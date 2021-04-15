More Fake News from their ABC

Okay – I’ll admit, I’ve been enjoying myself far too much on social media.

When the ADF announced it was prioritising female recruitment this wasn't what I was expecting. https://t.co/gp5FDB0ZQ8 — $inclair Davidson (@SincDavidson) April 15, 2021

I know right! I have fantasised about showing my backside to a whole bunch of government officials. — $inclair Davidson (@SincDavidson) April 15, 2021

… and I’m not alone.

Aren’t the NRL teams falling over themselves to get rid of this kind of entertainment? https://t.co/1CL7X53wMl — Gideon Rozner (@GideonCRozner) April 14, 2021

So we’ve all had a bit of fun and it turns out that the military events management people also employ work experience kids.

But the ABC never let an opportunity go to waste.

The dancing troupe’s leader Maya Sheridan says the ABC – which ran a story in which senior government MPs attacked the move to use them at the ceremony – had used deliberately exploiting images. Governor-General David Hurley’s office has also said it was “disappointed” the ABC story depicted him in the audience, when he was not present. Scott Morrison has blasted the ABC’s report on the matter, saying it was “misleading” and saying he felt for the dancers who have been caught up in the story. “I am disappointed that this event was so misreported. I think that was disrespectful to the performers,” he said on Thursday. “To suggest there the Governor-General or others were in attendance in that way., I think that was very dishonest and I think standards have failed. “It is clear much of the reporting that we have seen of that matter – and that has been provided to Australians – in this case by the ABC was wrong, was false, and was misleading … the ABC should be reflecting on that.”

So what did the ABC do?

The ABC has apologised after editing footage of a dance troupe to make it seem like they were performing in front of some of Australia’s top dignitaries.

… A peculiar edit from the ABC’s coverage spliced footage of the performance alongside videos of Governor-General David Hurley, ADF chief Angus Campbell and Navy chief Michael Noonan sitting in the audience, making it appear as though the high-level officials were there for the dancing.

Yep – the ABC caught manufacturing the story. How many times is this going to happen before the government actually ever does anything about it?

As for the 101 Doll Squadron …

“We perform regularly at festivals, cultural, and community events including The Woolloomoolivin’ Festival and NAIDOC locally. We’re very popular with all age audiences attending and have never been the target of abuse or complaints. “This performance was one small part of a longer term partnering with the Navy and our community for pathway opportunities and ongoing programs, including a recent community BBQ and basketball tournament between Supply crew and local youth.” … The ADF has been in defence mode since the footage went viral on social media, insisting it booked the group to support local businesses and to reflect the Woolloomooloo community, the inner city suburb where the Navy’s Fleet Base East is based.

Good for them – we can’t all be investigative reporters for the ABC and making up shit.