David Bidstrup guest post. Vaccinate or Perish!

As Australia’s vaccination plan descends further into farce it seems, to me at least, that it is all a monstrous waste of money when the numbers are examined. I have posted a couple of things regarding the “virus” before and after bringing my data on “Covid deaths” and “Covid cases” up to date, (to 9 April 2021), I wonder what all the fuss is about. The country has survived for 160 days with only 2 “Virus deaths” and 1,757 “cases”. The last death was recorded on 28 December 2020, over 3 months ago. In the 68 days since the end of January 2021 the average “cases per day” is 8, somewhere around the number of suicides each day. When the age ranges for “Virus deaths” is analysed we get the following:
The age group of 70 and above account for 94% of the deaths and the age group 80 and above account for 76% so it looks like anyone under 60 and in reasonable shape is OK. Another interesting number is the rate of deaths in deaths per million people at a state level:
The standouts are Tasmania and Victoria and it would be interesting to know how those deaths were categorised. The CDC in the US have been caught out changing the criteria and inflating deaths by counting any death where the person “tested positive” as a “Covid death” regardless of any other factors. See picture below:
Maybe the same applies, particularly in Victoria. How can it be that NSW has a rate of 6.6 and a population around 1.25 times that of Victoria that has a rate of 122.5?
The vaccines that we are being urged to accept are still in the trial stage and there has not been sufficient time elapsed to see any nasties that might develop. Already one of them, the Australian choice, is being wound back because of side effects and it is only 1 month since they have been in wide use. We keep being urged to take a “small risk” to avoid a virus that seems to be fairly benign to younger healthy people. The median life expectancy in Australia is 81 for men and 87 for women so 76% of “Virus deaths” are in the age group that are getting ready to meet their maker anyway.
Jut for the record, I am not opposed to vaccines and had all the usual shots as a kid, as did my children. What I am opposed to is participating in some mass vaccine trial that we are told will return us to some sort of normal life when the reasons for f**cking up normality seem stupid when the numbers are analysed. Here in the state of renewable bliss we have “authorities” appearing on TV urging people to get vaccinated with a “safe and effective vaccine” when there is no basis in fact for that assertion. I wonder what they will say if something goes wrong?
Life expectancy data comes from: https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/life-expectancy-death/deaths-in-australia/contents/life-expectancy
Covid case and death data comes from: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Template:COVID-19_pandemic_data/Australia_medical_cases
If you want to see details about vaccines and “consent forms” see: https://www.health.gov.au/resources/publications/covid-19-vaccination-consent-form-for-covid-19-vaccination
Had the vaccine been rolled out without any threats, I probably would have been in line (albeit 6-12 months down the track). However, I refuse to be coerced and with the threat of social exclusion and the proposal of an Orwellian ‘vaccine passport’, I am now what many refer to as an anti-vaxer.
I’d rather take my chances with the bug than get the jab.
IMHO, even if I tested positive for COVID-19 and then developed symptoms there are ample therapeutics which can manage me back to survival.
With the vaccine, should one develop blood clots would it occur in a timely enough fashion that it might be medically managed? I think the probability is low.
In any sane world the AZ vaccine would never be allowed to go to market.
For comparison, I was once told that under the modern era’s stringent safety standards, salicylic acid (aspirin) would never have passed muster as a new drug. I think the AZ vaccine has a much higher order of morbidity and, potentially, mortality.
If people were dropping like flies on the street then I could understand the impetus to vaccinate; however, they aren’t so Government inducement and rush seems to me to be dodgy as.
Also it will be interesting to see what AHPRA will do when it comes time for health professionals to re-register. I strongly suspect that vaccination will be made mandatory as a condition of registration.
The CHO or whatever his puffed-up title is, admitted as much in a press conference.
The pressure to vaccinate does not really exist – as long as Australia’s borders remain firmly shut. Vaccinations become necessary when considering a reopening. At it stands, borders have been shut and, even with the pressure on to vaccinate, will remain shut until at least 2022.
Many industries will remain at risk and out ability to travel curtailed until a sufficiently high immunity rate is achieved.
If you check the CDC data two different series are provided:
* Underlying Cause of Death
* Multiple Cause of Death
You wouldn’t ever see this in the media, it’s only apparent to people who bother to look.
Vitamin D … it’s comes down out of the sky … in other words the weather is better and NSW people get out more.
My ex wife (Jabba) has had two jabs and apparently is okay. My daughter had her second jab last week and tells me that other than a headache she is fine. Both had the AZshots and live in the UK.
I know 3 people who have had the jab, 2 x Astra 1 x pfizer. Pfizer bit of a headache from 2nd jab
One of the Astras has a nasty rash on his arm directly below the jab and the other has a really sore neck , the jab was really sore as he was injected very high on the arm and may have hit a nerve.
No thanks, no point at the moment anyway.
This is what is in store for us;
You’re quite right about the ‘vaccine.
Victoria has had about 3000 cases per million population, whereas NSW has had about 640 cases/million so you’d expect deaths per million to be higher too.
There is still a big difference even when that is considered- probably depends on the number of nursing homes infected
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/horror-st-vincent-only-vaccinated-evacuees-able-flee-amid-fears-next-big-volcanic
The less than reassuring vaccine roll-out is yet another example of the Commonwealth government getting into trouble when it ventures into new areas – particularly when that involves direct service delivery to the public.
We saw that with Labor and the pink batts and school halls etc. (which is why their current criticisms are more than usually hollow), but if there’s political failure here, it’s the failure of federal politicians of all shades to recognise and acknowledge that a heavily Canberra-centric bureaucracy is not very good at doing new things in the real world.