Returning Australia to sanity – the crucial importance of a sense of proportion

Traditionally, someone who hallucinates (“sees” things far bigger than they are) is called insane. Today the vast majority of the “educated” have become insane because they are no longer in the mental condition to do the most basic arithmetic and see things in perspective.
In particular almost all our politicians in Australia are currently insane – mentally unfit to govern. And they show no signs of any return to sanity.
I have explored this issue in my latest article in TOI blogs in the context of India’s politicians:
Yes, 850 died of covid recently in a day, but 27,000 die every day in India
Governments, international organisations and mainstream media continue to drum up fear and panic in India, even as the facts entirely contradict their claims.
At this time last year, in April 2020, much less information was known about the virus. But even though some models were suggesting that this could turn out to be a severe pandemic, our party, Swarna Bharat Party, had insisted that India not implement any lockdowns but follow, instead, an age-based risk management approach. Our recommendation was consistent with the approach identified in officially approved pandemic plans across the world and also with the approach supported later in 2020 by the eminent authors of the Great Barrington Declaration.
After one year of the pandemic, though, we are no longer at the mercy of ridiculous models. We know a lot more – enormously more – about the lethality of the virus. We can say without the slightest hesitation that covid is not a major pandemic by any stretch of imagination.
Around 27,000 people die in India from all causes every day: around one crore annually. People reporting on covid deaths in the media have forgotten that in the arithmetic of fractions there is thing called the denominator which exists for a reason: to provide a sense of context.
If you take one piece of pizza out of eight, then it is 12.5 per cent of the pizza. Likewise, 850 (the number of people who died of covid in a single day recently) divided by 27,000 is around 3 per cent.
But if that is the worst that covid can do, it is definitely not a severe pandemic.
In actual fact, this is not how it works: the average daily covid deaths over the course of the year are far fewer. When we add up India’s covid deaths from 2020, we get a total of around 150,000, which is less than six days worth of additional annual deaths, or 1.5 per cent in all. This then qualifies as random noise – being entirely insignificant.
Had covid been in a once-in-100-year event in the range of the Spanish flu, then well over three times normal annual deaths would have occurred last year, in the range of 20 million additional deaths. Compare 0.15 million with 20 million. That’s the level of exaggeration in the media and by international organisations. Someone has forgotten basic arithmetic.
Likewise, consider the media’s frenzy about covid cases. Does anyone in the media know that approximately one billion people get infected with the flu each year in the world, i.e. roughly one out of eight persons on this planet, which is around 4.6 lakhs people per day in India. If the media were to tell us this figure – i.e. the denominator – then the number of daily covid cases today would not sound high at all.
And so, no matter which way we look at this pandemic, it is – at worst – in the range of the Hong Kong flu: definitely not enough to prompt draconian CCP-style lockdowns that have been imposed once again in many parts of India. We have clearly lost our marbles as a nation.
But even if it was the Spanish flu, lockdowns would never have been justified. Society-wide lockdowns were never imposed in human history. Instead, lockdowns are purely the personal invention of President Xi Jinping of China. As I have shown in great detail in my November 2020 complaint to the International Criminal Court, lockdowns are unsuitable even for Ebola, let alone for a respiratory virus which is necessarily endemic and cannot possibly be eradicated.
There are many other issues that we need to keep in mind while considering covid. For instance, there are serious problems with the use of PCR tests as a stand-alone diagnostic tool, as well as many problems with its accuracy. Then there are issues with covid death counts. Suffice it to say that posterity will note that both covid cases and covid death counts across the world have been grossly exaggerated in 2020 and 2021.
In the end, I wish to reiterate our party’s firm opposition to lockdowns. We are seeing the continuation of irrationality and hysteria in India, of a sort that the data does not support. These draconian lockdowns and curfews are further harming the poor of India, who are now on their knees: at the end of their tether.
Let the Modi government regain some sanity before it weakens India even further.
It more than just response to covid. For a number of years construction industry, especially big government projects have moved to a policy of “zero harm”. Under this policy any consideration of risk is meaningless as no matter how small the risk it does not met “zero harm”. If you are wondering why construction costs are do high look no further. This approach has also primed large sections of the work force into blindly accepting the governments overblown covid response.
Anyone who would not lock down even for Ebola has nothing useful to say. Just a fool.
It is something I would not have expected. But since he refers to a document lodged with the International Criminal Court which I have not read then it may well (I would say likely) contain information I do not possess and I would hesitate to call it folly.
If you know ‘A’, and you are told ‘Have you considered B’, and respond to that with ‘If B is not A then it is nonsense’ then I think we are beginning to plumb some of the depths from which you ignorance springs.
I’m glad you posted that, Sanjeev. and I’m thrilled to learn that you write for one India’s most popular media platforms, the Times of India.
Last night at a friend’s place, we flicked on the 7pm ABC news (while waiting for another program at 7.39pm), which carried a five-minute report about Covid in India. It was pure propaganda designed to make Australians terrified of Covid — especially the hundreds of thousands of Indians living in Australia.
It was all about the infection rate, but there was NOT ONE mention of the death rate or the statistics you mention in your Times of India piece.
It was absolutely disgraceful and, if anyone else reading this saw it and has the time, I would strongly urge you to lodge a complaint with ACMA.
Who, specifically, made the executive decisions to step away from the long established, risk balanced, pandemic plans here and in other countries? That is the question…
Read harder or grow up – you don’t lock down the entire population, you might do a city at most, but more likely a suburb and surrounds only.
This has always been the response to even things like Ebola – always.
We have never before locked down entire countries – never before.
Nor should we.
If you are concerned, take whatever steps you desire to protect yourself. But that most certainly does not include inpinging on my right to make my own risk assessment and act as I see fit.
As I understand it, that would be the entire WHO pandemic protocol establishment prior to COVID-19 then.
Radical.
There never was any “decision”.
Just a creeping assumption.
We in the first world, are bombarded with so much information, from an array of sources, that the decision of what to give our attention to is made easier if a piece of information stands out from the remainder. If a message is louder, more insistent or repetitive, or appeals to a value, belief (or fantasy) we hold, it is more likely to avoid our cognitive junk mail filter. For a brief moment, everything else becomes background noise while we absorb the ‘stand out’ message. Some may analyse the information received, while some may feel they have neither the capacity nor time to do so.
From the White house
Fact Sheet: The U.S. Response to Ebola Outbreaks in West and East Africa
MARCH 05, 2021 • STATEMENTS AND RELEASES
Not a mention of lockdowns.
Indeed, it is the question!
Funny how nobody in the media or government is asking or explaining that one…
850 times 365 = 310,250 out of population of India 1, 352 642 280
equal 0.00022918
oh my god, it is bubonic plague, run chickens run
If nothing else, I now know what a crore is! (10,000,000). I didn’t know it was 100 lacs.
munty confirming that Creepy Joe is a fool?
I always thought that in a country like India, other critical issues should take priority. But in Toronto for example, ISU’s are now near capacity, which prompted the Conservative government of Ontario to impose lockdown a couple of days ago.
Well, there was a short, brief lockdown in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia when Ebola was doing the rounds. 72 hour lockdown and the governments did a load of contact tracing to ID those people who may be at risk of transmitting. This was 2014-16, so there is some history of lockdown for the general populace but the 5 month Vic bullshit we saw last year was beyond insanity. Sanjeev is right and history will bear this to show that the CCP have played us all.