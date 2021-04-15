Bring a ute: “And they are really going to come for me now”

CHANNEL Nine has tried to pull off one of those in-house builder’s bog PR patch-ups for Weakest Link host Magda Szubanski following her lightly criticised attack on Jenny Morrison. Instead, she went even more berserk. She now claims Mrs Morrison is a literal Nazi whose Christian comrades are a threat to her substantial person:
On Wednesday night, Szubanski appeared on A Current Affair to give her side of the story, saying her intention was to highlight the growing influence of ‘far-right Christians’ in political life.
“That was a mild way of drawing attention to the fact I do have concerns about, and trust me this is not about the majority of Christians, but the element of the far-right,” she said.
“And – they are really going to come for me now – I think that is a concern.”
She also thinks Mrs Morrison flashed a ‘white power’ sign in an official photograph with Harry and Meghan. Do Nine and its advertisers seriously want to go on sinking money into this lunatic? But hey, when nothing else is remotely viable as an excuse, when you’re facing well-deserved obloquy for disgraceful conduct, when you’ve attacked an innocent woman and can’t Holgate your way out of it, the “far right” dodge is the one for you. She would already be unemployed if she’d pilloried a Labor Prime Minister’s wife. Nine clearly hates its Christian audience.
I very rarely watch 9 or listen to any of their radio stations.
What would Kerry packer think of 9 now.
And she departed from the truth.
Didn’t realise it was Jen.
Followed by
Jen is a naxi
It’s fantastic logic.
Anyone who criticises me is a far right Christian.
You know, the first time I saw Jenny Morrison, I thought…
Now there’s a dangerous far-right Christian.
Except the Morrisons are not far right Christians.
They are Christians. There is nothing far right about them.
Magda using the far right tag as though it is a get out of gaol free card.
Being a religious bigot is not enough for her, has to throw in the political bigotry as well.
On the upside, Magda has undoubtedly generated some sympathy for the PM in what has thus far been an annus horibilis.
“The Far Right” is ABC talk for anywhere to the right of the the Extreme Left.
horribilus
Being a religious bigot is not enough for her,
No, it’s clearly not.
She wants to be the arbiter of which Christians can participate in public life.
I think women will feel a lot safer and more respected if Magda Szubanski gets off social media.
And aren’t her comments about Christians Christophobic and racist, if we follow the current identity political paradigms? The majority of Christians are black or brown, with the fastest growth in China, so criticism of Christians is racist, correct?
Channel Nine had a vendetta against George Pell starting in at least, 2015. Scomo has good company. Of course, Nine has attacked the SAS. No surprise.
I’ve run into some ‘far right Christians’ on Twitter, out and proud Hitler lovers ( among other things) and typically members of tiny wacko independent baptist pastor cults .
Madga and many others of the progressive left bourgeoisie love labelling anyone who disagrees.
People who criticise me are Fat Left Communists , so there ,have a look in theit garages ASIO . Chinese lanterns perhaps ? Little red books ? Photos of bod the poof brown ?
Things were so much simpler and happier in the days of Chenille, Michelle Grogan, Pixie-Anne Wheatley and Sharon – who instinctively knew that a good game of netty was the answer to every problem.
What is Magda’s focus group been smoking?
She is obviously very overweight and that is a serious health issue as she is over 60 years, so I am sure that troubles and worries her. Perhaps she is saying stupid things because she is feeling out of kilter.
I thought she was a wonderful comedienne in her day and her characters in Fast Forward were so funny. She was terrific in that show. She made a lot of people laugh and that is a great thing, a gift. Perhaps because of that I feel I wish her well and get over this spell of ridiculousness about Mrs Morrison.
Someone is starved of relevance.
Bacon. Lots of bacon.
‘I thought she was a wonderful comedienne in her day and her characters in Fast Forward were so funny.’
Funny, maybe, but basically always sneering at ordinary little Australians; as a genre, cheap, lazy, unoriginal and safe.
Szubanski should have apologized for the original out of line “handmaidens” comment, logged out of Twatter and shut up for a while, instead she’s just digging a bigger and bigger hole.
Attacks on family members of political figures who are not political figures themselves is not something we want to import into this country.
We were laughing at ourselves though.
Madga caricatured people she observed growing up, lower middle class, just like her.
‘Madga caricatured people she observed growing up, lower middle class, just like her.’
Nope, went to Siena College Camberwell, current fees for day students $16,560 pa, not many lower middle class kiddies there.
Another posh private school missy punching down.
I say watch channel nine!
And note who advertises there.
Then purchase accordingly.
What do you expect. She needs to dig a rather large hole to disappear into.
When one hasn’t wiped ones own arse in 20 years one becomes somewhat sour and deranged.
Magda needs our support and so does her bed, chairs and commode.
Sorry Des
Back then Siena was a lower fee Catholic girls school and Madga trained it in from Croydon, way out in the sticks back then.
I was two years ahead of her at another not so far away low fee Catholic girls school and a few girls I went to primary school went there.
My girls could have gone there but as it was an awkward train trip I sent them to comparable Catholic college closer to home.
In the 1990s fees were between $3000 and $4000 pa.
Was always a struggle but lower middle like me and mine were always well represented.
Incidentally me, my cofe private school and public school mates fully embraced the sharpie movement in the mid 70s.
Thanks, Notafan, I was wrong.
I still contend that her shtick was and is cheap, mean and tasteless.
Anyone quoting ‘a handmaidens tale’ by Margret Atwood (or whatever it is called) as a source for ‘inspiration’ is really just embarking on their own fetish fantasies…
I am not surprised that Magda didn’t make a certain logical observation about a woman clad in a long black garment standing respectfully behind her husband.
I wonder why lefties like her never seem to make connections like that?
It was noticeable that Kath and Kim, eventually, had ‘Prue and Tru’ segments to poke fun at the upper middle.
‘Thanks, Notafan, I was wrong.’
But then, again, the fees at Siena these days still seem a bit high to me for lower-middle class school.
St Eddy’s in Canberra is what I would call a middle/lower middle class Catholic Christian Brothers boys school. It’s annual fees are $11,200, more than $5000 less then Siena.
Of course the socio-economic status of Siena and its students may have changed over the years.
The only realistic threats to Magda are:
1. The Japanese whaling fleet
2. Getting pushed out to sea by greenies when at the beach
3. Diabetes
4. Captain Ahab
5. Collapsing into a ball of neutronium under the influence of her own gravity well
6. Surprise rendering down by blubberleggers following a drastic and unexpected increase in the global price of lard
As Markle did when Harry signed a condolence book?
What annoyed me was it appeared to be a deliberately unflattering photo of Jenny Morrison.
Marxists always lie.
Pelosi Hijacks Everything for Her Agenda — Even the Holocaust
Such bigoted hate-speech from Szubanski. Shame on you channel 9.
No doubt Des, Canterbury and Camberwell are far more upmarket than they were back then.
Even my daughters’ school was described as elite in a herald sun hit piece a few years after they left.
Lol.
Yes there has been a significant widening in the differences in school fees since the 90s.
What a disgraceful piece of work.
Interesting Madga reportedly was paid $850,000 for her Jenny Craig advertising.
Fatso Magda is yesterday’s news and will disappear from view quicker than she would have believed possible a week ago; the sinister sisters – Kristina, Our Britney / Bonce the Parliament House b0nker, shrieking harridan Not-so-Tame AO and that Wong chap have given her the swerve because she is of no further use to them; Scott Morrison’s wife has displayed her class and maturity by ignoring the slob; if Channel Nine has any sense the forthcoming new show for the chubster (I know nothing of it – a kindly lifeline to augment her modest pension?) will be shelved indefinitely – it’s all over bar the shouting.
However …
That, Currency Lad, was another virtuoso performance! The last couple of sentences finished it off splendidly well – had me laughing out loud, reminded me of the smooth, smooth saxophone solo at the end of Phil Collins’ One More Night – just perfect!
I am impressed. “obloquy” … whoo hoo! 😁😂🤣
Magda your Tubbiness. “I don’t like extremes of any kind ” except for unlimited Krispy Kremes.
I found it amazing that any company would use a fat slob in a food service commercial.
Every time I see her she looks different. Not better, just different. She still spouts the same rubbish though.
Issue with lefty activists is that they desperately WANT someone to attack them, because to be a victim would give them the ATTENTION they crave for so very very very much, and maybe some cash rewards too, you know, for their “bravery” in “speaking out”.
Remember Rosie Batty? Her partner killed their kid, and she won Australian of the Year for it. This is her great accomplishement, from wiki:
I’m really enjoying the pile on against Magda on Twitter. You live by the sword, you die by it too. Her attack on the PM’s wife was well out of order and people were absolutely right to call her on it.
Roll out the barrel!
Cats Magda is correct. It was me and my fellow extreme far right Christians who brought her undone. It took years of planning, private donations and waiting. That was the hardest part the waiting. But we waited and waited until at last Magda stepped into our cunning trap. Her tweet, the perfect opportunity and we pounced. Her big arse was mine, all mine!! Bwahahahah! ( loud organ music, cape swish, runs off stage, trips on cape, music suddenly stops, sound of footsteps on floorboards and mild cursing fades).
…
The final act will include a Walkley, AOTY and a position on the ABC Board.
…
Intermission.
Why does anyone listen to the disgustingly obese Magda?
Here we go again, loony leftist attacking conservatives again. As usual, everything they accuse us of is exactly what they do and are. Who gave them the ‘right’ to attack everyone and everything?