It’s important that we get the current generation of vaccines into people’s arms so that we are ready for potential booster shots as early as later this year to deal with the variants, or the mutations, that are spreading all around the world.”
No word yet in our metropolitan Perth acquired brain injury facility that I presume is lumped in with aged care facilities in the 1A phase. Some generic government gumph appeared in the common area to read but that is about it. Suits me fine.
So which is it?
Oh, that’s right. You’ll never let us go will you. There will always be a deadlier variant, in spite of attenuation.
Because “science”. And movies.
At 73 I’m in no hurry or intending to get the jab unless it becomes compulsory ( as in affecting my OAP) so take all the time you like, Scotty ……. LOL!
This massive stuffup over vaccines should disabuse us, once and for all, of the notion that it is the actions of our governments that ‘kept us safe’ from the virus. Millions of people out there still believe this, sad to say, and they have rewarded disastrous behaviour by State governments, costing hundreds of billions of dollars, with landslide election wins.
Who is this “we” you speak of, Kemosabe?
So glad the political class, almost entirely in low-risk age groups, has protected itself.
Maybe Mr Butler could approach the great socialist nation of China for vaccines?
I’m sure they would just love to help him out.
China admits its vaccines aren’t very good (11 Apr)
I think Mr Fu will be going on a long holiday in Xinjiang quite soon.
Sorry got that wrong. Apparently young Josh F is waiting his turn. Good on him.
My understanding of biology suggests that vaccines will in-fact increase the pressure on the virus to “mutate”. I don’t think anyone should seriously think vaccines are the panacea. It’s a management tool.
No, there will always be a “variant” for the Covid varmint.
The taste of power the pollies have had, it’s a better high than smack and even more addictive.
Lockdowns today, Lockdowns tomorrow, Lockdowns forever…
Mutants today, Double Mutants tomorrow, Mutants forever…
Politician’s abdicating leadership & policy today, tomorrow & forever…
Some things are settled, science – not so much!
That point is being argued by independent virologist Geert Vanden Bossch.
yesterday I was looking through the window of the local medical centre which is beside the pizza shop, near the bakery, next to the IGA.
signs are up “vaccinations this way”
inside there is a big cardboard cut-out all cartoonish saying “I’m a COVID super hero!!”
there’s an arrow pointing to where you put your head for the selfie shot.
It’s all a little bit Luna Park for my liking.
and no, I am not making this shit up.
this is how stupid they reckon we are
milling around are punters all masked up and you can see them all wide-eyed like sheep going up a ramp into the truck
Why, if the variants aren’t as virulent?
A lot of people are stupid though. I understand there are plenty that can’t wait to get it and call their GPs about it.
As I am just a white, heterosexual man, I will be deferring my shot in perpetuity to people who are more diverse. As we’re still taking plenty in, I expect I’ll never get my shot but I can’t imagine that will hurt my life expectancy any.
Every time he looks at Newspoll Morro will be shaking his head with disbelief.
He is taking his cue from the ABC and The Ague but for some reason Australians are not giving him the support he expected.
What do they want?
According to the meeja the USA is just getting worse each week despite having so many vaccinated. It’s Trumps fault somehow.
In Israel vaccinations have already created herd immunity and new daily cases have now declined by 97 per cent. Vaccination not only protects you but also the community and including vulnerable people. Of course it is not urgent in Australia at all but some people want/need to travel overseas etc. Alarmism about vaccines (serious condition 1 per over 100,000) is just alarmism. I would get a jab at first opportunity.
FIFY
Alarmism about China Lung AIDs (serious condition 1 per over 100,000) is just alarmism.
BorisG – vs Virus 1:100,000+
Israel may have reached a ‘sort of herd immunity’ from COVID, expert says
Eran Segal says virus cases down 97% since January as result of successful vaccination drive, additional restrictions can safely be lifted
“Some caps on gatherings and in schools remain in effect, however.
Israel also currently limits the number of people who can enter and exit the country each day, fearing the spread of variants that could undermine the effective vaccination program.”
The new normal? No thanks.
Boris, as usual, manages to rewrite history and predict the future in a one fell swoop.
good on ya Boz
Hate to concede it, but Butler has a point. The government was over reliant on Astra Zeneca. Haven’t seen much about it in the press, but the company’s chief is an Australian who has reportedly been working closely with federal health authorities in the vaccine rollout. A little too closely, perhaps?
Great post, CL — 10/10 for creativity and graphics alone!
politically this has always been a train wreck for SloMo. A “national cabinet” over which he had no authority. State governments playing the fear card relentlessly and reaping the political reward. The Feds picking up the tab (rooting the nation’s finances along the way) and now copping the flak over vaccine roll-out delays. (a vaccine for a typically mild virus .) Between now and next election Labor/ABC etc will be obsessed with this “failure of governance” and the “risk” it poses. Throw in the sex scandals, lack of diversity, climate change inaction etc etc with the attendant media hostitlity and even Albo looks a reasonable bet to win. Bob Brown won’t be saving Queensland for the coalition this time round and Bowen will keep his mouth shut. Dare say Albo will promise to ramp up the vaccine roll out per Butler above, extend job keeper “until the nation is back on its feet” along with some “innovation” – let’s build cars (mind you the Libs are converting a nuclear sub to diesel). But SloMo went along with the panic. He allowed the States to ride rough shod over him. He tried to own the panic by being king of the vaccine roll out and has failed. He owns his government’s impending doom.
awesome — boosters for new variants for evah!
Big Pharma’s business plan for the next 20 years.
Hydroxychloroqine was never going to be a solution to this problem. It’s cheap and made by the ton in India.
Bob Brown won’t be saving Queensland for the coalition this time round
The perception that Bob Brown turned regional QLD to the Coalition is a southern perspective. Bill “Watch me talk out of both sides of my Mouth” Shorten owns that one completely. Albanese is still doing it, but with a little less condescension. Whether that is enough to mollify mining communities up here remains to be seen. But we digress…
It’s just as well Morrison abandoned his target because he won’t make it, if only because I and other people here won’t be vaccinated. Mind you, it’s a pretty good strategy for the CCP (likely?) to plan and promote a fake global pandemic (remember the videos of the people dropping like dead cicadas in Wuhan a year ago?) to panic (or coerce corrupt?) governments around the world to impose totalitarian lock-downs on their citizens and economies.
Then quickly and seamlessly move from flatten the curve (remember that – the 15 days only?) now to eliminate the virus but keep the virus alive through false positive testing (keep the pcr rate up high enough to detect positives – then only lower the rate when “expedient” so to do). But keep the population alarmed as per Sanjeev’s posts.
The finale to play out over time could well be the rna vaccine to introduce later hyper-immune responses on a scale. But don’t forget to vaccinate all your military and younger people! Now wouldn’t that be a brilliant long term strategy to take down an enemy without firing a shot?
BTW, Sanjeev’s posts on Telegram are worth reading.
https://www.smh.com.au/national/doctors-stop-offering-astrazeneca-jabs-over-legal-risk-20210410-p57i5f.html
From the silly moaning herald no less. GP’s are afraid they will get sued down the line stating:
So the science is not settled?
Mutants of mutants of mants of mutants of the original virus ?
Is that like borrowing money to pay the interest on the money you borrowed to pay the interest on the money you borrowed to pay the interest on the money you originally borrowed , ? Political perpetual motion .
More lockdowns and we wont get change out of a$500billion note to buy Pravda onthe Yarra .
Is Mark Butler getting paid by Big Pharma?
Sounds like it.
GP’s should be worried. From what I can tell, the gov has given legal indemnities to the vaccine manufacturers which means they may have some protection. If affected people cannot sue the manufacturers, GP’s are next in line to be sued and there are no special protections for them as yet.
GP’s are next in line to be sued and there are no special protections for them as yet.
GPs have been indemnified according to Greg Hunt.
The point about GPs being sued for administering the drug, with government pressure to do so ,if an unexpected side effect occurs the ambulance chasers will be on their case ,and we all know what those legal vultures are like .
I have spoken to two medical men who both expressed some doubt about the rapidity of the trials conducted on the vaccines . While the blood clotting incidents are extremely rare none the less they are indicative of what can happen ,and these incidents only occurred in the first few months of commencement of vaccination .
As my old Italian mate said ,”Ima dunno wossa happen now “.