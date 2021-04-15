Bring a ute: “And they are really going to come for me now”

On Wednesday night, Szubanski appeared on A Current Affair to give her side of the story, saying her intention was to highlight the growing influence of ‘far-right Christians’ in political life.

“That was a mild way of drawing attention to the fact I do have concerns about, and trust me this is not about the majority of Christians, but the element of the far-right,” she said.

“And – they are really going to come for me now – I think that is a concern.”