Luncheon of the Doting Party

Posted on April 12, 2021 by currencylad

WE know that every Saturday, voice of everywoman Laura Tingle publishes a hit-piece for the ABC condemning the Morrison government. What sort of things does she do on Sunday?

And there were certainly a few journalists to consult — if he had any need — on Sunday when he and his wife, Lucy Turnbull, threw open the doors of their Point Piper spread for an afternoon lunch in the sun.

In attendance? None other than Guardian Australia editor Lenore Taylor and senior ABC political reporter Laura Tingle… Others who scored a coveted invitation included SMH columnist Peter FitzSimons

 
“They don’t care about lying, they don’t care about making stuff up,” the ex-PM said of News Corp today at the Senate inquiry into media diversity – doubtless buoyed by honest company.

  1. miltonf says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:07 pm

    Sydney ‘society’ .

  2. H B Bear says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:13 pm

    Sad. Consorting with j’ismists. Something … something … piss on the if they were on fire.

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:14 pm

    Pity – I’ve always rather liked that painting.

  4. min says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:22 pm

    Birds of a feather , a murder of crows in fact.

  5. Forester says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:24 pm

    Working on the theory that socialists who say they would vote for the Liberal Party, outnumber the non-socialists that no longer vote for the Liberal party.

  6. Cassie of Sydney says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:25 pm

    Just remember…in September 2015 this narcissist was installed as PM by the Liberal party.

    I believe Turdbull to be worse than KRudd…..KRudd doesn’t trash the Labor party the way Turdbull trashes the Liberal party.

  7. miltonf says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    Sure the turd trashes the lieboral party but they still love him! Proof- Gladishocklian was going to appoint him to a sinecure with Barilarlo’s approval apparently. I STILL DON’T GET IT.

  8. miltonf says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    Beryl also said what a great guy he was or words to that effect. Pass me the vomit bucket.

  9. Rockdoctor says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    Funny as I remember some of News Corp were and have been till recently his biggest cheer leaders. Um Mal this is turning into an obsession and if you think you can take down Rupert, well good luck with that.

  10. miltonf says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    Anyway, we now know John Howard’s true colours.

  11. Boambee John says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    Doting Party or Dotage Party?

  12. BrettW says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:37 pm

    So basically his attendees of choice are those who most conservatives despise. Funny how MT never declared his involvement in setting up The Guardian.

  13. miltonf says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:41 pm

    Does anyone remember the American anti abortion campaigner the trumble government wouldn’t allow into the country? He was put on the next flight back to the US.

  14. Rockdoctor says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:45 pm

    Barilarlo’s approval apparently

    Like Turnbull miltonf, Barilaro has no judgement skills. Recent events and stunts are proof. He hasn’t been seen in the Upper Hunter for ages but after Johnsen’s departure then suddenly appears the other night to install another compliant preferred candidate who may have local roots but would spend more time in Sydney now due to his employment in funnily enough construction.

    The candidate in this part of the world we expected to get was a local rural woman and pretty successful Mayor but now I will exhaust my vote after SF&F and PHON instead of preferencing someone who IMO is another Macquarie st swamp creature.

  15. miltonf says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:47 pm

    Yes RD, I was astonished when a read about National Party machinations in the NSW Central West a few years ago. All seemed to be effing barristers.

  16. Squirrel says:
    April 12, 2021 at 9:55 pm

    Doubtless they took time out to wonder what the poor people are doing (or will be when their jobs and communities are smashed in the name of climate change).

  17. Joanna Smythe says:
    April 12, 2021 at 10:04 pm

    It’s been wall to wall coverage, all day, probably on all channels, for this Turnbull person. Why? We can’t stand him. Can we just ignore him and leave his constant search for fame to his mates at the ABC. Give us a break.

  18. Infidel Tiger says:
    April 12, 2021 at 10:16 pm

    The “Sydney Push 2021” are still freaks.

  19. jupes says:
    April 12, 2021 at 10:29 pm

    Not one of these hacks would have ever voted for the fuckwit.

  20. NoFixedAddress says:
    April 12, 2021 at 10:50 pm

    is the Turnbull an actual Australian citizen or a paid ‘shill’ for overseas interests?

  21. dover_beach says:
    April 12, 2021 at 11:05 pm

    Turnbull was Controlled Opposition.

  22. Dunnybrush says:
    April 13, 2021 at 12:17 am

    just as an aside. ABC Melbourne 7 pm news sport carried one item about golf, 3 about women kicking balls and then the weather

