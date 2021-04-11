There ought to be a law

It should be illegal to practice architecture without first spending a year in Florence. pic.twitter.com/OdPwJHLA5K
It should be illegal to practice architecture without first spending a year in Florence. pic.twitter.com/OdPwJHLA5K
— Western Traditionalist (@Western_Trad) April 9, 2021
Agreed.
Architects should all be jailed.
AWN Pugin would have disagreed.
I have seen Federation Square and agree
Via Architectural Revival, the war on the past.
There was a law.
Donald Trump signs executive order requiring federal buildings be constructed in ‘classical’ style (22 Dec)
Sadly lefties don’t like classical architecture.
Biden Revokes Trump’s Controversial Classical Architecture Order (25 Feb)
Too much marble, not enough concrete. Buildings must look properly fascist.
There’s an interesting story how the architect of this dome got the job.
Philistines, go and live in a cave.
Perth’s top two ugliest buildings are the massively over-budget, blue smashed crab otherwise known as Perth Arena, and the giant cockroach that is the Perth Convention Centre. It’s no surprise they’re both government projects. The architects can’t have been selected on merit.
Perth’s ugliest building is the new museum. It is absolutely hideous.
Australia’s ugliest buildings.
Kevin McLeod did an absolutely wonderful doco on Europe. The episode on Florence is the best.
Good on you Jo the architects who designed their much loved Florence were criticised for lack of tradition in their day . Those ancient cities were crowded, dark insanitary slums lacking sewage and water systems ,disease spread like wildfire . As a comedian said of the much lauded Venice , a city where the streets are flooded that smells of sewage ,find the stopcock , turn off the water and get a plumber .
I love a lot of the new buildings ,its my hobby to study them ,Federation Square is not perfect but it has a great open feeling city Squares usually lack .
I spent my career restoring old buildings to pristine condition ,whilst internally making them fit for modern life , one classic station homestead had 14 bedrooms with one bathroom and outside toilets,would any of the modern purists like to live in that ? Trekking to the dunny on a cold night ? Thats why chamber pots were invented ,first job each morning was emptying the potties . No , I prefer todays system .
Nostalgia is wonderfull if you dont have to live in tge past .
The best thing would be that 80% would change profession in despair.
It’s about beauty.
If modern plumbing has been available at the time, they’d all have had it.
IT is right about everything. The new WA museum is horrible.
Brunelleschi built the dome for Santa Maria del Fiore and was recognised as one of the outstanding achievements of Renaissance architecture , built of bricks without a support structure . Also he was concerned about Health and safety of workers so very few deaths for a construction that had never been done before .
I don’t mind states making state architecture with state architects. IT’s observations about Perth are bang on- you don’t have to like it, you just have to pay for it.
What I do mind is states dictating to individual investors, designers, builders and owners what they can and cannot build.
Old Europe is a museum. Central Paris is more Disneyland than Disneyland. But yes, modern public architecture is sh!t.
However, modern day architecture, like art and almost everything else pushed in society as virtuous, is upside down. And deliberately so. The inversion is not because people have forgotten what real beauty is.
There is a spiritual side to this as well.
Looks like a kitchen utensil. Older buildings are well and truly defiled. Yuk!
Buildings should be scaled for humans. That is why the classical styles were so attractive. People feel comfortable in and around them, rather than being intimidated by their sheer size.
Oh yea Bruce. the orange oaf has always been thought of as one of the great building designers. A real renaissance architect who built structures to satisfy the demands of Russian gangsters, Oligarchs and mid-easten gun runners like Adnan Khashoggi.
Federico da Montefeltro built a very modern palazzo in late . 1400s with bathrooms , heating , frozen food storage plus beautiful rooms with marquetry and probably a few Raphaellos as he was born in the town .
Is this the one called “Many Stories” in the Noongar language?
The problem with most architects is their work is done for other architects (whatever they may tell their clients, possibly less so for residential stuff).
Exactly.
Who knows? Who cares?
The story of the construction of Filippo Brunelleschi’s dome is epic.
I still like Australia Square which is round.
Oh God. He brings aboriginals into it. God help us.
JC , aboriginal architecture was really minimumalist ,so minimum it wasnt there , ,certainlt not intrusive . Ask Pommy Pascoe if he will write a learned treatise about it . Get his imagination right into gear .
My favourite architectural folly is the Jean-Marie Tjibaou cultural centre in Noumea, another Renzo Piano wank.
Like a ghost town and requires about a thousand gallons of teak oil a month to maintain.
“The new WA museum is horrible.”
I haven’t seen it IRL, but from the picture, it looks like a cheese grater.
Why did this win an award?
https://images.theconversation.com/files/393149/original/file-20210401-15-1ek02nc.jpg
Pompidou centre ain’t pretty either
A very ad hominem attack, generally classified as the lowest level of argument. Now please provide us with some evidence of such claims.
I love the Guggenheim. Perfect structure to house modern art, plenty of well-lit wall space and feels really good to walk around.
A huge contrast to places like the Uffizi with all its little salons. Which makes sense given its collection.
But beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Haha. Marble is so neanderthal. As a chemist with engineering tendencies I admire prestressed concrete for its physicochemical excellence, but it really is a fascist building material. Biden is welcome to it.
Now that building has style, plated with pure metallic titanium. Gorgeously glowing.
https://www.skyscrapercenter.com/building/8-chifley/1890
I had to smile when I read the tweet. Clearly the tweeter meant the glories of Renaissance Florence, not the horrors of Santa Maria Novella railway station. 😀
Good suggestion for the Canberra Bubble – skulduggery and extravagance worthy of the Medici, but none of the style.
https://architectureau.com/articles/8-chifley-square/
Say it three times: vertical village, vertical village, vertical village. That’s better, isn’t it?
Firenze! 🤪
Bluddee hell – I must admit to loving it also …
When you go to Noo Yoik and it’s closed for renovations, you are disappointed … 😠
And the engineers should study that pizza tower thing.
The works of Oscar Niemeyer the Brazilian arcitect in the new capital Brasilia were studied and admired when I was a student . His Catedral do Brasil was the greatest advance in church arcitecture in generations ,simple impressive and not overdone like Gaudis still unfinished cathedral in Barcelona .
An impressive building in Melbourne is the new Cancer Hospital next to Royal Melb Hospital ,it is a fine building where art meets medicine , even the service areas are impressive . Not all modern architecture is brutalist,just as not all renaisence architecture was classic ,
its all down to the client and the budget .
Prof Fred.
the Brazilians did some absolutely amazing stuff with concrete…
A bit brutal, however