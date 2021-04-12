Queens of the Stoning Age

HAVING just been compelled by law to apologise for its white supremacist-style attack on Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, the ABC is play-acting the dashing knight again this morning. Four Corners is quoting a statement about a statement regarding a statement in relation to a statement vis-a-vis a statement apropos of a non-existent statement:
Queen Elizabeth – Australia’s head of state and the longest-reigning English monarch in history – will strictly abide by coronavirus rules this Saturday by limiting the number of mourners permitted to attend the funeral of her late husband and consort, Prince Philip. But David Shoebridge and the ABC think detectives should have been given emergency dispensation from the same rules because visiting Christian Porter’s accuser was an “operational necessity.”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
STAYING with attempts to manipulate defamation proceedings, last night 60 Minutes revealed a picture of two SAS numskulls at a party “pretend to engage in a sex act using an object designed to look like a penis.” The image, amongst others, was “shameful,” according to the newly puritanical Fairfax – whose senior columnist Chip Le Grand last month trivialised a homosexual ejaculating on the desk of a female Liberal member of Parliament (using a real penis) as “performative relief.” He “worked long hours,” wrote Le Grand.
More concerning is how and by whom “lawfully” recorded telephone conversations between Ben Roberts-Smith VC and “a number of associates” were leaked. As only the Federal Police or state police in some circumstances may intercept phone calls, it follows that the tapes were handed to journalists to pervert the course of justice. The AFP is currently investigating Roberts-Smith for “war crimes” and his defamation action against several newspapers and individuals begins on 7 June in the Federal Court.
Whatever you make of Roberts-Smith, it is more disturbing than a toast drunk from a plastic leg that secret police in Australia are illegally undermining a supposedly slated criminal trial and the fairness of a scheduled one in the civil realm. The Attorney-General should order an investigation into this and ensure in due course that the individuals responsible are jailed.
I didn’t watch 60 Termites, but I looked at the photo you linked to, and my response was … Eh?
What have I missed? If they were in uniform on official business, on taxpayer’s time, then O.K., that’s not a good look.
But if not … What the Fruitcake?
From the link above, the new evidence against Ben Roberts Smith amounts to hiding embarrassing photos showing RS attending a fancy dress party where other people are dressed as KKK and pretended to be homos, and placing coins on the face of a dead Talib.
Bring in the firing squad now.
the homosexual sex acts were done in the best possible taste, But good god man, the incorrect use of pronouns is an empathy training offence!
For information on 60 Minutes’ Modus operandi, maybe this link from Peter Schiff could provide some light on the issue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euabgDdLToA
IMO, ’60 Minutes’ is just a corporate propaganda outfit and you’d be better served by believing the opposite of any narrative that this outfit is trying to push.
Also from the link:
These soldiers were sent to kill or capture Taliban, and at great risk to their own lives they prevailed. So they took a trophy photo. Nothing ‘barbaric’ about that of course. Unlike Chris Barrie, those men understand combat.
Looking at the list of recent CDF and Service Chiefs, it is possible that Barrie may just be the worst of the lot.
Barrie must be the only sailor in Australia who describes himself as a “Vietnam veteran.” The Sydney to Hobart must give him flashbacks every year.
Until perjury and perverting the course of justice take centre stage in courts we are pretty well doomed as far as basic justice goes.
Why would I refrain from using a tactic which might help my cause if there in no realistic possibility of a downside?
We actually have the AFP who are a fully funded agency who are supposed to prosecute these cases. Instead we get security show theatre and “ garage nazis”.
Classic street magician’s trickery, Muddy.
They re-hashed a lot of old junk and included some new filler to dress up the audio of Roberts-Smith boasting about the support he gets from Stokes. The AFP turds responsible obviously want to drive a wedge between the two men.
———-
Stokes to the AFP: Get fucked.
Thanks CL,
You expressed my sentiments well on the issue of BRS and Porter.
The SMH report on Roberts-Smith is riddled with unattributed quotes. Gems such as “according to sources with knowledge of the cache but who have asked to remain anonymous” and “according to multiple sources familiar with the matter”.
There was a time when unattributed quotes were banned at the SMH
There is no due/fair process or illegal act when exposing the enemies of the State…
leaking private conversations, lying and embellishing events, leaking internal notes and confidences – all is fair to get the enemy.
C.L. says:
April 12, 2021 at 2:32 pm
Ah, thanks, C.L. That makes a touch more sense now.
I’m so glad I have little idea of what is happening in the world.
Back to my cave.
The Fossil Media – Where the shadows of dinosaurs growl at every leaf and twig.
Is there a legal right to j’ismists to refuse to divulge sources names as I believe there is in the US? Is it in anyway limited? Or is there a procedure where the judge and counsel get to find out who they are and they are entered into records as A or X or whatever.
It is just that it seems there is no restraint on the ABC or the Ague printing any number of untestable fictions beneath the now dubious aegis of ‘requested anonymity’ and ‘sources known to…’
None of the BRS links on twitter have the “This story may have come from hacked materials” warning.
Does that mean it was given voluntarily by the AFP to the media?
Reminds me of those Frat-House hazing ritual videos you see on porrrrrr
er…
So I’m told…
This is very much like watching sausages being made. Never recommend viewing.
CL (2.27pm). A relative of mine was in the RAN throughout the Vietnam War, and also during various earlier Asian conflicts (Korea, Borneo, Malaya etc). He was a gunner,
During Vietnam he was on various warships (many of these: Anzac, Derwent, Duchess, Parramatta, Stuart, Swan, Torrens, Vampire, Vendetta and Yarra). and later on the supply ship Jeparit for several voyages, an ANL vessel leased to the navy (was MV Jeparit; then HMAS Jeparit). He was in charge of all weaponry on board the Jeparit.
After arriving in Vung Tau or Cam Ranh Bay he often went as a machine gunner on convoys to Saigon or else Nui Dat…..aboard APCs and Jeeps. He also went on many missions with the RAN blokes attached to the yanks in the 135th AHC. The RAN’s attack helicopters (Iroquois) were flown by RAN pilots embedded with the Americans. If they were missing a gunner they often asked for spare RAN blokes.
He was wounded twice: once by shrapnel and once by bullets: both serious, and was permanently embittered by the reception he (and his mates) got from so many dickheads in Oz. He refused point-blank to take part in any “welcome home” stuff in the late 1980s. He died early of asbestos-related cancer in the mid-1990s.
So, while Barrie may possibly be “the only sailor in Australia who describes himself as a “Vietnam veteran.”, there were a few others who also described themselves as such. Hope this helps.
I am ashamed I once worked at the newspaper from where this attempted gotcha of Ben Roberts-Smith emanates — apparently to derail Roberts-Smith’s defamation action against the newspaper.
Furthermore the individual attempting the gotcha has described himself as an investigative journalist. Sorry, Nick McKenzie, you’re the same activist trash who abandoned journalism in the US, went after Trump and covered up the rigging on the 2020 election.
You’re not doing journalism any more, just fighting the left’s attempt to destroy the last of the Australian army’s ability to fight wars in the SAS — not to mention bring down the LNP government you lefties hate with a passion.
Your actions tell me you’ll do whatever it takes to beat the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation action, including breaking the law. The dead giveaway is all the anonymous sources — the preferred method of activists at the Washington Post and the New York Times to destroy political enemies. It’s so see-through it’s laughable.
I’ll be barracking for a record defamation payment for Ben Roberts-Smith. It’s the least he deserves for your malicious attempted character assassination,
Only the ducking stool can uncover the truth.
Bad Samaritan, Barrie floated around harmlessly off Vietnam in HMAS Brisbane for 23 days.
C.L. says:
April 12, 2021 at 6:08 pm
Bad Samaritan, Barrie floated around harmlessly off Vietnam in HMAS Brisbane for 23 days.
Didn’t one of the DDGs (Hobart?) cop a stray US missile?