make national headlines, the issue very quickly and quietly fizzles away.”

    Ms Price said she and other Indigenous women recently arrived in Canberra at the same time that the rights of women were at the centre of national debate.

    “Aboriginal women have been highlighting the sickening circumstances we are faced with in remote communities.

    “We weren’t looking for gender quotas or more seats at the boardroom table,’’ she said.

    “We’ve been seeking support to protect women and children when they have been ostracised, threatened or harmed within their own communities by family members who turn on them in support of perpetrators.

    “Given the mainstream media’s coverage of the issue and the obvious concern for women’s safety from so many quarters, we expected the same support for our Aboriginal sisters, our ­voices magnified by some feisty feminists.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.