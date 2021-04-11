Maybe Prince Philip did not want to come back as a deadly virus to kill people + Spectator tribute

Posted on April 11, 2021 by Rafe Champion

The late Prince Philip upset a lot of the right (left) bigots with his impish humour but it is generally accepted that he was seriously out of line when he apparently expressed a desire to be reincarnated as a deadly virus to fix the population problem.

This view has been called into question in the course of an exchange of comments on Watts Up with That.

RIP Prince Philip, Royal Climate Skeptic

The particular comment is here.

Eric

That quote was taken completely out of context. Here is the context which you link to;

“I just wonder what it would be like to be reincarnated in an animal whose species had been so reduced in numbers than it was in danger of extinction. What would be its feelings toward the human species whose population explosion had denied it somewhere to exist… I must confess that I am tempted to ask for reincarnation as a particularly deadly virus.” ― Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh[2] (in his Foreward to: If I Were an Animal; United Kingdom, Robin Clark Ltd., 1986.)

In other words he is an animal whose numbers have been decimated by humanity who have deliberately invaded its space and tried to wipe out its species.
. He is replying as that animal, not as a man

tonyb.

Rowan Dean excelled himself with his tribute to the Prince in The Spectator. 

You can read a part of the tribute at Jo Nova’s site. He made the point that Prince Philip was a full-blooded climate skeptic and he would be spinning in his grave to see that the BBC and the mainstream media did not mention this.

He also reproduced a wonderful letter from the Prince to Ian Plimer.

 

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Maybe Prince Philip did not want to come back as a deadly virus to kill people + Spectator tribute

  1. miltonf says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:46 pm

    HRH DofE- All is forgiven

  2. Rex Anger says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:52 pm

    The propaganda is insodious and relentless.

    Vale Prince Phillip.

  3. C.L. says:
    April 11, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    Plimer must really treasure that letter and the Prince’s interest in his work. I certainly would.
    I caught a few minutes of a doco on Philip last night which pointed out that he always had a book or two on serious topics “on the go.” He was about a million times better read than the idiots who delighted in listing his supposed “gaffes.”

  4. C.L. says:
    April 11, 2021 at 8:15 pm

    I caught a few minutes of a doco on Philip last night which pointed out that he always had a book or two on serious topics “on the go.” He was about a million times better read than the idiots who delighted in listing his supposed “gaffes.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.