Noted sex kitten mocks Mrs M

I genuinely thought this was a photoshopped Handmaid’s Tale meme. But no. It’s 21st century Aussie life. https://t.co/S5NckoHv1q
— Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) April 11, 2021
Under the Rule of Law…the individual is free to pursue his personal ends and desires, certain that the powers of government will not be used deliberately to frustrate his efforts.
These people are full of spite and venom. The must be deeply unhappy and wish others to be as unhappy as they are. I’m not even a scomo fan. The AO says it all about the types favored by the Canbra marxist pupic ‘service’ establishment.
Foul, offensive, ugly people. Like characters out of The History Man by Malcolm Bradbury.
Magda’s not as funny since she stopped performing in blackface.
It is creepy … but not the photo, the commentary on it.
Repugnant, Magda. Simply repugnant. Vile and disgusting. Tiny is not a word that you could use to describe Ms Szubanski in any way unless you were describing her character that this retweet and comment reveals. Wretched in every possible way.
“Repugnant, Magda. Simply repugnant.”
Magda the Obese is repugnant.
There is not a single thing they won’t latch onto to denigrate.
And this becomes their habitual way of seeing people.
If they could just hold their tongues for a moment, they might see she is dressed in black for mourning (as is her husband) and this might be a moment when decency might prevail, and perhaps (do I dare dream?) reflect that this is a kindly thing they are doing and maybe they are not demonic.
But has been observed many times before, the right see the left as simply wrong but the left sees the right as monsters.
As a corollary of the immediately above the former means the right seeks discourse and does not try to shut the left up. The latter explains why the left will do anything they can, be means fair or foul, to grind the right out of existence.
Szubanski is a ten-foot (in circumference) Pole you wouldn’t want to be touched with.
“Mother Lode says:
April 12, 2021 at 3:13 pm”
Correct…which is why I refuse to subscribe to the theory of turning the other cheek to their never ending malice.
This is the same Magda the Obese who lectured us mere mortals back in 2017…you remember…”love is love”. I’ve never seen much “love” emanate from her…she’s full of hate and bile.
But has been observed many times before, the right see the left as simply wrong but the left sees the right as monsters.
Has anyone noticed that the anti-humanising rhetoric the Left deploys against anyone they perceive to be socially conservative has stepped up lately?
It’s as though they’re preparing the ground for pogroms.
But…
Why the photo ab initio?
What was the PM signing?
Why was it worth a pic?
Why was Mrs M present?
Why did it become public so that comment could be made at all?
I see those people as monsters. How could a rational person see them any other way?
Did Jenny sign it as well, and was awaiting her turn?
Should she have sat down chair behind her whilst waiting?
“Mr Morrison said he and Jenny would later on Saturday sign an official condolence book for Prince Philip along with Governor-General David Hurley.”
“Prime Minister Scott Morrison signs a condolence book at Admirality House as wife Jenny looks on behind him”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9455727/Scott-Morrison-praises-Prince-Philip-moving-speech.html
Women couldn’t write anything in handmaid’s tale …
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Handmaid%27s_Tale
Has anyone noticed that the anti-humanising rhetoric the Left deploys against anyone they perceive to be socially conservative has stepped up lately?
It’s as though they’re preparing the ground for pogroms.
Yes I have especially in the US but Meddick seems to be importing it here. Others too no doubt.
I noticed the ‘AO’ in her Twitter handle.
My uncle was a very prominent AO. He never attached the award to anything, his accomplishments spoke for themselves. He always believed that the honour was for others to utilise if they so wished, not for himself to grandstand.
IMO, many recipients in the 21st century have devalued this honour.
And yet we are constantly told that ALL men ONLY are to blame for the poor way women are treated and abused.
Has Magda apologised for appearing in black face yet?
Jenny Morrison is dictating a letter. Scott obediently complies. Wouldn’t everyone love to have a private secretary?
“Has Magda apologised for appearing in black face yet?”
Being a progressive she gets a free pass for appearing in black face.
Being a progressive she gets a free pass for appearing in black face.
Like Justin did.
‘Has Magda apologised for appearing in black face yet?’
Merely an innocuous Elephant Seal impression. Totally not racist.
Entirely unrelated: I understand Lesbian Land Whales have a “Black Face” immunity card.
Idiots. Should she be sitting in his lap? Wearing a bright mini skirt? Mugging for the camera?
There is zero wrong with this photo. But definitely something wrong with the obsessives on that twitter feed.
Given I dont watch the ABC, who is she?
Yes. There is a photo of her signing while the PM and GG look on.
The other thing I’ve noticed of late is the rehabilitation of the Soviet Union. 2020-21 in the United States is uncomfortably reminiscent of Russia 102 years ago. It is not a good feeling.
And thanks for the thread title, C.L. 😀
Magda, a few months ago was telling the twitterverse how she always signed off conversations with a ‘love you’ so filled she was with the milk of human kindness.
I think I know what she is really full of.
“It is 21st Century Aussie life” seems an extremely over-done statement, and I don’t think Magda is a sex kitten exactly. Each to their own. She might be irresistible to some.
But, I would be wondering why the photo was taken. It almost feels you are asked to add a caption.
Not like there is room for both of them at the desk.
The fat lezzo has an opinion for me to discard. Great. Good job though on making me feel the desire to defend the excerable Scotty from Marketing. A rare feat.
Gosh. A bitter, overweight lesbian? First time for everything I suppose.
Another instance of Evelyn Beatrice Hall’s:
“I disapprove of what you wear, but I will defend to the death your right to wear it”.
Typical leftard – even my daughter thinks you got this call badly wrong.
Just take a knee and say sorry – that’ll heal everything.
Now I know she has an AO my opinion of the awards system is confirmed.
I’d like to see Magda get priority for the AZ jab.
Madga would have been fine with the outfit if it had been worn by Susan Carland accessoried with an attractive turban and high heels.
Lol how fucking insecure do you have to be to put a post-nominal on your Twitter handle.
2020-21 in the United States is uncomfortably reminiscent of Russia 102 years ago.
People who fled Communism for freedom in America are saying the same thing.
You have to wonder how some of these people are awarded an order of Australia. I have one, and as they say “I wouldn’t want to be a member of a club that would have me as a member”
Had to look up MFW.
“Mad Fucking Witches (MFW) started as a way to highlight the appalling sexism, misogyny, racism, homophobia, transphobia and ableism in Australia.”
Desperados, the lot of them. Anyone know what “ableism” is?
Anyone know what “ableism” is?
All you need to know is that you’re guilty of it.
Don’t be a Spaz, you know what it is.
It’s embarrassing and depressing seeing people from Vietnam and Eastern Europe who came to Oz to escape totalitarianism. You almost get the feeling it’s freer in Hungary or Poland than it is here or the US.
You almost get the feeling it’s freer in Hungary or Poland than it is here or the US.
Well, they certainly won’t be going down the road to Socialism anytime soon.
So Dykelia Blubber-Zeppelin, failed ‘comic’-for-retards and lead star in her very own gravity well, is upset that the PM and his wife are signing a condolence letter.
What a drooling imbecile.
Nice of her to belch and fart her classless boorishness from the roof tops,
Laughing at things like “stable as a canoe full of spastics”.
Cassie @ 3:25
she’s full of hate and bile.
And pudding.
she came on telly last night
the missus, who’s a bit dyslexic goes, “Was that Magnum Szubanski?”
I laughed, “totally stealing that”
and today there’s a whole Magnum thread !!
My favourite was Magnum doing a skit called Roll Magda Roll based on the movie Run, Lola Run, except Magnum was rolling around chasing a coffee scroll and taking the p155 out of chubbies
can’t seem to find it on the internet anywhere
… funny that
I used to find Magda quite good for a laugh back when we were all younger, but perhaps her clownish antics were hiding some internal despair.
These female leftist comedians tend to go bitter as they age, and I’m not going to be a clever chap and pretend I understand why … Bette Midler pretty much went the same way.
It’s not complicated, girls hate being fat. Once there you have two choices, lose weight or become a feminist.
“miltonf says:
April 12, 2021 at 5:26 pm
It’s embarrassing and depressing seeing people from Vietnam and Eastern Europe who came to Oz to escape totalitarianism. You almost get the feeling it’s freer in Hungary or Poland than it is here or the US.”
Indeed…and some are speaking up about this such as Rod Dreher who is speaking up about this. We in the west are almost casually inviting the ice cold winds of totalitarianism in the guise of progressivism.
This is a great discussion from one of my favourite youtube channels, The New Culture Form. It was done about a month ago….where the marvellous Peter Whittle discusses the creeping totalitarianism enveloping the UK and the west…”The Central & East European Experience with the Culture Wars, Cancel Culture & Free Speech”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gvl_Y1YNNY
It’s good listening.
So much for women’s solidarity! Married heterosexual mothers will be off to the gulag at this rate – especially if they identify as Christian.
I saw a video clip of young rentacrowd ‘women’ outside St Mary’s Cathedral recently screeching ‘We will fight, we will win, put the fetus in the bin’. That is a perfect summing up of the moral depravity of wokist anti-culture. But just standing silently outside an abortion mill will have you headed for the slammer.
Tel, ya think?
“I used to find Magda quite good for a laugh back when we were all younger, but perhaps her clownish antics were hiding some internal despair.”
Indeed Tel….she was funny once but I suppose she has looked into her bathroom mirror too many times. I can understand how her reflection triggers in her a lot of despair.
Richard says:
April 12, 2021 at 3:47 pm
inter alia ….IMO, many recipients in the 21st century have devalued this honour.
Unfortunately the real, worthwhile recipients look at these ‘mates’ appointments and wonder if it was all really worth it. I have some friends with an AO who would never imagine flashing it out there like this, well there is no other word to describe it but, slob.
Because there are still some people who might not recognise her and need the ‘AO’ to show she is a boor.
There is no need for MC or FB (Mad Cow and Fat Bastard).
I laughed at Magda in her D-Generation days.
Don’t know if I have seen her doing something she scripted by herself or speaking extempore which have raised a smile.
“Had to look up MFW.
“Mad Fucking Witches (MFW) started as a way to highlight the appalling sexism, misogyny, racism, homophobia, transphobia and ableism in Australia.”
Desperados, the lot of them. Anyone know what “ableism” is?”
Faye….MFW are actually quite a sinister and pernicious group. They work arm in arm with other progressive smear merchants….one which is called Sleeping Giants or, as I prefer to call them, Sleeping Midgets. MFW routinely join with Sleeping Midgets in bombarding companies and corporations with complaints in order that those companies pull their advertising from organisations such as Sky News, Radio 2GB, News Corp and other centrist or right-wing media sources. They avidly watch Bolt Report or Outsiders or Jones in order to select something that might upset luvvies and then they start their online campaign to pull advertising.
Dehumanising your oponents is an old socialist ploy Hitlers gang practised it with Jewsand Slavs made it acceptable to kill them en masse .
The SS women of Hitlers socialists were even worse that the mongrel males , these present day socialist fascists are trying the same trick .
Marxist globalists are not noted for innovative thought ,the dogma has been laid down in the 1800s .
Lol how fucking insecure do you have to be to put a post-nominal on your Twitter handle.
Doesn’t Gerard Henderson regularly poke fun at a pompous lawyer who has both his AO and his QC on his Twatter handle?
I am not Homophobic ,I like Homo Sapiens ,but I dont like poofters so I must be Poofterphobic .
Madga escaped from the UK.
Magda should wash her mouth out and then try and become a decent human being. As things stand right now she is nothing more than a nasty vile individual.
It’s only hate speech if it’s directed at the Left…..
Ableism is defined as discrimination or social prejudice against people with disabilities based on the belief that typical abilities are superior. It can manifest as an attitude, stereotype, or an outright offensive comment or behaviour.
There is an -ism for everything – This man started the Able Movement in Australia, sadly passed away suddenly last year. A nice tribute to a wonderful person who didn’t show-off or shriek but really made a difference.
‘‘AO’ to show she is a boor.’
Based on aesthetics it’s Boar, however, due to services to comedy it might also be Bore.