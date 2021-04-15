How public health would report this statistic

Oxford University have produced a Covid-Risk calculator calibrated for the UK; I imagine for Australians it would produce a very slight over estimation of the risk. But not much.

So I filled in the details – leaving the UK post code blank (this would then compare me to the generic UK data and this would the source of the over-estimation of risk).

The probability of me dying from Covid is 0.0099%. That is less than one percent of one percent. But … I’m not as skinny as medical types think I should be. If I was as skinny as the BMI indicated I should be, my risk of dying from Covid would be 0.0079% – even less than one percent of one percent.

Okay – so how would the public health lobby describe this situation?

There is a 25% increased probability of me dying from Covid due to my weight. On that same logic there is a 40% increased probability of me being hospitalised because of my weight.

Now these statistics are ‘true’ but entirely meaningless.

In the meantime – this is one of the more sensible things you’ll have read in the MSM on Covid.