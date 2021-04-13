Australia Post and Christine Holgate

One of the justifications for large CEO salaries is that their positions are vulnerable – they can be fired by the Board for pretty much any reason, or no reason at all.
The ability of the Board to hire and fire the CEO is a critical component of corporate governance which otherwise would reduce the accountability of the CEO to the Board.
Christine Holgate, the former CEO of Australia Post – who had a salary of $2.6 million per annum – is claiming that she was illegally terminated by the Australia Post Board acting under pressure by the Australian Government over gifts of Cartier watches.
Holgate claims she was ‘bullied’ and in testimony to the Parliament today said
And I think if you read that note and I apologise in advance, that it is rambling and it is rambling because I was seriously ill, I was on temazepam.
I was suicidal. You know? That’s why it was rambling. Simon Birmingham and I used to co-chair the trade board together so I knew him independently of his role as Minister for Finance and that’s why I sought his help.
He had just been made the head of the Senate, and so I wrote to him and said ‘Surely, now that you’re Minister for Finance, Minister of trade and head of the Senate, you will help me get a resolution and stop what’s happening to me’. I just asked to be treated with respect.
Now I think there was a gross overreaction in relation to the Cartier watch bonuses. You may recall at the time that the Prime Minister was under pressure from Labor to do something about Holgate. He did, perhaps not his best day. A better approach to the Labor attack would have been to simply say that the CEO is accountable to the Board and that the Board and the CEO are accountable to the Parliament and that questions about the legitimacy of the gifts should be made during a hearing by Senate Estimates.
But it is troubling if CEOs start using the mental health card to avoid being pushed out by the Board. We are in the era of the celebrity victim and the CEO victim which is, frankly, absurd. Meghan Markle claims she was bullied by her staff. Holgate claims she was bullied by the Australia Post Chair – they are rich enough to manage it themselves and they are not victims by any measure.
Poor Christine! Two million a year and the best psychiatric treatment she can afford is a generic sleeping pill.
She was a CEO doing a pretty good job and dedicated to the AP, and wanted to thank her top executives for their excellent (as she saw it) performances. Perhaps she spent too much money and should have just settled for a cheaper watch. But the idea is the same.
Reward performance and build the company. Something an LNP prime minister should have had a gut feeling about. Why he belittled her so publicly is a mystery but it certainly would be a kick in the guts.
For once I am in total agreement with Lucy.
Dumb people can be bullied. They are not usually selected to head government corporations.
If she had given them the money instead of the watch, nothing would have happened.
Seems like Holgate was another skirt that was promoted above her level of competence. With whinging like that she deserves to be chuck out. The PM should not have got involved except saying the Australia Post has not been serving the public as it should be. The PM should be getting with something more useful such as cleaning out the ABC by for example replacing the entire board and the CEO. Also someone needs to look at the poor performance of BOM.
If she had given them the money instead of the watch, nothing would have happened.
Indeed. Nowt wrong with providing a bonus…
Indeed. On the other hand it was enjoyable seeing her go hard at Morrison who clearly had engaged in a stupid political response without any strategic thinking. He was played like a violin in this instance, the dumb bastard. I hope the Libs learn something from this: don’t buy into knee jerk political shit.
A good ceo takes into account the political environment, one that’s running a government owned entity but isn’t aware of the optics of extravagant gifts.. particularly after the previous ceo was sent packing with extravagant bonuses that proved politically unpalatable. Thick as two short planks….
According to some it was giving out a bonus to people just doing their job when the country was in the ,middle of a pandemic the average Barry Battler had either lost his job or was fearful of losing it, mortgage worries etc .
In fact it was about as empathic as Marie Therese and the cake . Now we are supposed to be all sorry and empathic for her because she was on sleeping pills , not even an
SSRI for depression .
Who on earth was treating her for depression ?
LOL. They have as much chance of learning as Zac Kirkup had winning the WA state election. Just look at how the dickheads, in particular SloMo, handled the ludicrous Christian Porter allegations. Pathetic.
Is Federal Parliament just a 24/7 grievance session these days?
What else do they do there?
Auspost board is (and has been for a long time) stuffed with Lieboral stooges. This is all just Kabuki theatre. Expect her to depart with a truckload of Auspost/taxpayer cash as it gets closer to court.
Apart from winning the Lib leadership and an election, has SloMo got anything right?
The PM should be getting with something more useful such as cleaning out the ABC by for example replacing the entire board and the CEO.
Yeah, but it would need an Act of Parliament (can’t be done under existing legislation). You think the Senate would agree to it? Perhaps after they are humiliated by Porter’s lawyers.
As an aside, I met a bloke on a flight who would scour the world for those watches. He’d buy them from the recipient ( who didn’t really want them) for cash and then fly to Hong Kong to sell them. He spent most of his time in Qatar and similar. I was a bit skeptical so he rolled up his coat sleeve. A long line of Breitling, Rolex and TAG ran up his arm.
JohnJJJ I met the same man in Naples 50 years ago only his watches were lined up on the inside of his suit jacket . Rolexes , diamond Seikos in those days.
The whole scandal was faker than fake. If the six-figure salary beneficiaries had been given a cash bonus rather than Cartier watches, no one would have noticed or cared. And Scotty from Marketing’s response amply justified his nickname. Still, it would be nice for a female CEO to stop hiding behind her skirts and her prescriptions.
She was a CEO doing a pretty good job and dedicated to the AP
Wow, no she like Fahour was taking an easy road that even I could do without the qualifications by ramping prices and cutting services. Worse still while my mail was being delivered elswhere, late or hung up apparently connected players were getting favoured treatment. I don’t totally agree with the way she was dispatched but even Fahour had the sense to not start handing out trinkets and encouraging hand shandys to each other from staff for being awesome. They as a management team may be breaking even but certainly weren’t kicking goals. My advice to her is tell your story walking, I don’t care. Good riddance.
A bit harsh on Ms Holgate methinks. She did as she was required by her Board. She was very effective in turning around a loss making enterprise to a profitable business. If a bloke complained about his treatment it would be treated as normal. If a sheila complains about her treatment she is a whinger and is weak as p***.
I am a bloke who never worked for AP and never turned around a failing business. I think her Chairman treated her like s*** and told lies to the g’ment. If ScoMo was a manager rather than a useless idiot he would sack the whole board of AP and put in some real management types rather than Liberal party hacks. Then he could tidy up the management of the ABC, BOM and CSIRO.
Stop picking on Ms Holgate.
So the previous CEO was paid a gazillion to run a loss making enterprise?
Many would wish to fail so successfully.
So why don’t we build a National Broadband Network, give everyone a free computer/phone and shut down Australia Post?
It’s either that or we put MT in charge of it.
Kimberley Kitching is the real piece of work in the AP saga, the very definition IMO of a ruthless conniving sociopathic Labor female.
Not what you said at the time Lucy.
The executives in receipt of these time pieces were doing the job they were paid to do!
Why the sweetners?
Surely their remuneration would have a built in bonus for performance.
So again I ask why the extras..
