Speedbox: Covid roulette – Australia lost

In the world of covid roulette, there are three broad choices in dealing with the disease.
The first choice is the ‘do nothing’ and let the disease roll through your population. Kind of like the Swedish model which is a variant that attempts to protect the elderly and those who are compromised with co-morbidities. The Swedes took some other measures (social distancing etc) but were more ‘hands off’ than virtually every other country. Despite their efforts, a number of elderly or ill have died and the death rate per million is relatively high compared to most of the world. Despite that, a significant number of Swedes agree with the government’s handling of covid.
The second choice is to ‘manage’ the infection. This is also called ‘flattening the curve’ and accepts that some will die but the health system will cope for the majority. The important factor is management – meaning that the government accept that the disease will impact the population and restrictions, of varying severity, are imposed from time to time to try and exert some downward pressure over the rate of infection. It is a balancing act to accept significant societal and economic disruption without adopting either a hands-off approach or imposing debilitating totalitarian restrictions. This is particularly relevant in Europe given its history and porous borders. That approach also acknowledges that a moderately high percentage of the population will be asymptomatic and/or will have little adverse reaction to the disease when infected. Coupled with an eventual vaccine, the economic and population damage will be somewhat less but is effectively accepting the premature death of some. In the broadest sense, this is the classic ‘pro bono’ approach – for the greater good.
The third choice is what Australia eventually went for. Originally, Australia took the ‘flatten the curve’ second choice but when it appeared that there was an opportunity to eliminate the virus, the government pounced. Unfortunately, they didn’t think it through.
As a consequence of our geography, Covid did not do a lot of damage initially. We had some deaths but prior to the Victorian nursing home debacle, and since, deaths have been quite rare. With increasingly emboldened governments reinforced by the local police and a compliant media browbeating the population, movement restrictions were ramped up to the point that elimination became a viable proposition. And it came to pass, like NZ and a handful of South Pacific nations, Covid has been effectively eliminated from our shores.
It didn’t have to be this way of course. Many Cats and others wrote, emailed or telephoned their elected representatives and the media with reasonable and thought-out alternative options that were, generally, a hybrid of choices one and two. Regardless, the government pressed ahead and therein lies our problem – we are now totally reliant on a vaccine. Our population is defenceless with virtually no broad exposure to the disease and the full cost of our global isolation is yet to become apparent. We know that Covid has cost the Treasury some $580Bn and counting, but that is just the known measurable cost to date.
The most recent debacle of vaccine availability and rollout displays our vulnerability with the Astra Zeneca version effectively withdrawn from the bulk of the population. Yet, whilst we await the Pfizer or Novavax versions at the end of the year, the world moves on. As of 10th April, the UK had vaccinated 48% of their population, the USA 35%, Canada 19% whilst Germany, Austria and Belgium are all around 18% and growing quickly. Australia is 0.6%.
Our governments thought they were terribly clever and that our isolation was our greatest asset. Other than some recalcitrants at the Catallaxy Files and a few other websites, they managed to cower the bulk of the population with little effort and their mission was a resounding success.
But was it? Australia bet on the vaccine saving us yet it is probable the majority of the population will not be vaccinated for another year, at best. With Australia effectively marooned into the foreseeable future, what remains to be seen is the extent of the fiscal and social disruption awaiting us as the months tick by.
Your options 1 and 2 seem lacking in any specific details and if you want to include Sweden as an example of 1, I’m not seeing any difference between them at all.
I’m reminded of various papers which analysed 1918 and post-1918 flu deaths amongst the islands of the Pacific.
All of a sudden, immunity statistics are becoming available, to demonstrate the effectiveness of the experimental vaccines.
It’s telling that those numbers have never been available before, but given prior years flu, I think Australia was/will be largely saved by it’s previous exposure.
People in show business are notorious (assured of their genius by their staff and other hangers on) for making the most inane pronouncements without the faintest suspicion they are not especially bright.
And politics is show business for ugly people.
But what about the children?
Won’t someone think of the children?
Scomo said this morning we need to view Wuflu as similar to the flu. We manage the risk accordingly. Talk about a day late and a dollar short, although this time it’s 12 months and $1 trillion.
Well, parliament is getting a bit behind in the Liars Party metric of more bills passed = awesome government
Watch this space https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Bills_Legislation/Bills_Lists/Details_page?blsId=legislation%2Fbillslst%2Fbillslst_c203aa1c-1876-41a8-bc76-1de328bdb726
.
By definition, a true pandemic causes a high degree of mortality (death).
3 million dead in the world from covid
number of people = 7.8 billion
no pandemic at all.
Don’t know of any nation that went for option 2 – they all seemed to gleefully move from flattening the curve to draconian shut-downs with variations of the Stasi as the new model for police forces around the world.
At least with us being slow in the roll-out of the vaccine, the rest of the world can be the guinea pigs. New types of medications normally have a 5 to 10 year development period. The new vaccines have had a 5 to 10 month development period, with governments and the media keen to minimize criticism. Even with AstraZenica, I suspect the main motivation in attacking it is coming from those who will profit from more expensive vaccines, or from political motivations, for example with the EU wanting to attack the UK because of Brexit.
Too many words and it could all be summarised in a lot simpler manner.
Namely that all the ‘authorities’ needed to do was stick with their own ‘pandemic plans’, which without exception stipulated that quarantining everyone, closing the borders, lockdowns, masks etc, etc. at best do not work and at worst are much worse than the actual disease.
It is not actually true that Sweden has had significantly worse outcomes than the rest of the world. Their overall mortality has been within normal annual variance and, assuming the various countries’ ‘covid deaths’ statistics are believable – a big IF – they have done better than the likes of UK, Belgium etc, which went full-on totalitarian in their approach.
We knew by August that there were very effective, cheap treatments available – just search for the interview with Professor Thomas Borody for proof.
We also knew by the northern autumn that the WuFlu presents much less of a danger to the vast majority of the population than many of the recurring flu strains.
So the only reasonable solution to the entire ‘crisis’ would have been to isolate the very old or otherwise infirm and do nothing else whatsoever. Just like Belarus and a few others did.
To subsequently push experimental vaccines, including now trying to vaccinate kids as young as 6 (!) as some kind of a universal salvation is not just unjustified. It is outright criminal.
And if you think AUS/NZ have, or will have, via the vaccines, ‘eliminated’ ConVid-1984, you are dreaming.
True there is no pandemic.
Odds to get a blood clot are 1 in 350,000
Gov says under 50s are at more risk to clots than to covid
This means the risk of covid is less than 1 in 350,000
i.e. There is no risk and there is no need for a vaccine
Putting aside the fact that many people wo have ‘recovered’ from Covid 19 are reporting ongoing and debilitating ill health….What percentage or number of deaths would there need to be for you to accept it is a pandemic?
Should Governments put aside mitigation efforts until a satisfactory number of deaths is reached and it can then correctly be called a pandemic?
https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/desantis-and-doctors-accuse-media-big-tech-hiding-harm-covid-restrictions
”
DeSantis and doctors accuse media, Big Tech of hiding harm from COVID restrictions
Second roundtable follows YouTube’s removal of his first COVID-19 discussion with Stanford, Harvard medical experts.
”
Follow the science*
*but only what big-tech says is OK.
First, it was a (repeated) quarantine hotels debacle, an entirely government-created disaster, and for which nobody was held accountable. Then it became a nursing homes debacle, again a government-created disaster.
What percentage or number of deaths would there need to be for you to accept it is a pandemic?
Maybe enough to show a statistically significant excess mortality?
Should Governments put aside mitigation efforts until a satisfactory number of deaths is reached and it can then correctly be called a pandemic?
Are you implying that max suggested that? He didn’t.
In any case the answer to your question is “of course not”. Each year flu vaccines are made available without waiting to see whether there’s a “pandemic”.
But what is clear is that “mitigation efforts” shouldn’t be pursued if they cause more damage than what’s being mitigated. Take, for example, the optometrists’ report that the proportion of young children in Australia diagnosed as short-sighted around the end of 2020 was over 20% rather than the normal just over 5%. The optometrists said that that’s irreversible, and that it was caused by a distortion in the children’s exposure to long and medium vision compared to short range vision as a consequence of the lockdown.
True, being short-sighted is not especially debilitating but it’s undesirable, and “mitigation efforts” by Maximum Leader et hoc generis have inflicted it on about 15% of a whole cohort of Australians.
Then there’s the taxpayer-funded advertising campaigns which effectively admit that the “mitigation efforts” have caused a huge increase in domestic violence, alcoholism and other problems.
The point made by max is therefore an important one – fake hysteria about a “pandemic” is conducive to political opportunists like Maximum Leader wanting to be seen to “do something” and causing totally unnecessary damage.
If Aussies remain largely unvaccinated and survive on our little island while the rest of the world perishes from either Covid or it’s supposed cure, we can then begin to move out into the world, facing little resistance, and take over the world in our own right. It is our eventual destiny.
I think there is a movie plot in there somewhere.
Great post Speedy. We are being ruled by morons.
Not really. Sweden is coming in at number 28 (and falling) at the minute.
There was of course a 4th choice. One which will likely be found to be the most sensible choice: Treatment with HCQ or Ivermectin. This has been known since April 2020.
Of course, this is not the choice which was taken. Reprehensibly, various state governments prohibited these treatments as soon as they were raised as a serious alternative, and pushed for the billion dollar experimental gene therapy, which is clearly going wrong.
The “advirus vector” vector products (they are not “vaccines”) J&J and AstraZeneca have this nasty blood clot issue.
The Pfizer and Moderna Mrna gene therapies (and definitely NOT vaccines) had a nasty habit in animal trials of resulting in death IN EVERY CASE when the guinea pig is exposed to the wild virus. “Antibody dependent Enhancement) causes a cytokine storm and lyour immune system eats your liver.
So if this whole sordid issue is delayed for sseveral months until the “death by vaccine” stats really add up in the rest of the world, it may well turn out that Australia is indeed the “lucky country”. When your immune system has a “effectifity” of 99.9% it is a bit foolish to foist experimental gene tampering on the entire population.
So the Australian Governments are a bunch of incompetent imbeciles incapable of thinking things through.
Who’d have guessed?!
I also think that Australia’s utter incompetence in rolling out its vaccine, will ultimately by pure accident and incompetence, be found to have protected its population better than any of the other western states, which allowed most of their populations to be injected with this experimental shit.
@Tim
the jump in childhood shortsightedness was Dans eve il attempt to turn the nations children into him.
lol
Slim Cognito at 1:10:
. . . while the rest of the world perishes from either Covid or it’s supposed cure, we can . . . take over the world in our own right.
I think the Chinese have already thought of that one
Good post Speedbox, but there’s another issue that I think is worth looking at.
How likely is it that Australia would have suffered severely if we’d done nothing (except protect the elderly and other vulnerable groups)?
It looks to me that the vast majority of places in the world that have suffered severely from the Chicom virus have at least one of three factors:
1. Being a dysfunctional third world shithole with next to no effective health system and a large proportion of the population already suffering serious health problems.
2. Being freezing cold – not just the overnight low dipping below zero for half an hour two or three times in winter, but seriously below freezing for lengthy periods of time. Look at Europe – big numbers in the first few months of 2020, then virtually nothing over summer, then problems again as winter came on.
3. A population skewed extraordinarily towards the elderly, e.g. Florida, which is America’s retirement village and so has total numbers that aren’t great (even though demographic for demographic they’ve done excellently without totalitarianism).
Australia has “none of the above”. (Our governments are working on implementing 1. but it will take them a few years yet.) There might be a few hot spots, like the Gold Coast with its elderly population, or indigenous communities with their self-inflicted third world lifestyles, but by and large we just don’t have the apparent risk factors.
What does seem clear is that there’s negligible if any correlation between more drastic oppression and better epidemiological outcomes. It seems highly likely that we’ve been “protected” from a threat that was nowhere near great enough to justify what’s been done to us.
.
I have to say overall I disagree with this article. It seems like the author has cherry picked the most optimistic data from outside Australia combined with the most pessimistic from within Australia.
I have several family/friends across Europe and North America. They too have copped multiple lockdowns and are miserable. Social disruption has been massive and ongoing. And even with vaccines being rolled out, the goalposts keep getting shifted on what the parameters for “a return to normal” would be.
Australia had a sound strategy. Total shut-down of external borders in order to preserve freedoms within those borders. It’s been mostly effective. Where it’s gone wrong has mainly been due to incompetence and paranoia that has led to over-policing in certain regards, as well as the helicopter money and the distorted thinking that creates.
If it wasn’t for dïckhed Dan and his ALP mafia-state we as a nation would look very good.
the jump in childhood shortsightedness was Dans eve il attempt to turn the nations children into him.
Watch out for the spate of hunched shoulders caused by stooping over computers for too long…
I’m investing long in Scoliosis/spinal treatment clinics!
Good. There are less retards than I originally thought. The vast majority of people haven’t failed the stupid test by taking the not-vaccine. It sounds as though people have logically worked out the falsehood;
1) People like Bill Gates who are pushing the vax, openly want to depopulate the planet.
2) The vax manufacturer have applied for an exemption against any lawsuits and any damage their vaccines do.
Saving against what is effectively a bad flu? Saving us against something that is only a concern for the very very old and those who are morbidly fat?
There is nothing to be saved from apart from people’s own blindness.
Rabbi Puti, I lost $35k last year and total gov compensation was $3k so I’m $32k in the hole that I’ll never get back, especially at 65yo. You say that the gov did good, well how about you compensating me for the loss of hard earned $? How much did you lose? You appear not to have considered the costs of their actions even more so the cost to individuals on lost education, opportunities, socialising I could go on but it’s a long list and many people will never get their losses back much less get in front.
The 2010 sars event during Obama/Biden was a practice run …
“The article, published on Feb 5, 2010, originally appeared in Forbes.
It was removed sometime mid 2020 with no explanation.”
This link has the web archive link, and has reproduced the article in full for posterity:
Why the WHO faked a pandemic
https://evidencenotfear.com/why-the-who-faked-a-pandemic-forbes/
Hindsight is a wonderful thing. If we knew with a high degree of certainty that we would have effective vaccines by the start of 2021, then it might have been feasible to attempt to manage the virus until the vaccine came along (that’s still a big IF though – assuming a level of competence in managing the impacts). And it would still have resulted in economic, social and health costs.
Despite their efforts, a number of elderly or ill have died and the death rate per million is relatively high compared to most of the world.
When considering the Swedish response it should be noted that certain ethnic groups in low socio-economic communities suffered greater morbidity & mortality from covid than the mainstream population.
Ok, so the WHO, CDC, our DoH, the dictionary etc. define a pandemic as;
“an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area (i.e. multiple countries or continents) and typically affects a significant proportion of the population.”
So the quibble seems to be over the definition of what defines a “significant proportion” of the population?
I would say that most reasonable people would consider 31 million cases and 563,000 deaths in the U.S, 13.7 million cases and 355,000 deaths in Brazil (probably an undercount like India, Mexico and other less developed countries) and 4.37 million cases and 127,000 deaths in the U.K (to name but three countries and in a bit over 12 months) constitutes a “significant proportion”.
If it wasn’t for dïckhed Dan and his ALP mafia-state we as a nation would look very good.
That should never be forgotten.
Go back and look at was posted last year. And then fuck off.