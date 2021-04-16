Australia Post turns drama into soap opera

Today in The Australian
On December 22, 1988, Ralph Willis, who had recently become minister for communications in the third Hawke government, met with George Maltby, the managing director of the Overseas Telecommunications Commission, and demanded his resignation.
Capitalism cannot work with slave labor. It was the agrarian, feudal South that maintained slavery. It was the industrial, capitalistic North that wiped it out—as capitalism wiped out slavery and serfdom in the whole civilized world of the nineteenth century.— Ayn Rand
ALP are never wrong. Of course.
Do as the A.L.P. says; not as the A.L.P. does.
That is the hard, inflexible principle they staunchly adopt when dealing with all and any allegations involving priapic A.L.P. Leaders in the House of Reprehensibles who are accused first-hand of having non-consensual sex with minors.
They deeply respect the wymminses in the Australian Liars Party!
Nailed it Henry.
A real blow to grrrrrl power and any board thinking of caving in to the present orthodoxy and appointing a female CEO to keep superannuation asset consultants and shareholder associations off their backs.
We all know how it works, so why is this worth dwelling upon. Example…
Qld ALP premier Anna Bligh goes on holidays to the Sydney mansion of ex-Federal Labor Minister Ros Kelly, who was then on the board of Thiess, who were then in the running (and later received) the contract for the biggest infrastructure project in Qld ever, This was a gift worth tens of thousands and Bligh did not mention it in her list of gifts and donations. Result: nothing to see here.
NSW LNP Premier Barry O’Farrell gets a bottle of wine worth about 1/20th of what Anna received, and neglects to report it too. Result: Barry hounded out of the job.
This is always how it works; has always worked. No point whinging on The Cat at all.
As somebody pointed out recently, this is a privately run blog. It doesn’t make any sense to post a teaser par linking to an inaccessible article.
Keep an eye on Virgin. Plenty of dry tinder there once the PE guys start turning the screws.
Nobody does legalised corruption as well as Australia.
Great column, by the way.
One of the best written on this subject.
Thank you Henry, read it early this morning. Obviously CEOs have changed a great deal since 1988 and the days of George Maltby. It would be difficult to see him wearing white and emoting before a Senate enquiry.
What’s all this sniping about these girls wearing Vestal Virgin White: sheilas like Slaggy Sandy (AOC), Bonking Brittany and Cryin’ Chrissy?
They wear it as a mark of solidarity with the suffragettes from back in the day. And they (the suffragettes) chose white as their symbol of ……um, purity.
Got it now? These money-grubbing dingbats are vestal virgins, so just lay (heh heh) off ’em!
Why print links that only subscribers can access?