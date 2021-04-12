Queens of the Stoning Age

HAVING just been compelled by law to apologise for its white supremacist-style attack on Jacinta Nampi­jin­pa Price, the ABC is play-acting the dashing knight again this morning. Four Corners is quoting a statement about a statement regarding a statement in relation to a statement vis-a-vis a statement apropos of a non-existent statement:



Queen Elizabeth – Australia’s head of state and the longest-reigning English monarch in history – will strictly abide by coronavirus rules this Saturday by limiting the number of mourners permitted to attend the funeral of her late husband and consort, Prince Philip. But David Shoebridge and the ABC think detectives should have been given emergency dispensation from the same rules because visiting Christian Porter’s accuser was an “operational necessity.”

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

STAYING with attempts to manipulate defamation proceedings, last night 60 Minutes revealed a picture of two SAS numskulls at a party “pretend to engage in a sex act using an object designed to look like a penis.” The image, amongst others, was “shameful,” according to the newly puritanical Fairfax – whose senior columnist Chip Le Grand last month trivialised a homosexual ejaculating on the desk of a female Liberal member of Parliament (using a real penis) as “performative relief.” He “worked long hours,” wrote Le Grand.

More concerning is how and by whom “lawfully” recorded telephone conversations between Ben Roberts-Smith VC and “a number of associates” were leaked. As only the Federal Police or state police in some circumstances may intercept phone calls, it follows that the tapes were handed to journalists to pervert the course of justice. The AFP is currently investigating Roberts-Smith for “war crimes” and his defamation action against several newspapers and individuals begins on 7 June in the Federal Court.

Whatever you make of Roberts-Smith, it is more disturbing than a toast drunk from a plastic leg that secret police in Australia are illegally undermining a supposedly slated criminal trial and the fairness of a scheduled one in the civil realm. The Attorney-General should order an investigation into this and ensure in due course that the individuals responsible are jailed.