This is why Mount Isa roofers must continue to wear masks
Dr Jeannette Young has held a press conference to say that an 80 year-old man has died.
This is another reminder that this is a deadly virus, and we still see thousands of people around the world on a daily basis dying from COVID.”
– Triumphant Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath.
Mrs D’Ath replaced Dr Steven Miles (a doctor of unionism) in the health portfolio last November. Having cultivated a reverence for life as an industrial advocate for the AWU, as Attorney-General she legalised the dismemberment of nine-month old foetuses in October.
This entry was posted in Fake News
, Politics
. Bookmark the permalink
.
And only 2 days til the end of mandatory masks. Wonder what will happen next.
Ha. I’ve been wondering the same thing especially now as some 80+ year old fellow died. Picked up covid in the Philippines or New Guinea. Had been in quarantine.
But, any excuse will do. Can’t be too careful. Abundance of caution etc.
We are governed by idiots.
We wish. Alas, it’s worse than this.
The political posturing that has been on display over the last 12+ months in connection with the virus represents the nadir of our political class.
And a class they have become, which is a problem for our democracy, such as it is.
The stupidist meme over the past two years has been ‘save lives’. How many have been saved?
Pony Girl and Sneakers are really scratching around now. Sneakers is lucky because he has the China-Pilbara iron ore shipping to draw on, much of which flys straight out of the Phillipines to provide fodder for the 6pm News scare.
This is creepy. There are more people wearing masks now than when this thing was actually going around.
I travel extensively for work and I provide the following insights. Note this is for people outside of venues, not indoors.
*The wealthier suburbs in Brisbane like Toowong & Tenerife almost everyone (90%+ ) are wearing them. 40-50% for middle-class suburbs and back up again in poorer suburbs.
* Where people aren’t wearing masks, they are almost all men between 25-60 years of age. Almost all middle-aged women(35-60) wear masks and are the only ones likely to say something about one not wearing one.
In industrial suburbs, only about 25% are wearing masks and in remote communities about 75% (with the exception of Toowoomba where I would guess it’s around one in four or 25%).
Form your own opinions as to why, these are just my personal observations in SE Qld over the last two weeks.
I didn’t think it was possible, but the Queensland government could well be even more moronic and hopeless than the government here in Victoria.
In Victoria you can now see the faces of most people ,masks are mandatory on public transport and hospitals . Which I suppose is reasonable . At my local pharmacy they have re,oved those stupid perspex screens tgat actually serve no purpose.
However we have resumed admittin overseas travellers into the flawed quarantine alp rort ,saw pics of Indians “returning home ” .Indians for Gods sake ! The Chinese virus is rampant there ! “We cannot understand where this Third Wave originated ” yeah right comrade.
The rotten media is driving this hysteria and the career polliemuppets are being swept away to save teir miserable little careers . God knows where it will end .
Keep em scared and compliant.
Another thing ,we are no longer being brainwashed by the Beloved Comrade Andrews ,not a peep out of him . “The premier will resume his duties very soon ” 4weeks later not a word from him , the injuries he recieved were obviously played down to minimise the huge swell of grief the people would show if they knew the truth . The state is still going without the bullshit ,one sensible thing they are doing is creating immunity from litigation for GPs and clinics compelled to administer the anti Chinese virus untried vaccines ,the law rade will be pissed off they coukd see a nice little earner in that .
Meanwhile Florida (which unlike Australia has had an actual Covid wave) made masks optional and cases have plummeted.
They recorded single digit deaths last week and they are fully open for business, leisure and pleasure.
Maximum Leader is still in hiding?
Someone else has pulled off a major Coupf?
She said everyone who had arrived on the same flight had gone into 14-day hotel quarantine and there is no risk to the community…
Not quite true; multiple cats are being turned suicidal by the post!
When you’ve just won an election and don’t have to worry about the vote-herd for several years ….. anything goes …..!
What about an Open Thread so’s we can get stuck into the “I considered suicide” dopey sheila from Oz Post sacked for handing the million-dollar-watches to her cronies?
The apostrophe elides the “e”.
(H/t to The Avengers.)
or option 3/ – he got another kicking.
Humphrey B:
We are actually ruled by malevolent narcissists who will grasp any opportunity to strut their egos in front of us, while they gleefully preen themselves in front of their fellow travelers on a world stage they refuse to allow us to point out their arses are wiped in the same way as ours.
…and those are their good points.
Don’t get me started.
about 10 per thousand people die every year from ‘stuff’. Somewhere around 5% of that rate are now covid deaths.
If the vaccine either doesn’t work/gets sufficient numbers ( which you wouldn’t bet against) what exactly is the Australian plan for rejoining the world. Despite Sneakers wet dreams (eew) we can’t spend the rest of our lives in WA.
About the median age for a male to die in Oz. 81 from memory.
In South Australia mask wearing – either outside or inside venues – is still very much the pursuit of a small minority. Whether that is a reflection of our common sense or simply of our isolation from the rest of the world/country over the last year I will let others judge.
As for the cowed and compliant mask wearing Queenslanders – have some self respect, and learn to evaluate risks.
Australia is going to be hermetically sealed for several centuries.
Australia is going to be hermetically sealed for several centuries.
Not sure that Chairman Xi sees it that way.
Just like the Miata then? Good plan.
This is exactly where I’m at. Not enough has been said at every level of government about a transition back to normality and there needs to be that transition. Societies that have locked themselves away from the world have stagnated, history has shown us time and again.
Yeanette Young, the horse scarerer
duncanm says:
April 13, 2021 at 4:38 pm
Yeah, some weird stuff happens:
6,000 people a year die due to texting whilst driving in the US.
Hippos kill 2,900 people a year.
Autoerotic asphyxiation kills 600 people each year globally.
Icicles kill 100 people per year in Russia.
150 people per year die from being hit on the head by a coconut.
Being hit by lightening kills 24,000 every year.
People die from falling out of bed…..all kinds of weird things.
In fairness, texting whilst driving is fairly stupid and killing yourself or somebody else would have a high likelihood.
baby steps to Soylent Green
I wonder if that moron is equally worried about an 82-year old Australian dead from the Pfizer ‘vaccine’?
When the North was being inundated with multi-drug resistant TB from PNG a few years back there was no panic nor required masking outside of the Hospital’s iso rooms.
There was no panic because almost no-one outside of the far North heard about it.
Here is a thought for having tourists in the future- Bus-tels! Chains of buses fitted out as hotels (like trains with specialist carriages) driving tourists around Australia, and tourists staying on the buses unless being taken to clean sites, like beaches. Instead of staying locked up in their hotels for 2 weeks, and not seeing anything, they could still see lots of places, through the bus windows!
If everyone goes along with the stupid rules and regulations and nobody complains other than the likes of people on the Cat, then obviously the workers are quite agreeable. They are sheep but what can you do.
The decision to restrict AstraZeneca to under 50s shows that the risk of clots from the vaccine is greater for younger people than is the risk of contracting and being hospitalised from the virus.
What does that tell us about this whole thing? This is the first acknowledgement by the Federal Government that for most people ‘rona is a big nothing.
PB says:
April 13, 2021 at 6:13 pm
Yup I remember that too. Bit of trade and at times direct flights to Port Moresby go out of Townsville. Was pretty calm across NQ, TGH had extra precautions though.
I was vaccinated years ago against TB, have apparently had a close encounter though that doesn’t surprise me as my Mantoux tests now go nuts. QuantiFERON Gold test cleared me of latent TB though. All the steps above I took without panic, especially after tests eliciting an over the top immune response. I am still miffed this virus has elicited such an over the top response. We’ve seen these before SARS, MERS, Bird Flu, Swine Flu. Some worse than others and at least one of the named worse than SARS-COV-2.
Australia is going to be hermetically sealed for several centuries.
Scaremongerer.
Ten years, tops.
In WA it’s harder to spot someone wearing a mask than a State Liberal politician. Common sense is actually only common in WA.
Yeah nah.
When McClown tells them to, they can’t wait to don the mask. The idiots love it.
Here’s something I don’t understand and haven’t had explained:
Why are under 50s more at risk of blood clots when older people are more at risk in normal circumstances?
They will be more likely to get STDs from each other instead of the locals.
So it’s like a Contiki tour in every way.
The failed doctor and the failed federal member for Petrie have spoken, let’s hide under the bed after burning chook feathers etc. Up here in “on our selection country” most people thumb their noses at masks but when one attends a dentist and the staff caution you about non mask wearing, one thinks about the irony of the situation, and fools, and more fools, and about ones grandfathers who left this area of country wearing Emu feathers in their hat bands, and one is ashamed to be an Australian.
A little aside here. Can anyone tell me anything the Queensland Premier or her government has actually done apart from a couple of lockdown and put the entire state in Chinese made muzzles?
If this keeps up much longer I am selling up and going back to Australia.
Not sure what treatment was being administered here but apparently in the Philippines it was straight on to a high dose course of vitamins D + C (at least) and anti-inflammatory medication.
*That info is from a friend whose father caught covid in The Philippines. His father is a retired surgeon from the US.
Always amuses me that a lady called Death (silent “e”) is Health Minister.
Another reminder that Sweden never achieved herd immunity.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Wyman856/status/1381296353180069891/photo/2
No. None of this is reasonable at all.
Jupes:
Jupes, I’ve been thinking about that since last Friday.
Today it occurred to me that that is not the right question.
What the problem is that the odds from clots is greater for the under 50s because there is no great risk from getting very sick or dying from the virus. So there is no reason to have the vaccine at all and to have a vaccine that could cause clots in otherwise healthy people is the risk.
Whereas, for older people, clots can be a risk for any number of health conditions AND so is the risk of becoming very sick and dying of ‘rona. But which is greater? Answer: the virus.
FFS test
Aspirin
blood
Take 2. BBS could the fact older people are on blood thinners like aspirin be another factor as well…
RD, maybe. But it’s the odds. For the under 50s the odds are shorter for clots with AZ than becoming very sick with the virus; for the over 50s it’s the other way around. So how can the government “sell” a vaccine to otherwise healthy people who may end up with mild symptoms if the by-product could be clots? Answer: they can’t.
For the over 50s, especially those above 70 and with health problems of one type or another, there is a risk. The lady who died the other day in Brisbane from the Phizer vaccine, well, the CMO, made the comment that she wasn’t well anyhow. So it couldn’t be from the vaccine, even though she died 3 hours later. Can’t really say that with young people.
Thanks BBS that makes sense. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the government explained that* or a journalist had an ounce of curiousity.
* Of course they can’t, otherwise they would have to admit that young people aren’t at risk.
As opposed to the vast majority of Covid deaths? FMD I’m sick of the bullshit spin coming from these arsehats.
The vaccine ended up finishing off the old Duke guy in England.
Dive from Wuhan virus or die from the monkey vaccine.