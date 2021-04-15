I’m a doctor and my advice is don’t come back

From:

Asked whether April 26 was a realistic return date for the Premier, Mr Merlino said his doctors were yet to make an assessment. “Dan will be back based on doctor’s advice,” he said.

Of course, my doctorate is in economics and this advice is based on the economic catastrophe Andrews has overseen, which his successor will have to deal with. Went past my favourite construction site on St Kilda Road this morning, where they are building the billion dollar station at the Shrine, and there was not a worker in site (sight). Wonder why.