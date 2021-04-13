The vaccine: not only risky but it doesn’t actually work

Fauci is at it again. "It’s still not ok for vaccinated Americans to eat and drink indoors." pic.twitter.com/yWHTnRN18f
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 12, 2021
Fauci is at it again. "It’s still not ok for vaccinated Americans to eat and drink indoors." pic.twitter.com/yWHTnRN18f
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 12, 2021
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
The evil of the world is made possible by nothing but the sanction you give it.
The left want lockdowns. They need the vaccine to to fail.
Aw, doesn’t she put totalitarianism nicely?
So, doesn’t stop you catching it, doesn’t stop you spreading it, it may cause problems for you forever, could cause infertility in young women, could possibly kill you, alters DNA, forces this virus to mutate so you need boosters forever, and for 99.4% of the population who will survive this virus, makes the “vaccine” worse than the disease. And makes Fauci rich.
Only vaccinated people get evacuated…
The left dont have friends ,why should the Proles enjoy themselves ?
That is only for the left “eelites” , standing smiling falsely ,back to the wall so you cant get stabbed , chatting to someone you hate and are envious of plotting to usurp his well paying job ,or just hating him because ,well because .
Laughing falsely at pitifull clowns pretending to be comedians ,swearing and rubishing people outside the herd.
They are having a socialist globalist “Comedy Festival” in Melbourne ,haha , a socialist wankfest , there wont be any real comedy ,but they got the festering bit right .
Fauci announces COVID vaccinations in the anus more effective.
PS, may or may not be from the Bee.
It would be much simpler to produce a vaccine against Fauci.
What is an ‘infection’? Are people sick, or just PCR positive? If the latter, does it matter?
Hunter recommends sticking parmesan up there.
Sounds like a horse designed by a Govt committee.
I know which ones are the crazies
Mh, was I seeing right? Were those people forcing vaccination on the mentally disabled armed?
Yes they were. It’s called “Operation Homebound” run by the LA Sheriff’s Dept.
The mentally disabled are forcibly ‘vaccinated’ while armed police supervise.
”Fauci says he personally takes 8000-9000 units of vitamin D per day ”
so presuming he got the real vax shot, have to wonder what he knows…..
mh, that post is shocking & sickening.
I am speechless.
Ah shucks caught in another Kafka Trap (Fauci Trap?)
Thank God Trump’s not in charge anymore.
They produced a map showing the latest COVID cases in the UK recently, significantly down, but still a few concentrated areas. The authorities bizarrely said that cases generally are single figures and they could name them so people could stay clear, but wouldn’t. When you see the map of the UK and the red areas, surprise, surprise its the muslim shitholes in Birmingham, Bradford, Manchester etc.
We’ve destroyed western civilisation because of unhygienic diseased migrants.
Adopting the devils advocate position, that reaction would be perfectly natural from someone incapable of understanding what is going on (note: not the accompanying 4-6 people). Presumably a next of kin or guardian has already provided consent. The video is just for effect and tells you nothing about what is going on.
Having been in a few rooms full of people with brain injuries it isn’t always pretty. Nurses and support workers are often required to have huge reserves of patience to keep going.
Whatever position you have on the Rona or the vaccines, surely, this far into the movie, you’d have to be asking yourself what on earth is really going on?
Weirder every day.
He learned this trick after visiting bath-houses in the 80s for “research purposes”.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.advocate.com/health/2021/2/08/dr-fauci-used-visit-gay-bathhouses-and-bars-study-hiv%3famp
Ok, so we’ll have to eat and drink in the street or the backyard. How about sleeping, taking a shower, checking the email, or watching TV? Are they ok indoors? Or is it just taking sustenance that’s the problem?
Now they are saying international travel will be almost non existent until 2024, and this was before the delay in the vaccine rollout. So it is not just the great and powerful Fauci constantly changing his mind through this.
Deloitte Access Economics’ latest quarterly business outlook predicts international travel won’t fully return until 2024, as international borders open slowly until then.
On top of that, Deloitte said quarantine for arrivals would likely remain in some form for years, as efforts continue to stop the virus being imported back into the country.
Deloitte economist Chris Richardson said that would have a bearing on overseas travel getting back to what it was pre-COVID.
“That keeps international travel – both inbound and outbound – pretty weak in 2022, and it may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024,” he said, according to 7 News.
Deloitte’s quarterly forecast was prepared prior to Australia’s national vaccine rollout hitting a setback last week, which could further dampen expectations about the return of overseas travel.
https://www.news.com.au/travel/travel-updates/international-travel-for-australians-likely-wont-return-until-2024/news-story/310c4c272e77e356f4e001e0a839820a?utm_source=news.com.au%20%E2%80%94%20Australia%E2%80%99s%20leading%20news%20site&utm_mediam=email&utm_campaign=editorial
Albatross , I once asked a chemist if taking massive amounts of vitamin C would prevent colds ,he replied that the body would accept and process as much as it wanted and excrete the rest ,disclouring the urine . I take one vitamin D capsule a day thats probably all you need . Fauci is a real decromat ,from the same mold as the other geriatric crooks ,
Sniffy ,Botox Poops nadler pencil neck and the other shit .
America needs areal Revolution to eliminate the shit.
Its a third world country where thieves can steal an election and get away with it unpunished .
Yeah – but you have to sh1t in the street – Indians are ahead of the game.
Ubique ,got an email from one of my cousins ,who lives in Lancaster , England , the government is now allowing the punters to eat outdoors ,she said there wont be many takers as its 3 degrees there ,she is adefinite non starter .
Good – a mask might shut up Brian Cox for a few minutes.
When you see the map of the UK and the red areas, surprise, surprise its the muslim shitholes in Birmingham, Bradford, Manchester etc.
The same in Sweden, apparently.
It has skewed their numbers all along.
Oh noes!!!
Bwian Cox says we now have to watch out for “long COVID”!
Long Covid: an unfolding story with Professor Brian Cox | The Royal Society
Is long COVID a description of people who recovered from the “treatment” they received, especially the NHS, who are struggling not with any COVID related but related to the negligence of the health workers?
It’s worth stating for the hundredth time: the vaccines aren’t going to do shit.
So which vaccine did you get arky?
We are now seeing emerge into the light the cul-de-sac that the logic of an elimination policy has driven us. There is no way out but to engage reverse.
Which isn’t happening any time soon.
Bern, I’m waiting to see the long term effects on the older, catallaxy lady cruising demographic, some time in 2024/ 25.
So arky, you’re saying we need to have more stricter lock downs & forced vax jabs ?
h/t Stupid bird that interviewed JP.
I’m just being a dick arky.
People having the jab (any jab now) should be paid as they are participating in a stage III trial.
Symptoms over 4 weeks, particularly over 12 weeks, by UK definition – probably ‘Elf workers bombarded by the bug.
Now let me get this clear ,you get the jab ,but you can still get the virus and spread it to others , ,in every following year you are going to have a booster, so by the end of ten yearsthe vaccine will have gone trough the period normally acceptable for vaccine trials but you have had ten in the trial period with the other mass guinea pigs .
This must bethe biggest vaccine trial in history .
Whatever happened to herd immunity ? Why have I only met one person with the common flu this season ? So many questions with no one to answer them .