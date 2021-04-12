David Bidstrup guest post. Vaccinate or Perish!

As Australia’s vaccination plan descends further into farce it seems, to me at least, that it is all a monstrous waste of money when the numbers are examined. I have posted a couple of things regarding the “virus” before and after bringing my data on “Covid deaths” and “Covid cases” up to date, (to 9 April 2021), I wonder what all the fuss is about. The country has survived for 160 days with only 2 “Virus deaths” and 1,757 “cases”. The last death was recorded on 28 December 2020, over 3 months ago. In the 68 days since the end of January 2021 the average “cases per day” is 8, somewhere around the number of suicides each day. When the age ranges for “Virus deaths” is analysed we get the following:

The age group of 70 and above account for 94% of the deaths and the age group 80 and above account for 76% so it looks like anyone under 60 and in reasonable shape is OK. Another interesting number is the rate of deaths in deaths per million people at a state level:

The standouts are Tasmania and Victoria and it would be interesting to know how those deaths were categorised. The CDC in the US have been caught out changing the criteria and inflating deaths by counting any death where the person “tested positive” as a “Covid death” regardless of any other factors. See picture below:

Maybe the same applies, particularly in Victoria. How can it be that NSW has a rate of 6.6 and a population around 1.25 times that of Victoria that has a rate of 122.5?

The vaccines that we are being urged to accept are still in the trial stage and there has not been sufficient time elapsed to see any nasties that might develop. Already one of them, the Australian choice, is being wound back because of side effects and it is only 1 month since they have been in wide use. We keep being urged to take a “small risk” to avoid a virus that seems to be fairly benign to younger healthy people. The median life expectancy in Australia is 81 for men and 87 for women so 76% of “Virus deaths” are in the age group that are getting ready to meet their maker anyway.

Jut for the record, I am not opposed to vaccines and had all the usual shots as a kid, as did my children. What I am opposed to is participating in some mass vaccine trial that we are told will return us to some sort of normal life when the reasons for f**cking up normality seem stupid when the numbers are analysed. Here in the state of renewable bliss we have “authorities” appearing on TV urging people to get vaccinated with a “safe and effective vaccine” when there is no basis in fact for that assertion. I wonder what they will say if something goes wrong?

Life expectancy data comes from: https://www.aihw.gov.au/reports/life-expectancy-death/deaths-in-australia/contents/life-expectancy

Covid case and death data comes from: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Template:COVID-19_pandemic_data/Australia_medical_cases

If you want to see details about vaccines and “consent forms” see: https://www.health.gov.au/resources/publications/covid-19-vaccination-consent-form-for-covid-19-vaccination