Science versus emotion

The idea that locking down and keeping people apart will stop a virus spreading may be seductively intuitive. But intuitive ideas can be wrong. The job of science is to examine ideas and test them with evidence to see if they are more than just speculation. And the science here is clear. Lockdowns do not control the coronavirus.”
Read the replies. Holy shit!
These people need Christ.
If you get high from it, I’m suddenly keen.
Artie
Did you know about this?
He’s either bulldozed or is going to rip down the Fairfax house.
Nice new house, no?
Can’t think of anything more likely to put people off than this kind of performative mask-wearing and vax-praising wankery they do in the USA (in particular).
Like putting BLM signs on your front lawn.
Not even a vaccine
This.
PA. Could you explain this in simple language that might cut through with “believers”? The less jargon or abbreviations the better.
Thanks.
If people are already keeping their distance and washing their hands etc then it would be hard to achieve any detectable difference by having a lockdown.
Petros (3.43am) It’s the gut feeling that isolation is best.
A quarantine station at the entrance to Sydney harbour, or any other port, was a well-established way of keeping spreadable illness at bay. The incoming travellers may have infected one another but not the rest of the community……which is the same intuitive rationale behind lockdowns.
Once Covid19 was beaten-up into a major contagious and deadly thing, then keeping it isolated made sense. The pandemic was a fake but the endless beating of the drum made the masses deaf to reason.
You will not convince them that isolation does not work unless you also convince them that Covid19 is not a serious threat.
A bit of awkward timing with the praising of “The Great Vaccine” when Denmark has banned our most used variety. Hard on the heels of that is today’s news of a death from the vaccine in Australia. How much of the problems with the quite untested vaccines is being hidden?
Dave 94.34am). The closest analogy is that of an untested new car model which gets rushed certification and road registration approval, but which immediately starts having issues: rear-end explosions, brake failures, steering and suspension collapses etc causing death and injury.
What normal person would not be thinking about even more defects further down the track? What normal person would be getting one? What normal govt “authority” would not be ordering recalls, and withdrawing certification? What would the NRMA/RACQ etc have to say?
FFS. The whole debacle is a murderous disgrace.