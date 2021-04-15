Liberty Quote
People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices…. But though the law cannot hinder people of the same trade from sometimes assembling together, it ought to do nothing to facilitate such assemblies, much less to render them necessary.— Adam Smith
Biden obeys Trump
It’s possible – but still doubtful – that Biden’s puppeteers are slowly coming to the same conclusion as the rest of us. They’re wrong.
First Biden starts to build the wall, now he is bringing people home from the middle east. Trump was right….again….
For reals !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVejxghJOIA
And the MSM which you would think would support this (end war, y’know) are up in arms demanding someone elses kids stay and fight.
Seems all the gains made in Afghan society will be lost. Which is code for the women are back indoors.
So, the narrative for the MSM is someone else does the stuffing of the intestines back into their stomach while screaming for momma so the Afghan women (in Kabul only) can go outside the compound.
Dying for Virtue Signaling.
Considering the blood and treasure wasted it’s past time. over 18 years in that country. If they haven’t stabilized themselves by now they never will. All the military can do is buy time. After that it’s up to the civilians to build a functional civilisation. Realistically it’s a tribal area so what they have passes as a functional civilisation for them. Now do Seria and the surrounding countries.
biden is a ventriloquist’s doll for team crony capitalists
US President Joe Biden “has decided” to pull troops from Afghanistan, something which was apparently a “bad idea” when Donald Trump proposed it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hnRv7pQPNU
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/1975-cbs-news-footage-shows-the-dramatic-evacuation-of-saigon/
Or, more to the point:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BtBGr-t5KA
The fact is Biden tried to stall the withdrawal Trump negotiated but the US then received intelligence that the Taliban was planning several major offensives in the northern summer in response. Realising this would be disastrous for his presidency, Biden reluctantly signed off on Trump’s peace deal.
It is amusing that Trump’s order to remove troops from Afghanistan and Syria was “irresponsible” and “dangerous” and the Pentagon brass actively subverted his orders. Now Biden has ordered the same and he’ll probably get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing so.
The Forever War crew are not happy.
So now Biden has been forced by circumstance to confirm (where previously he had been licensed by political dishonesty to repudiate) another Trump policy.
First the wall.
Now getting out of interminable and pointless war.
If he is not careful he might say something nice about America. Then they will have to whisk him out of the White House and install the Laughing Clown Kamala – ‘cos the Chinese won’t stand for it.
So Pymonter is trying imply an equivalence between Sth Vietnam and Afghanistan. Ridiculous.
PS I wouldn’t believe a word that comes out of the squatters in the White House.
The War Machine is angry. Very angry.
Gotta keep spilling blood and blowing treasure. Not their own, just other people’s.
Did anyone else notice his idiotic deadline? September 11
Odd, isn’t it.
Ines Pohl (author of first article), doesn’t seem too upset this time.
It is amusing that Trump’s order to remove troops from Afghanistan and Syria was “irresponsible” and “dangerous” and the Pentagon brass actively subverted his orders.
The retarded “you broke it you own it” has mutilated and deformed policy for decades now.
There was zero rationale for trying to keep an entity called “Afghanistan” in one piece, far better to have tried splintering it into tribal fiefs and fucking off.
Solving Afghanistans problems? More chance of Afghanistan reforestation. Damn you global warming!
Knowing Biden and the puppets pulling the strings, the troops will probably be pulled from that shithole only to invade Syria.
Knowing Biden and the puppets pulling the strings, the troops will probably be pulled from that shithole only to invade Syria.
Where ever the Biden Crime Cartel can clip the biggest ticket.
Finally Biden has got around to winning the election. Better late than never, eh?
😀
Sorry CL but this heading “Biden obeys Trump” is BS
Biden has been an Afghanistan skeptic for ages.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/13/us/politics/biden-afghanistan-foreign-policy.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage
It would be fantastic if the Nobel Peace prize was awarded to Trump this year.
Luke73 takes a big slurp of the Biden Kool-Aid.
From the NYT of all reliable sources
“Trump was right….again….”
True, but they will never say it.
Already, they are saying the border policy is not Trumps, because they rescinded that, this one is Biden’s. You are not supposed to notice that it is exactly the same as Trump’s.
The hypocrisy never stops – AOC called the unaccompanied children detention centres “concentration camps” when Trump was using the Obama relics (ie, before Trump closed them), but now they are “over-flow facilities” with a “questionable reputation”.
Nor are you supposed to notice that Biden said during his campaign that you only issued EO’s when you couldn’t do it “properly” (ie, through congress), but he has issued MORE EO’s already than Trump or Obama or Bush over the same period of their respective presidencies.
The War Machine is angry. Very angry.
Gotta keep spilling blood and blowing treasure. Not their own, just other people’s.
Yes that’s for sure. They sure miss the cold war with all its little/no so little flare ups. They even had another go at starting it up again.
“From the NYT of all reliable sources“
“reliable sources” is CNN’s Stelter (“Mr Potatoe Head”) not the NYT!
One things for sure now, the US military is not about defending the US
Just in addition to my post above, it is fair to say that 45 did give Biden room to move by de-fanging the GOP superhawks (Liz Cheney etc.), Fox news etc. from the “cut and run” narrative they probably would have liked to run right now.
45’s vocal opposition to the forever wars brought the GOP base with him and has made this action by Biden a lot easier politically.
Being literate is just soooo demanding.
Afghanistan has never been stable and never will be…
Alexander the Great tried and failed
Persia tried and failed
Genghis Kahn tried and failed
Islam tried and failed
The Sikh empire tried and failed
The British tried three times and failed
the Russians tried three times and failed
The Americans tried and failed
“45”?
Being literate is just soooo demanding.
Code for ‘I’m in the know’
Yes. Only a completely tone deaf moron would do something like that. Which means it may have actually been Biden’s decision.
Did anyone else notice his idiotic deadline? September 11
Yes. Only a completely tone deaf moron would do something like that.
Trump’s deadline was in May.
Oh come on Mick, “45” is a long accepted and neutral nomenclature for former President Trump, used by both supporters and non supporters alike.
duncanm says: April 15, 2021, at 11:36 am
Significant as the anniversary of the 2001 WTC attacks.
Also significant that Trump had set the deadline as May First but in order to avoid saying “Trump was right and I was wrong,” the date has been shifted.
a happy little debunker says at 12:23 pm:
That has been my mantra right from the jump. Leave ’em to it, keep ’em in there all together to fight among themselves, accept that is how they have existed forever. Don’t know what you do about seizing the natural resources though.
Hahaha, you lot are so butthurt that Trump lost.
Anklebite better Benito M0ntylini, or take a holiday like Collaborator Bob did.
That has been my mantra right from the jump. Leave ’em to it, keep ’em in there all together to fight among themselves, accept that is how they have existed forever. Don’t know what you do about seizing the natural resources though.
Same way the RAF did it between the World Wars.
Villages under a local warlord start sortieing out to cause trouble at your own friendly towns, pump stations, pipelines or mines. In reply, you drop leaflets to politely request their evacuation. You come back 6 hours later and flatten said villages with real bombs. And leave with a polite request they not do it again. Or they can expect no warning next time.
They won’t be coming home. The forever war types will send them to Ukraine. That’s the next hot spot to stir up. Or will it be Iran? I’m hearing more and more that parents who have been military are telling their kids to avoid the military like the plague. It might be time for the global-homo elite to do another false flag to reignite patriotism.
Yep. Might even remind a few people (i.e. those that can count) that in 20 years in that stinking shithole cesspit, the US and its allies achieved precisely nothing.
They won’t be coming home. The forever war types will send them to Ukraine. That’s the next hot spot to stir up. Or will it be Iran?
Agree the Bush neo-con filth were just itching to invade Iran. Funny how the left loves them now. I guess their hatred of working and middle class Americans is greater than their professed love of peace.
If the Soviets with their extreme methods of inflicting compliance coukd not pull this crapheap into gear ,what hope would the Yanks with their soft cock methods have?
The LGBTHJRESDE community will be so pissed off that all that US money spent to prevent mussos from giving them flying lessons from tall buildings built withUS taxpayers money bu Sniffy bidens brother , and its back to the kitchen girls .
As the Germans used to say ,Kinder Kuchen und Kirche .
Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
April 15, 2021 at 12:23 pm
“45”?
Being literate is just soooo demanding.
Colt 45?
More likely Biden is obeying Chyna.
From 18/5/2020 – Iran, Pakistan, China, Russia support national reconciliation in Afghanistan
From 07/07/2020 – China, Afghanistan, Pakistan Seek ‘Orderly’ Foreign Troop Exit
From 01/04/2021 – The China-Iran-Pakistan Alliance Spells Trouble for Human Rights
And the regional map = https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-yVBh8g9VRyE/UDP8c6vfc0I/AAAAAAAAAGE/Ta–OlkQkZU/s1600/Afganistan.jpg
I’m guessing “left” to you me means anyone that doesn’t think Trump is the second coming.
Go on Twatter, type George W Bush in “Search”…read the top comments, the left (as in the actual left) fkn hate W Bush with a passion (cos of Iraq mainly), probably more then they hate Trump.
It’s funny now, how so many on the right pretend they never liked W, and that they were always against the Iraq invasion, but I remember well what actually went down at that time.
This blog deserves a better class of troll.
h/t Nolan.
Moby is as moby does.
Truth by assertion, confession by projection, throwaway slurs and a playbook so obvious, it might as well be painted Red.
You proclaim to have lurked here a long tike, Moby Luke. Perhaps you should have lurked moar…
It’s funny now, how so many on the right pretend they never liked W, and that they were always against the Iraq invasion, but I remember well what actually went down at that time.
Well that’s got me shaking on my boots.
Next you’ll be explaining umlauts.
John A says:
April 15, 2021 at 12:31 pm
duncanm says: April 15, 2021, at 11:36 am
Did anyone else notice his idiotic deadline? September 11
Significant as the anniversary of the 2001 WTC attacks.
Thats Public Relations gold! They can rename it Double Humiliation Day…. celebrating the day they got attacked, and the day they finally gave in. (Although I do agree it was time to get out.)
Don’t be surprised if the Taliban increases attacks on the US. That is what the Mujahadin did to the Soviets; smashed them on the way out.
Trump had the right idea.
Meet with the Taliban and tell them you are leaving. Do whatever you want to the goats, but if you ever cause us grief it will rain splitting atoms for eternity.
They killed a lot of jihadis. Nothing wrong with that.
They killed a lot of j*had*s. Nothing wrong with that.
Afghanistan are the most dominant home team since Richmond at the MCG. They might be as good as India in India on a dustbowl.
You on some roughtrade in a public toilet?
They killed a lot of j*had*s. Nothing wrong with that.
Irony.
Chechens, Arabs, -Stanis, Pasthuns, Uzbeks, Useful Idiot Westerners, etc. who might otherwise have caused any other nation grief at will, went to smash their heads against the Great Satan in Afghanistan.
Then Iraq.
Then Syria.
Then Sub-Saharan Africa.
And the cycle continues.
How many, I wonder, did the same thing for the IRA, Baader-Meinhoff gang, (Insert-Random-European-Communist-Terror-Group-Here) etc. that wedo not officially know about?
There will always be these sorts of brutal people with murderous ambitions, who will need to be checked woth equal brutality.
Aren’t humans great? 😕
So long as the ISI of Pakistan exists, the Taliban (Al Qaeda) will end up ruling Afghanistan which will be a breeding ground for muesli terrorists.
Regular offing of ISI leaders and the occasional carpet bombing of troublesome rural areas is the way to deal with Afghanistan.
No, it doesn’t.
Yeh, me and the Parrot.
Yep, good point…time for the Western powers to get out now though, I think pretty much everyone but the deadend neo-cons and the Military Industry Complex agree on that.
If the Jihadi’s start causing crap again…drone em.
Damn…eyes letting me down, meant Military “Industrial” Complex of course.
This blog deserves a better class of troll.
No, it doesn’t.
Another spectacular display of frantic sandbagging by (our only remaining) resident anklebiter Benito M0ntylini…
“That has been my mantra right from the jump. Leave ’em to it, keep ’em in there all together to fight among themselves, accept that is how they have existed forever. “
I always thought we should just put up a big fence around the entire ME and say “Now stay in your room and sort it out between yourselves. Don’t come out until it’s sorted!”, then MAKE it so no-one goes in, no-one goes out until they all agree it’s finished. Ugly, sure. But they want to act like kids (“He started it!” etc), treat ’em that way!
Also, he’s done a deal with Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras to help with the illegal migration crisis. (Not to be confused with the deals with Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras to help with the illegal migration crisis that he cancelled in February.)