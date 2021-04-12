Peter Campion guest post. A few plain words

The Editor The Cairns Post

Sorry, but this “pandemic” has been complete, total and utter bullsugar.

It’s been pushed by the same CCP-owned, UN-based, tax-exempt, global-socialist, totalitarian elite that push all the other useless, destructive, anti-family, anti-Western, anti-capitalist hoaxes and scams, which includes renewables, man-made global warming, 56 genders, men-can-be-women, systemic racism, in-built misogyny, and modern monetary theory.

They do not learn from history; they do not listen to reasoned argument; their sole focus is power.

They are relentlessly committed to their multi-generational, Gramsci-inspired, Frankfurt School-taught, long march to gut our institutions (and wear them as skinsuits while demanding respect they didn’t earn), corrupt and miseducate our youth, destroy our competitive advantages and social cohesion (see third world “immigrants”) and to force their Great Reset on us – from which time we will effectively be slaves in a Chinese vassal state.

That’s if they don’t manage to genocide us first with Bill Gates’ calcium carbonate cloud-seeding global climate-tampering, population-wide, gene-altering medical experiments (looking at you, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech), or a bioengineered virus (one that works, not one made in China).

Which is why they’re desperate to disarm Americans, whose free people, Bill of Rights and Constitution remain the major hurdle and the only one on which the CCP-globalist plan can still falter.

And that is why China colluded with DC swamp-dwelling Democrats and RINOs to commit the biggest election fraud in all of human history – which is being exposed piece by excruciating piece.

So why do all our political class, with a mere handful of exceptions, seem so committed to pushing the destructive globalist agenda? The failure of the Queensland LNP to challenge the globalist narrative handed another undeserved four years of government to Anaesthesia Parasite.

There were plenty of LNP voters that were craving the truth about covid but their preferred party didn’t even try to deliver it. That failure to fight doomed them to lose from the get-go.

If the invisible David Crisafulli started his next presser by saying, “You are fake news. And you are fake news. And you over there from Alinsky’s Bolshevik Collective are the HQ of fake news,” free-thinkers would celebrate wildly.

But no, the LNP assumption seems to be that no form of “Trumpism” will work here.

However, Trumpism is merely truth spoken aloud. Conservatives love truth. It’s our natural habitat.

But the LNP won’t even stick a toe in our pond.

Prediction: the LNP will keep losing for exactly as long as they keep dodging truth. Reality is out there on covid, on renewables, on climate change, and on all the other ridiculous distraction squirrels. Everyone sees it, which is why there’s so much mental anguish around at present – pain from cognitive dissonance.

The ongoing submission muzzle mandate is fascist tyranny and a way to use fear to force compliance. It has zero basis in positive medicine (as opposed to negative medical interventions designed to weaken us individually and collectively.) Mask stop viruses the way chicken wire stops mosquitoes.

Every single time I go into a public rant at a masked covid-sheeple at the door of a major corporate outlet, who thinks that Queensland health edicts somehow override the federal Disability Discrimination Act and who’ve never heard of Section 109 of the Australian Constitution, I look around the onlookers faces and see a mixture of shock and relief. Shock that someone actually spoke coof-truth out loud; relief that someone actually did so and they weren’t the only one thinking it. Some even applaud.

Now imagine the invisible leader of the Queensland branch of the UNiparty did that in front of five TV cameras. The ripple effect would be unstoppable and we’d be on the road to shaking off this fascist coup.

Peter Campion, Tolga