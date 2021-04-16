Australia Post turns drama into soap opera

Posted on April 16, 2021 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian

On December 22, 1988, Ralph Willis, who had recently become minister for communications in the third Hawke government, met with George Maltby, the managing director of the Overseas Telecommunications Commission, and demanded his resignation.


About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Australia Post turns drama into soap opera

  1. stackja says:
    April 16, 2021 at 8:29 am

    ALP are never wrong. Of course.

  2. Up The Workers! says:
    April 16, 2021 at 8:38 am

    Do as the A.L.P. says; not as the A.L.P. does.

    That is the hard, inflexible principle they staunchly adopt when dealing with all and any allegations involving priapic A.L.P. Leaders in the House of Reprehensibles who are accused first-hand of having non-consensual sex with minors.

    They deeply respect the wymminses in the Australian Liars Party!

  3. H B Bear says:
    April 16, 2021 at 9:04 am

    Nailed it Henry.

    A real blow to grrrrrl power and any board thinking of caving in to the present orthodoxy and appointing a female CEO to keep superannuation asset consultants and shareholder associations off their backs.

  4. Bad Samaritan says:
    April 16, 2021 at 9:05 am

    We all know how it works, so why is this worth dwelling upon. Example…

    Qld ALP premier Anna Bligh goes on holidays to the Sydney mansion of ex-Federal Labor Minister Ros Kelly, who was then on the board of Thiess, who were then in the running (and later received) the contract for the biggest infrastructure project in Qld ever, This was a gift worth tens of thousands and Bligh did not mention it in her list of gifts and donations. Result: nothing to see here.

    NSW LNP Premier Barry O’Farrell gets a bottle of wine worth about 1/20th of what Anna received, and neglects to report it too. Result: Barry hounded out of the job.

    This is always how it works; has always worked. No point whinging on The Cat at all.

  5. C.L. says:
    April 16, 2021 at 9:05 am

    As somebody pointed out recently, this is a privately run blog. It doesn’t make any sense to post a teaser par linking to an inaccessible article.

  6. H B Bear says:
    April 16, 2021 at 9:06 am

    Keep an eye on Virgin. Plenty of dry tinder there once the PE guys start turning the screws.

  7. H B Bear says:
    April 16, 2021 at 9:08 am

    Nobody does legalised corruption as well as Australia.

  8. C.L. says:
    April 16, 2021 at 9:09 am

    Great column, by the way.
    One of the best written on this subject.

  9. Real Deal says:
    April 16, 2021 at 9:35 am

    Thank you Henry, read it early this morning. Obviously CEOs have changed a great deal since 1988 and the days of George Maltby. It would be difficult to see him wearing white and emoting before a Senate enquiry.

  10. Bad Samaritan says:
    April 16, 2021 at 9:50 am

    What’s all this sniping about these girls wearing Vestal Virgin White: sheilas like Slaggy Sandy (AOC), Bonking Brittany and Cryin’ Chrissy?

    They wear it as a mark of solidarity with the suffragettes from back in the day. And they (the suffragettes) chose white as their symbol of ……um, purity.

    Got it now? These money-grubbing dingbats are vestal virgins, so just lay (heh heh) off ’em!

  11. Penguinite says:
    April 16, 2021 at 9:52 am

    Why print links that only subscribers can access?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.