Maybe Prince Philip did not want to come back as a deadly virus to kill people + Spectator tribute

The late Prince Philip upset a lot of the right (left) bigots with his impish humour but it is generally accepted that he was seriously out of line when he apparently expressed a desire to be reincarnated as a deadly virus to fix the population problem.

This view has been called into question in the course of an exchange of comments on Watts Up with That.

The particular comment is here.

Eric That quote was taken completely out of context. Here is the context which you link to; “I just wonder what it would be like to be reincarnated in an animal whose species had been so reduced in numbers than it was in danger of extinction. What would be its feelings toward the human species whose population explosion had denied it somewhere to exist… I must confess that I am tempted to ask for reincarnation as a particularly deadly virus.” ― Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh[2] (in his Foreward to: If I Were an Animal; United Kingdom, Robin Clark Ltd., 1986.) In other words he is an animal whose numbers have been decimated by humanity who have deliberately invaded its space and tried to wipe out its species.

. He is replying as that animal, not as a man tonyb.

Rowan Dean excelled himself with his tribute to the Prince in The Spectator.

You can read a part of the tribute at Jo Nova’s site. He made the point that Prince Philip was a full-blooded climate skeptic and he would be spinning in his grave to see that the BBC and the mainstream media did not mention this.

He also reproduced a wonderful letter from the Prince to Ian Plimer.