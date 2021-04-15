More Fake News from their ABC

Okay – I’ll admit, I’ve been enjoying myself far too much on social media.
When the ADF announced it was prioritising female recruitment this wasn't what I was expecting.
I know right! I have fantasised about showing my backside to a whole bunch of government officials.
… and I’m not alone.
Aren't the NRL teams falling over themselves to get rid of this kind of entertainment?
So we’ve all had a bit of fun and it turns out that the military events management people also employ work experience kids.
But the ABC never let an opportunity go to waste.
The dancing troupe’s leader Maya Sheridan says the ABC – which ran a story in which senior government MPs attacked the move to use them at the ceremony – had used deliberately exploiting images.
Governor-General David Hurley’s office has also said it was “disappointed” the ABC story depicted him in the audience, when he was not present.
Scott Morrison has blasted the ABC’s report on the matter, saying it was “misleading” and saying he felt for the dancers who have been caught up in the story.
“I am disappointed that this event was so misreported. I think that was disrespectful to the performers,” he said on Thursday.
“To suggest there the Governor-General or others were in attendance in that way., I think that was very dishonest and I think standards have failed.
“It is clear much of the reporting that we have seen of that matter – and that has been provided to Australians – in this case by the ABC was wrong, was false, and was misleading … the ABC should be reflecting on that.”
The ABC has apologised after editing footage of a dance troupe to make it seem like they were performing in front of some of Australia’s top dignitaries.
A peculiar edit from the ABC’s coverage spliced footage of the performance alongside videos of Governor-General David Hurley, ADF chief Angus Campbell and Navy chief Michael Noonan sitting in the audience, making it appear as though the high-level officials were there for the dancing.
Yep – the ABC caught manufacturing the story. How many times is this going to happen before the government actually ever does anything about it?
As for the 101 Doll Squadron …
“We perform regularly at festivals, cultural, and community events including The Woolloomoolivin’ Festival and NAIDOC locally. We’re very popular with all age audiences attending and have never been the target of abuse or complaints.
“This performance was one small part of a longer term partnering with the Navy and our community for pathway opportunities and ongoing programs, including a recent community BBQ and basketball tournament between Supply crew and local youth.”
The ADF has been in defence mode since the footage went viral on social media, insisting it booked the group to support local businesses and to reflect the Woolloomooloo community, the inner city suburb where the Navy’s Fleet Base East is based.
Good for them – we can’t all be investigative reporters for the ABC and making up shit.
Proof once again that the ABC are enemies of our civil society. In the immortal words of Rabz: Shut it down, fire them all.
Ron Swanson would be disgusted at this liberal use of taxpayer funds.
I do not understand this one exactly.
OK, so the ABC added a fake audience, but the absurdly low-grade dancing did take place?
Who was in the audience? Why were these bimbos thought to be the right type of entertainment for a ship commissioning?
Who is it that the ABC was “out to get”?
Lots of pole dancers in Wolloomooloo?
No wonder the Navy is based there.
I dunno, but damn has the shitposting been glorious!
The Pineapple Express has made much of this, particularly after being personally targeted by Army as a security risk this last year.
Diggers have been treatened and even sanctioned for so much as’likimg’ anything related to memes and in-jokes that only Service Members (and former ones) get.
So the more the Brass blows its toes off, and the more the Woke join in, the funnier it gets…
I will again pop this article up, because it fits the whole debacle so, so well…
https://taskandpurpose.com/entertainment/aliens-bill-paxton-wants-out-of-this-chickenshit-outfit/
#HudsonWasRight
#HowDoIGetOutOfThisChickenshitOutfit?
threatened and ‘liking’
I see you baby, shaking that ass.
Moar rattled donkey!
“How many more times?
Never mind the “future”, these clowns have been fabricating news for decades.
Some of what we were working with was “raw” news / current affairs footage from the events being examined.. It was fascinating to watch the “experts” fluff their lines, increase the number of bomb that went astray and change “concerned” expression in successive takes. I doubt that such candid footage would ever escape these days. Now, everything is “instant”, including the ability to erase terabytes of images in a flash. Not long after that bit of work, I actually went into the “woods” with a commercial crew. NEVER AGAIN. “Creative” is one word for it.
The ONLY flickering light on the horizon is the steady rise of HD video recording capacity in anybody’s pocket. However, I expect the use of such devices to be heavily
“regulated” fairly soon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDjoouqRnhk
Why the outrage?
When the ships arrived in port, the prossies used to think all their birthdays had come at once…and prossies are “sex workers” now, and highly respectable gondoliers in the eyes of their ABC and friends.
Seems like a lot of excitement about a bit of fully clothed dancing.
Who is it that the ABC was “out to get”?
Most of the ADF, for starters.
I was harsh on the ladies before.
But they were professionals who delivered exactly what it said on the box.
Not their fault whoever hired them didnt know it was the local synchronized flange ballet team they had ordered.
Ah. That was a David Hurley body double sitting there in the Ch 7 Sunrise footage, then.
Funny how PM’s/pollies et al can’t wait to be photographed alongside Mardi Gras, but fully clothed indig dancing girls, not so much.
Bad Samaritan says: April 15, 2021 at 3:52 pm
They are hammering a narrative that sexism is rife in all of the institutions.
That David Hurley body double was front and center in the footage shown on the Chris Kenny Sky News coverage too.
Grigory desperate to flaunt his latest skinsuit…
I’m the third from the left, but don’t tell my missus, she thinks I was playing golf
Typical useless Scotty. He’s the prime minister. He’s disappointed. But he won’t do anything. As Vox Day said a couple of days back conservatives would prefer to complain about the situation than actually do anything productive. They can’t even be handed a win. The ABC has engaged in enough bad behaviour in the last 18 months to justify defunding but all we get is crickets from the SFL’s.
Who is actually watching the ABC …. If I’m paying for this shit I should be able to unsubscribe …. I want my 20 cents a day back ..!
That’s it Paul. Who gives a shit what they show? No sane person watches it
I have to confess to a completely vapid and shallow habit* developed after watching a 4minute clip that popped up on You Tube a few weeks ago. A reality show based on the journey from audition to gruelling selection to full on performance on the turf at AT&T stadium in the brief but tasteful costumes of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading team.
Watching this tortuous display at a Naval ship comisssioning was a gobsmacking comparison of the difference in talent, fitness, ability and choreography skills. To say nothing of taste.
The DCC women are astonishing athletes, trained to within an inch of their lives, required to learn and memorise around 40 different routines and perform like a strong precision drill team. All while smiling and looking and stunning.
I’m not in anyway denigrating these young girls who most likely have almost the same dreams as the DCC wannabes. To use their dance skills and creative drive for a living. They are giving it their best. I won’t criticise the navy for wanting to give locals a go but the ABC making these young women a laughing stock is unforgivably vile. But as we know Vile is the lifeblood of the ABC these days – programming, presenters and management alike.
* Go ahead and judge me. I judge me every time I sit down to watch. 🤣
The re-edit still uses stoney-faced brass in their ice cream suits.
Obviously there weren’t any decent cutaways, which can happen when the camera person shoots for the main game, not the curtain raiser.
Or the J’ismist doesn’t write to the pictures.
Mock you may. I just want to know the 101st Dolls are on my side when we storm the beaches
Why don’t they all sue? They could end the ABC once and for all
Yep, I didn’t realise when I first saw it last night on Sky that the footage had been edited by the ALPBC. Vile dishonest and incredibly creepy.
Oh no, say it ain’t so Joe.
Crikey, that’s some budget Sunrise has.
Unless it wasn’t a multi camera OB, and just the ABC’s pics.
Bruce (4.16pm) and Richard (4.24pm). Still not getting it.
Why did anyone think these untalented fatties trying to be sexy, was the correct entertainment for a navy ship commissioning? It is a flamin’ disgrace!
Far better woulda been something like this….https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ScjucUV8v0 or this…..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgD9FyE60hs
Pretty big boned for professional dancers. Standards have slipped.
Yep – the ABC caught manufacturing the story. How many times is this going to happen before the government actually ever does anything about it?
The government has no right of editorial interference at the ABC.
Aside from making Ita et. al. uncomfortable at parliamentary hearings, all they can do is cut its budget.
If only they would, aside from the “productivity dividend” they’re currently slicing off the end of teh ABC’s $1bn p.a. tax payer funded cake.
If they wore white face paint, carried spears and blew a didgeridoo or two then it would have been OK. Some of the moves are reminiscent of the Chooky Dancers. Where’s that indigenous tune “Zorba the Greek”.
Looks like Ita and the co-op have been to the Rock Bottom school of editing (probably taught by WendyBacon and Mrs Magoo) – https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SqDP8SnPVA0
No-one actually thought that.
It was a creeping assumption.
I feel a bit sorry for the girls. Although I wouldn’t encourage my daughter to join such a group. But seriously, how did anyone think booking the dance troupe was a good idea?
The good professor’s fantasies aside, of course.
Had the distinguished personages been marching with wiggling dancing boys in the Mardi Gras parade, the ABC would have been thrilled, and the editing would have been oh so flattering.
As others have noted, if the government wasn’t so busy trying to recover from and distract from self-inflicted foot wounds, it would deal with the taxpayer-funded outfit which engaged in this latest act of slime.
Seven has had a bet each way. Reporting on the ABC’s “version” showing dignitaries “watching” and their subsequent apology, and then showing dignitaries…watching.
It isn’t clear which footage they used earlier. Possibly the ABC’s. I didn’t see a watermark, but that’s meaningless these days. But they persisted in interleaving footage of the guests with the dancers.
Funny how PM’s/pollies et al can’t wait to be photographed alongside Mardi Gras, but fully clothed indig dancing girls, not so much.
Speaking for myself, I would vastly prefer to be photographed at a strip club, rather than the Mardi Gras, where I wouldn’t be caught dead.
Janet Cooke won a Pulitzer for her fake story in WaPo in 1981. 2020 WaPo was entirely fake. Most MSM is fake.