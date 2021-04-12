Luncheon of the Doting Party

WE know that every Saturday, voice of everywoman Laura Tingle publishes a hit-piece for the ABC condemning the Morrison government. What sort of things does she do on Sunday?
And there were certainly a few journalists to consult — if he had any need — on Sunday when he and his wife, Lucy Turnbull, threw open the doors of their Point Piper spread for an afternoon lunch in the sun.
In attendance? None other than Guardian Australia editor Lenore Taylor and senior ABC political reporter Laura Tingle… Others who scored a coveted invitation included SMH columnist Peter FitzSimons…
“They don’t care about lying, they don’t care about making stuff up,” the ex-PM said of News Corp today at the Senate inquiry into media diversity – doubtless buoyed by honest company.
Sydney ‘society’ .
Sad. Consorting with j’ismists. Something … something … piss on the if they were on fire.
Pity – I’ve always rather liked that painting.
Birds of a feather , a murder of crows in fact.
Working on the theory that socialists who say they would vote for the Liberal Party, outnumber the non-socialists that no longer vote for the Liberal party.
Just remember…in September 2015 this narcissist was installed as PM by the Liberal party.
I believe Turdbull to be worse than KRudd…..KRudd doesn’t trash the Labor party the way Turdbull trashes the Liberal party.
Sure the turd trashes the lieboral party but they still love him! Proof- Gladishocklian was going to appoint him to a sinecure with Barilarlo’s approval apparently. I STILL DON’T GET IT.
Beryl also said what a great guy he was or words to that effect. Pass me the vomit bucket.
Funny as I remember some of News Corp were and have been till recently his biggest cheer leaders. Um Mal this is turning into an obsession and if you think you can take down Rupert, well good luck with that.
Anyway, we now know John Howard’s true colours.
Doting Party or Dotage Party?
So basically his attendees of choice are those who most conservatives despise. Funny how MT never declared his involvement in setting up The Guardian.
In attendance? None other than Guardian Australia editor Lenore Taylor and senior ABC political reporter Laura Tingle… Others who scored a coveted invitation included SMH columnist Peter FitzSimons…
Does anyone remember the American anti abortion campaigner the trumble government wouldn’t allow into the country? He was put on the next flight back to the US.
Barilarlo’s approval apparently
Like Turnbull miltonf, Barilaro has no judgement skills. Recent events and stunts are proof. He hasn’t been seen in the Upper Hunter for ages but after Johnsen’s departure then suddenly appears the other night to install another compliant preferred candidate who may have local roots but would spend more time in Sydney now due to his employment in funnily enough construction.
The candidate in this part of the world we expected to get was a local rural woman and pretty successful Mayor but now I will exhaust my vote after SF&F and PHON instead of preferencing someone who IMO is another Macquarie st swamp creature.
Yes RD, I was astonished when a read about National Party machinations in the NSW Central West a few years ago. All seemed to be effing barristers.
Doubtless they took time out to wonder what the poor people are doing (or will be when their jobs and communities are smashed in the name of climate change).
It’s been wall to wall coverage, all day, probably on all channels, for this Turnbull person. Why? We can’t stand him. Can we just ignore him and leave his constant search for fame to his mates at the ABC. Give us a break.
The “Sydney Push 2021” are still freaks.
Not one of these hacks would have ever voted for the fuckwit.
is the Turnbull an actual Australian citizen or a paid ‘shill’ for overseas interests?
Turnbull was Controlled Opposition.
just as an aside. ABC Melbourne 7 pm news sport carried one item about golf, 3 about women kicking balls and then the weather