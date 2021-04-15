What was that about RE getting cheaper all the time?

A bit of a jolt from Tesla.
Elon Musk’s 2019 proclamation that Tesla’s integrated solar roof would grow “like kelp on steroids” is looking more optimistic than ever this week, with reports emerging in the US that the company has jacked up the price of the integrated PV tiles in its home market – and not just for new customers.
US Tesla customers have told various sources over the past few weeks about drastic and unexpected price increases on existing Solar Roof orders, adding between $SU20,000 and $30,000 to the cost of installation – an eye-watering extra hit that appears to come down to a combination of increased component costs and increased cost of installation.
The unceremonious price hike adds a new chapter to the troubled history of Tesla’s solar roof, which has been taking two steps forward and three steps back since its inception in 2016.
As One Step has reported, in Australia, the product is nowhere to be seen, despite having opened to orders – with a $1000 deposit – over a year ago. In response to an inquiry through the Tesla Australia website, One Step was told that the Solar Roof could still be 12 to 24 months away from being available.
A friend was telling me about his local club. Its very successful and its managed very well. But they put hundreds of solar panels on the roof a few years ago to save on electricity. However they now need to replace the substantial roof. And guess what? The cost of taking the panels down and then putting them back up is very very expensive. I suspect the supposed savings made will be gone very quickly and then some. I asked him whether the club had made provisions for getting rid of them. Chirrups! Without the subsidies they would never have been purchased.
Wait until the bill comes in when its time to get rid of your old solar panels. Fee for tyre’s is $5 bucks each. Can anyone guess how much the solar panel disposal fee will be. Im guessing about $1000 plus per panel easy. Renewables will be the new asbestos of the future.
Wouldn’t it be cheaper to integrate a bunch of solar panels into a colourbond sheet? It would certainly lower the install cost, although it would weigh a bit.
Until this is confirmed by reneweconomy.com.au I won’t believe it. Sorry.